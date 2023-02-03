ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alma, KS

Missing Kan. boy found after overnight search in wooded area

DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are celebrating after searchers found a missing 6-year-old boy early Monday. Just before 5p.m. Sunday, a family member reported the boy was missing in a wooded area south of Lawrence, according to a statement from the Douglas County Sheriff's office. Multiple deputies and area officers conducted a search of the immediate area over several hours.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
NWS Topeka announces 2023 Storm Spotter Classes

TOPEKA - The National Weather Service has announced both in person and virtual Storm Spotter classes for 2023. County Emergency Managers work together with the National Weather Service to offer storm spotter classes in preparation for severe weather season. During severe weather events, storm spotters provide important information that assists...
TOPEKA, KS
'The Bandana Project' training being held at K-State

MANHATTAN - Kansas State University continues to spread suicide prevention and mental health awareness by partnering with 'The Bandana Project.'. THRIVE Navigators* are hosting five training sessions during spring semester due to the increased demand for open training. Individuals and groups are encouraged to sign-up to attend a training session.
MANHATTAN, KS
Riley Co. bridge replacement project begins Feb. 6

RILEY COUNTY - Beginning Monday, February 6th, Riley County Public Works will begin replacing the bridge at the intersection of Tabor Valley Road and Kaw Road. The intersection will be closed to through traffic throughout the reconstruction project, however, temporary roads have been installed to allow access and movement for local traffic around the construction area.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Riley County Arrest Report February 5

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. OSCAR FERNANDO RAMOS BENAVIDES, 41, St. George, Driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked; Bond $750. KODY AUSTIN BUSING, 23, Clay Center, Criminal damage to property;...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Wamego woman caught with cocaine, handguns

JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspects for multiple allegations involving drugs and guns. On Feb. 5, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2007 Pontiac G6 driving southbound on U.S. Highway 75 near 126th Road, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. During...
WAMEGO, KS
RCPD: Suspect threatened officers with sharp object

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged assault on officers. Just before midnight Friday, officers filed a report for aggravated assault of law enforcement in the 100 block of Bluemont Ave. in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Three officers reported...
MANHATTAN, KS
US Army no longer operating tax centers

FORT RILEY - In October 2022, the Army Office of The Judge Advocate General announced that Staff Judge Advocate offices Army-wide, will no longer provide tax preparation services. In the past, the Fort Riley Office of the Staff Advocate had operated a Tax Assistance Center in conjunction with the IRS's...
RILEY, KS
Arson fire at Kan. Governor's mansion burned 6 acres

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement and fire officials are investigating after a grass fire was intentionally set on the grounds of the governor's mansion. Just after 1:30 p.m. Monday, Fire units were dispatched to SW 6th and SW Governor’s View on the report of a large grass fire, according to Fire Marshal Alan Stahl.
TOPEKA, KS
