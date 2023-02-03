Read full article on original website
Related
wklw.com
KSP Investigating Trooper-Involved Shooting in Floyd Co
The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) has been requested to investigate a Trooper-involved shooting that occurred on Friday, February 3rd, 2023, at approximately 3:00 p.m. EST in Floyd Co. The KSP Critical Incident Response Team responded to the scene, and the investigation into the incident remains ongoing. The preliminary investigation indicates that a KSP Trooper was attempting to locate a vehicle as part of a domestic violence incident investigation. Upon locating a vehicle matching the description, the trooper conducted a traffic stop. During the traffic stop the trooper was placed in a life-threatening situation by the vehicle operator, and in response discharged an agency-issued firearm striking the male subject. The individual, identified as Glenn Edward Bays, was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Floyd Co Coronmer’s Office..KSP has statewide jurisdiction and investigates officer-involved shootings throughout the Commonwealth as requested by local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.
mountain-topmedia.com
Police identify pedestrian killed by car
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Police have released the identity of a man who was killed after being struck by a car along U.S. 23 over the weekend. Around 3 p.m., Saturday, Keene Michael Johnson, 44, of Pikeville, was struck by a car traveling south on U.S. 23, near the Community Trust Bank tower.
wklw.com
1 Person Killed in Pike Co Crash on U.S. 23
According to the Pikeville Police Dept., U.S. 23 was closed Saturday afternoon near the Community Trust Bank in Pikeville due to a deadly crash. Officials said Keene Michael Johnson, 44, tried to cross U.S. 23, but he was hit by a car. Johnson was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police said the incident looks to be accidental, but an investigation will continue. No arrests are expected to be made.
mountain-topmedia.com
Two arrested on multiple drug charges
WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men after seizing more than a half-pound of various types of drugs. Elijah Eugene Hall, 32, of Williamson, and Kyree Diangilo Prather, 24, of Cincinnati, were arrested on Friday, after they were allegedly found in possession of meth, fentanyl, adderall and xanax, along with guns and a large amount of cash.
mountain-topmedia.com
Traffic stop results in drug charges for Pike pair
PHELPS, Ky. — A traffic stop for a registration violation resulted in two Pike County residents being arrested for drug trafficking. A state trooper pulled over a Chevy Tahoe on Route 632 at Phelps, just before 4:30 Saturday afternoon. The occupants of the vehicle — identified as Justin Tackett,...
WKYT 27
Four from Ky. clinic indicted on federal fraud charges
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Four people have been federally indicted on more than a dozen counts of healthcare fraud-related charges. The alleged Medicare and Medicaid-related crimes happened over the course of more than three years. According to their website, Kentucky Addiction Center has four locations across the bluegrass: in Paducah,...
West Virginia man arrested for hitting victims with pipe, holding them hostage
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Mingo County man was arrested for allegedly hitting people with a metal pipe and using the weapon to hold his victims hostage. According to the criminal complaint, Nathan A. Jewell, 28, of Matewan, was in an argument with several individuals inside his home. He allegedly got violent and hit […]
WSAZ
Pedestrian hit, killed on US 23
PIKEVILLE, Ky (WSAZ) – A pedestrian hit on US 23 Saturday has been identified by officials. According to the Pike County Coroner’s Office, Keene Johnson, 44, of Pikeville was killed after being hit by a vehicle traveling southbound on US 23 near exit 24 around 3:00 p.m. The...
wymt.com
Owsley County school bus involved in accident
OWSLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A school bus in one Eastern Kentucky county was involved in an accident Monday afternoon. Officials with the Owsley County school district posted on Facebook that one bus in the district was driving on Roan Fork Road when it was involved in an accident with another vehicle.
mountain-topmedia.com
Identify of man killed in traffic stop released
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. — We now know the name of a man shot and killed by a state trooper during a traffic stop Friday afternoon. The Lexington Herald-Leader has reported that the Floyd County Coroner’s Office has identified the man as Glenn Edward Bays, 35, of Harold. Bays was...
WSAZ
WSAZ Investigates | Neighbors concerned about bridge in Wayne County
Homeland Security partnership aims to put Marshall students into state jobs. A new partnership between the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and Marshall University is aiming to put students into jobs at the state level. Updated: 1 hour ago. Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder has announced his resignation immediately...
harlanenterprise.net
5 arrested at Wallins residence
A pair of men and a woman are facing charges including possession of methamphetamine after police allegedly found them in possession of the drug at a Wallins residence. Two additional individuals were arrested on active warrants at the residence. According to a news release, Harlan County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at...
wymt.com
SWVA fire department investigating suspicious fire
APPALACHIA, Va. (WYMT) - Officials with one fire department in Southwest Virginia are investigating a fire they believe was intentionally started. Crews with the Appalachia Fire Department responded to an abandoned home on Callahan Avenue early Monday morning. Firefighters say all the doors and windows were secured and they have...
wymt.com
Police: WV man accused of holding family hostage with metal pipe
MINGO COUNTY, WV. (WSAZ/WYMT) – A man accused of hitting family members with a metal pipe and holding them against their will is behind bars. According to a criminal complaint, Nathan Jewell, 28, of Matewan in Mingo County is charged with malicious wounding, kidnapping, domestic battery, domestic assault, and obstructing an officer following an incident on Friday, Feb. 3.
wymt.com
Perry County still offering private property flood debris removal
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - More than six months on, and folks across Eastern Kentucky are still picking up the pieces from July’s flood. “I think everybody in the northern part of Perry County was affected one level or another,” said Jerry Stacy, Perry County Emergency Management Director.
wymt.com
Man seriously injured after crashing into gas station in Harlan County
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Firefighters in one county were busy on Monday night following an incident at a gas station. Officials with the Harlan Fire Department tell WYMT they responded to the Harlan BP just after 9 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a Jeep had crashed into several gas...
Injured man rescued from mountainside in Logan County, West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has been rescued after falling in a mountainous area in Logan County. According to the City of Logan Fire Department, the crews responded to the call around 12:06 p.m. regarding a 72-year-old man who was injured while out hunting for deer antlers along Route 17 near Ethel. Logan […]
wymt.com
One person dead following Wayne County crash
WAYNE COUNTY, W. Va. (WYMT) - Officials said one person was killed in a Saturday evening crash in Wayne County. The crash happened just after 8:00 p.m. on WV-152 near the Wayne/Cabell County line. Wayne County Emergency Management confirmed one person was killed. The name of the person was not...
thelevisalazer.com
POLICE SEARCH FOR STOLEN CAR IN ASHLAND LEADS TO ARREST OF LAWRENCE COUNTY MAN, FOLLOWED BY THE DRUG BUST OF BOYD COUNTY WOMAN AT CRIME HOTSPOT MOTEL
A BOYD COUNTY STOLEN CAR CASE LEADS TO A DRUG BUST AT MOTEL: BRANDON S. CASTLE, 32, OF LOUISA, KY., WAS ARRESTED FOR DRIVING A STOLEN CAR, WHICH THEN LED TO THE DISCOVERY OF MOTEL ROOM HE VISITED AND ENDED WITH THE ARRESTED OF JULIE A. WATSON, 47, OF ASHLAND, KY., ON DEALING OF METH AND ANOTHER DRUG, ALONG WITH POSSESSING A DRUG PIPE.
wymt.com
Nearly $700,000 awarded to repair and improve EKY streets and roads
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Communities in four Eastern Kentucky counties will receive funding to help repair roads that are in bad shape. Gov. Andy Beshear announced the nearly $700,000 in funding for Leslie, Johnson and Menifee County along with the City of Middlesboro on Monday. The money will come from the Department of Rural and Municipal Aid fund of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Comments / 1