Grand Junction, CO

nbc11news.com

Mesa County Sheriff alert: Endangered adult missing

LOMA, Colo. (KKCO) - Update: Just before 5 p.m. Tuesday the sheriff’s office said Tevis had been found safe. Original story: The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office sent out a Missing: Endangered Adult alert Tuesday afternoon for 59-year-old Loma resident Steve Tevis. He was last seen at the Loma Country Store traveling south at around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
MESA COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

One arrested after argument near Cruisers Bar turned violent

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - One man was arrested after he allegedly pulled a gun during an argument in the plaza near Orchard Mesa’s Cruisers Bar. At approximately 6:30 p.m. Sunday, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to reports of an fight involving a man who pulled a gun on another person in a parking lot.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Car crashes into Handlebar Tap House

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Western Slope Now has obtained photos of a car that crashed into a popular local restaurant the weekend of February 4th. The silver passenger car crashed into the east side of the Handlebar Tap House Restaurant. On Sunday, Feb., 5, at around 8:50 a.m., Grand Junction Police Officers responded to […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Fleeing party still alive after Friday’s police chase

A police pursuit on Interstate 70 Friday afternoon is currently under investigation with the Colorado State Patrol, a Garfield County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said Monday. “There was a brief pursuit that ended with the person fleeing, crashing their vehicle,” Walter Stowe, Garfield County public information officer, said. Stowe...
KJCT8

El Paso Sheriff investigates homicide near Colorado Springs

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The El Paso Sheriff is investigating a homicide near Colorado Springs. On February 5, 2023, at approximately 12:50 a.m., numerous 911 calls were received by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center on reports of hearing multiple shots being fired. The shots were...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Two Mind Springs workers arrested in Mesa County on extortion charges

A senior director at Mind Springs Health and a former worker at its Circle Program were arrested and jailed late Thursday on criminal charges, local and state documents show. Megan Navarro, senior clinical director, and Gary Swenson, a former peer counselor at Mind Springs’ residential treatment program in Grand Junction, were arrested and placed in the Mesa County Jail — each charged with criminal extortion and attempting to influence a public servant.
MESA COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

Former and current Mind Springs employees charged with felonies

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County prosecutors filed felonies against a former and a current Mind Springs employee. Mind Springs is a behavioral health and addiction recovery clinic. Now a current executive and a former worker are both accused of trying to influence a public official. Court documents say...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Arrest made following Jan. 24 officer-involved shooting; deputy identified

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Grand Junction Police released new information surrounding an officer-involved shooting in Grand Junction, on January 24. GJPD identified the suspect in the case as 24-year-old Emilio Cordova. He was booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility on the following charges: The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office identified the deputy who discharged […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Alleged harassment at Starbucks in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Crime Stoppers of Mesa County latest crime of the week involves a road-rage-fueled tirade at a local Starbucks. It’s not yet clear what triggered the initial road rage. It happened on January 11 around 5 p.m. and afterward, a man driving a white Dodge RAM power Wagon crew cab […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Brian Cohee is found guilty of all charges

Brian Cohee has been found guilty of all charges. Terri Cohee, the defendant's mother, shed tears of sadness when the verdict was read, and tears of happiness were shed by Warren's family because justice for the reading man has finally been served.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

kkco blaise threatt 1000 points

MESA COUNTY, CO
coloradopolitics.com

House unanimously approves expanding post-conviction DNA testing in Colorado

Robert “Rider” Dewey spent nearly 18 years in prison for a crime he didn't commit. Dewey was sentenced to life in prison for the rape and murder of a 19-year-old Palisade woman in 1994. Dewey said he repeatedly requested DNA testing while in prison but was denied for years until connecting with the Innocence Project in 2007. Even then, the testing wasn’t completed until 2010 and the conviction wasn’t overturned until 2012.
COLORADO STATE
kool1079.com

Half-Price Adoption Fees For A Limited Time at Grand Junction Shelter

February is the month of love and it's the perfect time for animal lovers to adopt a new furry friend. For a limited time, Roice-Hurst Humane Society in Grand Junction is offering half-price adoptions at the shelter. Meet Your Match is an adoption special that enables you to take home a furry sweetheart for 50% of the regular adoption fee. The adoption special runs February 11-14 and applies to the pets at the shelter as well as those who are currently in foster care.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

