Floyd County, KY

wklw.com

KSP Investigating Trooper-Involved Shooting in Floyd Co

The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) has been requested to investigate a Trooper-involved shooting that occurred on Friday, February 3rd, 2023, at approximately 3:00 p.m. EST in Floyd Co. The KSP Critical Incident Response Team responded to the scene, and the investigation into the incident remains ongoing. The preliminary investigation indicates that a KSP Trooper was attempting to locate a vehicle as part of a domestic violence incident investigation. Upon locating a vehicle matching the description, the trooper conducted a traffic stop. During the traffic stop the trooper was placed in a life-threatening situation by the vehicle operator, and in response discharged an agency-issued firearm striking the male subject. The individual, identified as Glenn Edward Bays, was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Floyd Co Coronmer’s Office..KSP has statewide jurisdiction and investigates officer-involved shootings throughout the Commonwealth as requested by local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

Police identify pedestrian killed by car

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Police have released the identity of a man who was killed after being struck by a car along U.S. 23 over the weekend. Around 3 p.m., Saturday, Keene Michael Johnson, 44, of Pikeville, was struck by a car traveling south on U.S. 23, near the Community Trust Bank tower.
PIKEVILLE, KY
wklw.com

1 Person Killed in Pike Co Crash on U.S. 23

According to the Pikeville Police Dept., U.S. 23 was closed Saturday afternoon near the Community Trust Bank in Pikeville due to a deadly crash. Officials said Keene Michael Johnson, 44, tried to cross U.S. 23, but he was hit by a car. Johnson was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police said the incident looks to be accidental, but an investigation will continue. No arrests are expected to be made.
mountain-topmedia.com

Two arrested on multiple drug charges

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men after seizing more than a half-pound of various types of drugs. Elijah Eugene Hall, 32, of Williamson, and Kyree Diangilo Prather, 24, of Cincinnati, were arrested on Friday, after they were allegedly found in possession of meth, fentanyl, adderall and xanax, along with guns and a large amount of cash.
WILLIAMSON, WV
mountain-topmedia.com

Traffic stop results in drug charges for Pike pair

PHELPS, Ky. — A traffic stop for a registration violation resulted in two Pike County residents being arrested for drug trafficking. A state trooper pulled over a Chevy Tahoe on Route 632 at Phelps, just before 4:30 Saturday afternoon. The occupants of the vehicle — identified as Justin Tackett,...
PHELPS, KY
WKYT 27

Four from Ky. clinic indicted on federal fraud charges

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Four people have been federally indicted on more than a dozen counts of healthcare fraud-related charges. The alleged Medicare and Medicaid-related crimes happened over the course of more than three years. According to their website, Kentucky Addiction Center has four locations across the bluegrass: in Paducah,...
WINCHESTER, KY
WSAZ

Pedestrian hit, killed on US 23

PIKEVILLE, Ky (WSAZ) – A pedestrian hit on US 23 Saturday has been identified by officials. According to the Pike County Coroner’s Office, Keene Johnson, 44, of Pikeville was killed after being hit by a vehicle traveling southbound on US 23 near exit 24 around 3:00 p.m. The...
PIKEVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Owsley County school bus involved in accident

OWSLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A school bus in one Eastern Kentucky county was involved in an accident Monday afternoon. Officials with the Owsley County school district posted on Facebook that one bus in the district was driving on Roan Fork Road when it was involved in an accident with another vehicle.
OWSLEY COUNTY, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

Identify of man killed in traffic stop released

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. — We now know the name of a man shot and killed by a state trooper during a traffic stop Friday afternoon. The Lexington Herald-Leader has reported that the Floyd County Coroner’s Office has identified the man as Glenn Edward Bays, 35, of Harold. Bays was...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

WSAZ Investigates | Neighbors concerned about bridge in Wayne County

Homeland Security partnership aims to put Marshall students into state jobs. A new partnership between the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and Marshall University is aiming to put students into jobs at the state level. Updated: 1 hour ago. Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder has announced his resignation immediately...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
harlanenterprise.net

5 arrested at Wallins residence

A pair of men and a woman are facing charges including possession of methamphetamine after police allegedly found them in possession of the drug at a Wallins residence. Two additional individuals were arrested on active warrants at the residence. According to a news release, Harlan County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

SWVA fire department investigating suspicious fire

APPALACHIA, Va. (WYMT) - Officials with one fire department in Southwest Virginia are investigating a fire they believe was intentionally started. Crews with the Appalachia Fire Department responded to an abandoned home on Callahan Avenue early Monday morning. Firefighters say all the doors and windows were secured and they have...
APPALACHIA, VA
wymt.com

Police: WV man accused of holding family hostage with metal pipe

MINGO COUNTY, WV. (WSAZ/WYMT) – A man accused of hitting family members with a metal pipe and holding them against their will is behind bars. According to a criminal complaint, Nathan Jewell, 28, of Matewan in Mingo County is charged with malicious wounding, kidnapping, domestic battery, domestic assault, and obstructing an officer following an incident on Friday, Feb. 3.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
wymt.com

Perry County still offering private property flood debris removal

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - More than six months on, and folks across Eastern Kentucky are still picking up the pieces from July’s flood. “I think everybody in the northern part of Perry County was affected one level or another,” said Jerry Stacy, Perry County Emergency Management Director.
wymt.com

One person dead following Wayne County crash

WAYNE COUNTY, W. Va. (WYMT) - Officials said one person was killed in a Saturday evening crash in Wayne County. The crash happened just after 8:00 p.m. on WV-152 near the Wayne/Cabell County line. Wayne County Emergency Management confirmed one person was killed. The name of the person was not...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
thelevisalazer.com

POLICE SEARCH FOR STOLEN CAR IN ASHLAND LEADS TO ARREST OF LAWRENCE COUNTY MAN, FOLLOWED BY THE DRUG BUST OF BOYD COUNTY WOMAN AT CRIME HOTSPOT MOTEL

A BOYD COUNTY STOLEN CAR CASE LEADS TO A DRUG BUST AT MOTEL: BRANDON S. CASTLE, 32, OF LOUISA, KY., WAS ARRESTED FOR DRIVING A STOLEN CAR, WHICH THEN LED TO THE DISCOVERY OF MOTEL ROOM HE VISITED AND ENDED WITH THE ARRESTED OF JULIE A. WATSON, 47, OF ASHLAND, KY., ON DEALING OF METH AND ANOTHER DRUG, ALONG WITH POSSESSING A DRUG PIPE.
ASHLAND, KY
wymt.com

Nearly $700,000 awarded to repair and improve EKY streets and roads

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Communities in four Eastern Kentucky counties will receive funding to help repair roads that are in bad shape. Gov. Andy Beshear announced the nearly $700,000 in funding for Leslie, Johnson and Menifee County along with the City of Middlesboro on Monday. The money will come from the Department of Rural and Municipal Aid fund of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
MIDDLESBORO, KY

