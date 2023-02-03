As the regular season winds to a close, the Wabaunsee girl’s basketball team will return to the hardwood on Tuesday with a road trip to take on 6th-ranked Mission Valley. The Lady Chargers will come into this contest at 3-11 looking to snap a three-game skid while the Lady Vikings enter at 13-2 having split their last two games.

MISSION, KS ・ 14 HOURS AGO