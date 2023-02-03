Read full article on original website
Chinese Spy Balloon Carried Explosives to Self-Detonate Once it Gathered All Vital Intel, Shooting it Down Was for Show
Navy divers are currently retrieving debris from the fallen Chinese spy balloon. A high-ranking general announced that the U.S. is exploring the possibility that the balloon was carrying explosives.
Several Democrats Join with Republicans to Slam Biden’s ‘Unacceptable’ Lack of Action Against Chinese Spy Balloon
Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) and several other Democrats have joined forces with their GOP colleagues in thrashing President Biden over his lack of action against the now-infamous Chinese Spy Balloon.
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
Losses in Ukraine are 'out of proportion' to what NATO has been planning for, the alliance's top general says
"Hard power is a reality," US Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli said in January. "If the other guy shows up with a tank, you better have a tank."
Vice President Harris Announced a $950 Million Spending Plan to Help Slow Down Migrants
Vice President Kamala Harris announced a new plan to help countries. But is the idea too late?. Over the past year, the country has seen migrants overwhelm cities and states as the number has forced many cities to declare a State of Emergency including El Paso, Texas, New York City, Washington, D.C., and Denver, Colorado. It was only recently that President Joe Biden visited the border city of El Paso this past January.
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to Canada
Some New York City migrants are abandoning New York to escape to Canada where they believe they may have a better chance. The New York Post reports that migrants who are fed up with crimes, drugs, and living in New York shelters are abandoning the city and heading towards Canada.
Turnto10.com
Disney cuts 'The Simpsons' episode from streaming service in Hong Kong over Chinese forced labor reference
WASHINGTON (TND) — Disney has reportedly cut an episode of "The Simpsons," which contains a scene referencing Chinese forced labor, from its streaming service in Hong Kong. The move comes following the introduction of a controversial national security law implemented by China in 2020, which made it easier for the regime to prosecute dissidents in the semi-autonomous region.
Turnto10.com
Abbott says Texas is building its own border wall amid record number of illegal crossings
WASHINGTON (TND) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says the Lone Star State is building its own border wall, resuming what was already started as residents have seen a record number of illegal crossings since President Joe Biden took office two years ago. Former Acting Commissioner of Customs and Border...
Turnto10.com
Fed chair says tamping down inflation could be 'bumpy,' will 'take quite a bit of time'
WASHINGTON (TND) — U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday the country was in the "very early stages" of reducing inflation but conceded it could likely "take quite a bit of time" and would probably be pretty "bumpy." "The disinflationary process -- the process of getting inflation down...
Turnto10.com
With rise in egg prices, Sen. Reed calls on federal regulators combat price gouging
(WJAR) — With egg costs skyrocketing recently, U.S. Sen. Jack Reed is calling on federal regulators to combat possible price gouging. On Monday morning, Reed toured Baffoni’s Poultry Farm to discuss egg production in Rhode Island. According to Reed’s office, the price of eggs has increased nearly 60%...
Turnto10.com
Biden touts economic improvements, pushes for new legislation in State of the Union
WASHINGTON (TND) — President Joe Biden took the traditional trip from the White House to Capitol Hill Tuesday night to deliver his second State of the Union address — essentially a report card on how the country is doing. He touted his administration's successes, including slowing inflation, low...
