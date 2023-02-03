Read full article on original website
Lady Chargers travel to 6th-ranked Mission Valley in search of upset win
As the regular season winds to a close, the Wabaunsee girl’s basketball team will return to the hardwood on Tuesday with a road trip to take on 6th-ranked Mission Valley. The Lady Chargers will come into this contest at 3-11 looking to snap a three-game skid while the Lady Vikings enter at 13-2 having split their last two games.
Top-ranked Lady Raiders host Chapman looking to sweep Lady Irish
With just five games remaining in the regular season, the Wamego and Chapman girl’s basketball teams will square off for the second time in league play in a rematch of an earlier 68-43 victory for the Lady Raiders. Wamego comes into this contest ranked as the #1 team in...
White-hot Wabaunsee travels to Mission Valley looking to win 8th game in nine tries
After completely righting the ship, winning seven of their last eight following a 2-4 start, the Wabaunsee boy’s basketball team will receive another good test tonight in the form of Mission Valley. The Chargers will come into this contest at 9-5 overall while the Vikings enter at 9-6, also...
📷: Seven K-State Vet. Med. students chosen for scholarship program
MANHATTAN - Kansas State University's College of Veterinary Medicine announced seven students have been chosen for 'The Veterinary Training Program for Rural Kansas' (VTPRK). VTPRK is the largest veterinary scholarship program offered by the state of Kansas. The new recipients are first-year veterinary students including: Chance Kopsa of Beloit; Ryann...
Missing Kan. boy found after overnight search in wooded area
DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are celebrating after searchers found a missing 6-year-old boy early Monday. Just before 5p.m. Sunday, a family member reported the boy was missing in a wooded area south of Lawrence, according to a statement from the Douglas County Sheriff's office. Multiple deputies and area officers conducted a search of the immediate area over several hours.
NWS Topeka announces 2023 Storm Spotter Classes
TOPEKA - The National Weather Service has announced both in person and virtual Storm Spotter classes for 2023. County Emergency Managers work together with the National Weather Service to offer storm spotter classes in preparation for severe weather season. During severe weather events, storm spotters provide important information that assists...
'The Bandana Project' training being held at K-State
MANHATTAN - Kansas State University continues to spread suicide prevention and mental health awareness by partnering with 'The Bandana Project.'. THRIVE Navigators* are hosting five training sessions during spring semester due to the increased demand for open training. Individuals and groups are encouraged to sign-up to attend a training session.
Riley Co. bridge replacement project begins Feb. 6
RILEY COUNTY - Beginning Monday, February 6th, Riley County Public Works will begin replacing the bridge at the intersection of Tabor Valley Road and Kaw Road. The intersection will be closed to through traffic throughout the reconstruction project, however, temporary roads have been installed to allow access and movement for local traffic around the construction area.
K-State trauma specialist examines effects of deployment on military couples
MANHATTAN - Kansas State University trauma specialist, Briana Nelson Goff, explores the effects of war deployment and trauma on military couples in her newest book, "Bulletproof Vows: Stories of Couples Navigating Military Deployments and Life's Battles." The book shares the experiences of eight Army couples, who were stationed at either...
Man accused in fatal chase, crash that killed Kansas woman
JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a 2021 high-speed chase and crash that killed a Kansas woman have made an arrest. On Sunday, Robert Eugene Love Jr., 44, of Auburn, Kansas was arrested on a Jackson County warrant for first degree murder, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. In May...
Riley County Arrest Report February 5
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. OSCAR FERNANDO RAMOS BENAVIDES, 41, St. George, Driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked; Bond $750. KODY AUSTIN BUSING, 23, Clay Center, Criminal damage to property;...
Wamego woman caught with cocaine, handguns
JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspects for multiple allegations involving drugs and guns. On Feb. 5, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2007 Pontiac G6 driving southbound on U.S. Highway 75 near 126th Road, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. During...
RCPD: Suspect threatened officers with sharp object
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged assault on officers. Just before midnight Friday, officers filed a report for aggravated assault of law enforcement in the 100 block of Bluemont Ave. in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Three officers reported...
UPDATE: Missing kids safe, Foley turns self in, arrested at JCPD
JUNCTION CITY - Junction City Police Department announced Jeana Foley, who was wanted for abducting her three children in December, has turned herself in at the Junction City Police Department on February 6th at approximately 1:00 pm. All three children, 6-year-old Rosie, 5-year-old Camden and 3-year old Genevieve were returned...
'Path 2 Better' makes first donation drop off at Be Able
MANHATTAN - PowerHits 97.5 took the first set of donations for 'Path to Better' to Be Able Community on Thursday. More items from the list below can be donated by dropping them off at the Eagle Radio office located at 301 S. 4th Street, Suite 130. You can also make...
US Army no longer operating tax centers
FORT RILEY - In October 2022, the Army Office of The Judge Advocate General announced that Staff Judge Advocate offices Army-wide, will no longer provide tax preparation services. In the past, the Fort Riley Office of the Staff Advocate had operated a Tax Assistance Center in conjunction with the IRS's...
Arson fire at Kan. Governor's mansion burned 6 acres
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement and fire officials are investigating after a grass fire was intentionally set on the grounds of the governor's mansion. Just after 1:30 p.m. Monday, Fire units were dispatched to SW 6th and SW Governor’s View on the report of a large grass fire, according to Fire Marshal Alan Stahl.
