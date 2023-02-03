Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Colorado chefs are semi-finalists in the prestigious 2023 James Beard AwardsColorado JillGrand Junction, CO
Grand Junction voted one of world's the best tourist destinations. What's your favorite place in Colorado?Kelly E.Grand Junction, CO
This Colorado city made the New York Times ‘52 Places to Go in 2023’ listBrittany AnasGrand Junction, CO
Related
nbc11news.com
Mesa County Sheriff alert: Endangered adult missing
LOMA, Colo. (KKCO) - Update: Just before 5 p.m. Tuesday the sheriff’s office said Tevis had been found safe. Original story: The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office sent out a Missing: Endangered Adult alert Tuesday afternoon for 59-year-old Loma resident Steve Tevis. He was last seen at the Loma Country Store traveling south at around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
KJCT8
One arrested after argument near Cruisers Bar turned violent
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - One man was arrested after he allegedly pulled a gun during an argument in the plaza near Orchard Mesa’s Cruisers Bar. At approximately 6:30 p.m. Sunday, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to reports of an fight involving a man who pulled a gun on another person in a parking lot.
Car crashes into Handlebar Tap House
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Western Slope Now has obtained photos of a car that crashed into a popular local restaurant the weekend of February 4th. The silver passenger car crashed into the east side of the Handlebar Tap House Restaurant. On Sunday, Feb., 5, at around 8:50 a.m., Grand Junction Police Officers responded to […]
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Fleeing party still alive after Friday’s police chase
A police pursuit on Interstate 70 Friday afternoon is currently under investigation with the Colorado State Patrol, a Garfield County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said Monday. “There was a brief pursuit that ended with the person fleeing, crashing their vehicle,” Walter Stowe, Garfield County public information officer, said. Stowe...
KJCT8
El Paso Sheriff investigates homicide near Colorado Springs
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The El Paso Sheriff is investigating a homicide near Colorado Springs. On February 5, 2023, at approximately 12:50 a.m., numerous 911 calls were received by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center on reports of hearing multiple shots being fired. The shots were...
coloradosun.com
Killer of Warren Barnes, Grand Junction’s “reading man,” sentenced to life in prison
GRAND JUNCTION — More than 30 friends and relatives of the victim of a grisly murder two years ago crowded into a Grand Junction courtroom Monday morning to witness the sentencing of his killer, a young man who told investigators he chose a homeless victim because no one would notice his disappearance.
Colorado officials find $1M worth of fentanyl in abandoned suitcase on bus
Officials in Colorado uncovered more than 100,000 fentanyl pills in an abandoned suitcase on a passenger bus, authorities said Thursday.
KJCT8
Colorado family begs for sentimental items to be returned from stolen U-Haul
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Imagine everything you own, including sentimental items, gone within a matter of seconds. One Denver family was in the process of moving to a new home when they left their U-Haul parked outside, packed up overnight. Gabriale Voeltner and her four kids prepared for their...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Two Mind Springs workers arrested in Mesa County on extortion charges
A senior director at Mind Springs Health and a former worker at its Circle Program were arrested and jailed late Thursday on criminal charges, local and state documents show. Megan Navarro, senior clinical director, and Gary Swenson, a former peer counselor at Mind Springs’ residential treatment program in Grand Junction, were arrested and placed in the Mesa County Jail — each charged with criminal extortion and attempting to influence a public servant.
Colorado care worker sentenced to 60 days in jail for assisted-living facility death
A care worker on duty the day Hazel Place died after being left unattended for six hours in 100-degree weather at a Grand Junction assisted living facility was sentenced to 60 days in county jail on Monday in Mesa County district court. Jamie Johnston, 32, was also sentenced to three...
KJCT8
Colorado trooper gets sideswiped by distracted driver; reinforces ‘Stay in Your Lane’ campaign
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Colorado State Patrol vehicle sustained moderate damage when a company box-truck driver, based out of Colorado Springs, failed to properly maintain his position and struck the cruiser on the driver’s side. At 7:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, a box-truck traveling westbound on...
KJCT8
Former and current Mind Springs employees charged with felonies
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County prosecutors filed felonies against a former and a current Mind Springs employee. Mind Springs is a behavioral health and addiction recovery clinic. Now a current executive and a former worker are both accused of trying to influence a public official. Court documents say...
nbc11news.com
CO state officials deny information request for investigation of Grand Junction car dealership
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado state officials denied our 11 News information request for complaints filed against a Grand Junction car dealership. Here’s the email we received. Two weeks ago, we told you our show The 10, that the Colorado Department of Revenue cleared Red Rocks Auto Group...
Arrest made following Jan. 24 officer-involved shooting; deputy identified
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Grand Junction Police released new information surrounding an officer-involved shooting in Grand Junction, on January 24. GJPD identified the suspect in the case as 24-year-old Emilio Cordova. He was booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility on the following charges: The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office identified the deputy who discharged […]
Alleged harassment at Starbucks in Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Crime Stoppers of Mesa County latest crime of the week involves a road-rage-fueled tirade at a local Starbucks. It’s not yet clear what triggered the initial road rage. It happened on January 11 around 5 p.m. and afterward, a man driving a white Dodge RAM power Wagon crew cab […]
Brian Cohee is found guilty of all charges
Brian Cohee has been found guilty of all charges. Terri Cohee, the defendant's mother, shed tears of sadness when the verdict was read, and tears of happiness were shed by Warren's family because justice for the reading man has finally been served.
ksl.com
Utah corrections officer charged with sharing inappropriate photo of inmate
MOAB — A corrections deputy for the Grand County Sheriff's Office was charged Monday after allegedly taking an inappropriate picture of an inmate and sharing it with a co-worker. Ronald Frederick Eug Dolphin, 26, of Moab, is charged in 7th District Court with sexual exploitation of a vulnerable adult,...
KJCT8
kkco blaise threatt 1000 points
Mesa County is starting a new program with the goal of reducing pedestrian deaths on Mesa County streets. On Thursday, the Colorado State House passed a bill to address teacher shortages and get more educators on the job, but it remains to be seen if it will help. Gov. Polis...
coloradopolitics.com
House unanimously approves expanding post-conviction DNA testing in Colorado
Robert “Rider” Dewey spent nearly 18 years in prison for a crime he didn't commit. Dewey was sentenced to life in prison for the rape and murder of a 19-year-old Palisade woman in 1994. Dewey said he repeatedly requested DNA testing while in prison but was denied for years until connecting with the Innocence Project in 2007. Even then, the testing wasn’t completed until 2010 and the conviction wasn’t overturned until 2012.
kool1079.com
Half-Price Adoption Fees For A Limited Time at Grand Junction Shelter
February is the month of love and it's the perfect time for animal lovers to adopt a new furry friend. For a limited time, Roice-Hurst Humane Society in Grand Junction is offering half-price adoptions at the shelter. Meet Your Match is an adoption special that enables you to take home a furry sweetheart for 50% of the regular adoption fee. The adoption special runs February 11-14 and applies to the pets at the shelter as well as those who are currently in foster care.
Comments / 1