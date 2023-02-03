Read full article on original website
police1.com
Anchorage PD's new policy now allows officers to carry naloxone
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Anchorage police say most officers are now carrying naloxone, a drug that can quickly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose that might otherwise be fatal. The Anchorage Police Department's new policy marks a departure from a longstanding practice of having Anchorage Fire Department paramedics rather...
alaskasnewssource.com
APD report shows homicide rates jumped in 2022
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Homicide rates saw a significant jump in 2022, according to a report published by the Anchorage Police Department. Anchorage Police Chief Michael Kerle broke down the municipality’s crime statistics on homicides, other violent crimes, and property crimes at a Public Safety Committee meeting on Wednesday.
akbizmag.com
Certified Community Behavioral Health Center Opening in Wasilla
Alaska Behavioral Health is opening a new Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) near downtown Wasilla, addressing a shortage of services in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough. Coming in April. CCBHCs offer crisis services, screening and evaluation, outpatient mental health, primary care screening and monitoring, client-centered treatment planning, targeted case management, psychiatric...
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage HR director Niki Tshibaka abruptly resigns
Anchorage’s Chief Human Resources Officer Niki Tshibaka abruptly resigned Monday. Mayor Dave Bronson announced Tshibaka’s resignation in a written statement. The statement did not say why Tshibaka stepped down, and a spokesman for Bronson declined to comment. Tshibaka’s departure is the latest in a series of resignations and...
alaskasnewssource.com
PulsePoint app debuts in Anchorage
Alaska Pacific University addresses swimming lesson shortage partnering with the Alaska Native Heritage Center to host swimming lessons for Alaska Native children. According to the Department of Law, Superior Court Judge Paul Lyle sentenced Eric Rustad on Wednesday to 50 years in prison with an additional 15 years suspended for a period of 10 years of probation.
kinyradio.com
U.S. Coast Guard, Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation, and Navy Supervisor of Salvage conduct oil-spill-on-ice exercise in Alaska
Oil-spill-on-ice training exercise at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Feb. 1, 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nate Littlejohn) Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - Members from the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG), Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation (ADEC), and Navy Supervisor of Salvage (SUPSALV) participated in an ice-based pollution response exercise at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (JBER) in Anchorage Jan. 30 through Feb. 2.
alaskapublic.org
New developments in Anchorage’s homeless services | Alaska Insight
In late February, Catholic Social Services in Anchorage will open its new 3rd Avenue Navigation Center. The center will act as a day shelter to connect Anchorage’s homeless population with important support services — filling a large gap in the city’s response. Robin Dempsey, CEO of Catholic...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska ‘military assets’ surveyed suspected Chinese surveillance balloon
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The U.S. military in Alaska deployed “military assets” to survey the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon, according to Sen. Dan Sullivan. In a Saturday afternoon interview with Alaska’s News Source, Sullivan said it was his understanding the Alaska military investigated the suspicious balloon when it entered Alaska and U.S. airspace. The balloon was struck down over the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday morning.
alaskasnewssource.com
Iditarod race gears up with busy February and March
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The 51st running of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race will begin in downtown Anchorage just four weeks from now, but the work — and the fun — is already well underway. Mushers, volunteers and Iditarod Trail Committee members will all be working right up until the race start. Here is a list of the upcoming Iditarod activities that will keep fans and volunteers busy until the first Saturday in March.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage has seen nearly 6 feet of snow so far this winter
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Light, fluffy snow has been falling across Southcentral Alaska for most of the weekend. This snow has provided a daily occurrence of accumulation across the region, with the first few days of February bringing the most snow Anchorage has seen since the middle of December. While...
akbizmag.com
Top Shelf: Craft and Design at Whisky & Ramen
The Whiskey & Ramen co-owners fell in love with a historic three-story, 6,000-square-foot building downtown that provided more than enough room for a growing restaurant, as well as design challenges to match the space. When Jon McNeil and Nicole Cusack decided to bring a ramen restaurant to Anchorage, they pictured...
Crab crisis in Bering Sea a sign of ‘borealization’ and big changes in the future, scientists warn
The first-ever cancellation of Alaska’s Bering Sea snow crab harvest was unprecedented and a shock to the state’s fishing industry and the communities dependent on it. Unfortunately for that industry and those communities, those conditions are likely to be common in the future, according to several scientists who made presentations at the Alaska Marine Science […] The post Crab crisis in Bering Sea a sign of ‘borealization’ and big changes in the future, scientists warn appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Pacific University addresses swimming lesson shortage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Pacific University has partnered with the Alaska Native Heritage Center to host swimming lessons for Alaska Native children. “This is a very important partnership because we have the opportunity to teach as many as 200 students over a span of time that belong to the Tiamuna grant, how to swim, boating safety, as well as paddle sports,” Alaska Pacific University Assistant Director of Recreational Programs Michele Cateson said.
nddist.com
Alaska Rubber Group Announces Rebrand
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Alaska Rubber Group, an employee-owned industrial distribution company headquartered in Anchorage, has rebranded as ARG Industrial. ARG Industrial is a solutions-focused organization specializing in the distribution of hose, fittings, lifting and rigging products. The company serves a wide variety of industrial markets across Alaska and the Pacific Northwest.
alaskasnewssource.com
5.0 earthquake rattles Southcentral Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A 5.0 earthquake shook residents of Southcentral Alaska early Thursday morning. The temblor, which struck at 5:48 a.m., was initially measured at magnitude 4.7 before being upgraded. The earthquake centered about 78 miles west of Anchorage, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center, and hit closest to...
Dark money group weaponizes Demboski resignation letter, sends edited version to Anchorage voters
The dark money group known as the 907 Initiative, headed up by a former Anchorage Daily News reporter, has gone on an offensive against Mayor Dave Bronson again. The group has a massive radio ad buy and is mailing out an edited version of former Municipal Manager Amy Demboski’s resignation letter, in which she makes numerous accusations about improper contracts being signed by the city.
alaskasnewssource.com
Storm action affects much of Southern Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Marmot Day in Alaska, also referred to as Groundhog’s Day, was a repeat of winter weather for the state. Cold air and wind are combined in some dangerously low wind chills for the northern coasts. A Winter Weather Advisory for wind chills to 50 to 60 below is in place for the western Arctic coast, and a wind chill advisory for the central and eastern Beaufort Sea coast.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Man mauled to death by neighbor’s dogs while protecting his own, police say
HOUSTON (KHOU) – A man in Houston was mauled to death by his neighbor’s dogs while trying to protect his own pet, officials said. Police said the victim was inside his home Wednesday when he heard noises in his backyard. When he went outside to check, he saw...
radiokenai.com
M5.0 Earthquake Recorded 16 Miles South Of Mount Spurr
According to the Alaska Earthquake Center, a magnitude 5.0 event occurred at 05:48 AM on 2/2, located 68 miles deep and 36 miles W of Tyonek. This earthquake was felt in many Kenai Peninsula communities and as far as Anchorage.
Revak jumps to Peltola team to become state director
Former State Sen. Josh Revak, who ran for Congress last year as a Republican but didn’t place in the final four and ultimately dropped from the race, has been hired by Rep. Mary Peltola as her Alaska state director. He will be based in Anchorage but his position will allow him to travel widely across the state.
