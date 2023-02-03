New public art at Bellevue's Downtown Park promises wow factor
Turn your gazes up, Eastsiders. Bellevue’s going to have a striking public art piece to show off soon.
Those walking around Downtown Park may notice a major installation underway that looks like giant orchid petals . the work from Brooklyn-based art studio THEVERYMANY is the final piece of the park’s Northeast Gateway and is expected to be completed in six-to-eight weeks .
After a public process, the commission tabbed THEVERYMANY for its use of innovative techniques and tech appreciation — all hallmarks of Bellevue . The studio created fluted columns that will form a light-filled canopy , blending a futuristic vision with plant-like features (appropriate for a location surrounded by so much greenery) .
When finished, the art will tie together the other features of the Northeast Gateway completed over the past couple of years, including a water feature and plaza .
If inspiration strikes , local creators can apply for a grant , decorate a utility box , or join the Eastside Artists Roster , which is often put into action for projects like the Northeast Gateway. Bust out those smocks.
Peep this out 👀Every day, ~26,000 people travel through the busy downtown junction where the artwork will stand, which is why Bellevue’s Arts Commission wanted a statement piece — it’ll be one of the largest sculptures in the city at 24-ft high.
Anybody got a wrench? 🔧This isn’t your basic park statue plopped down near a fountain, though. The untitled piece has a lot of moving parts — 6,600 unique panels , to be exact , and 60,000 handmade folds that all need to be fastened with 180,000+ rivets . Hope it came with an instruction manual.
Calling all creatives 🎨This piece will carry on the series of public art in Bellevue installtions that goes back more than 40 years and includes works by renowned names like Jaehyo Lee , Albert Paley , and Judy Onorfio .
