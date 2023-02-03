The epic Knotfest Australia is making its way Down Under for the first time this year, and Slipknot‘s festival has now announced some massive sideshows. The festival, created by the legendary metal outfit, is all about celebrating music, art, and counterculture. After selling out tickets in record time, Knotfest has revealed some incredible headline sideshows from some of the stellar artists on the festival lineup.

2 DAYS AGO