ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Cerrito, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Mayor Says Talks Back On For New Ballpark For Oakland A's

OAKLAND (BCN) Talks have resumed between the city of Oakland and the Oakland A's for a new ballpark at the Charles P. Howard Terminal, Mayor Sheng Thao said at the end of the annual mayor's economic forecast Tuesday morning. Thao was joined at the meeting by San Francisco Mayor London...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Disaster Recovery Center To Open For Residents Impacted By Storms

SAN MATEO (BCN) A disaster recovery center will open Thursday in San Mateo to help residents affected by recent storms learn about available assistance from local, state and federal agencies. Representatives from the county, state Office of Emergency Services and Federal Emergency Management Agency will provide a one-stop source for...
SAN MATEO, CA
SFGate

Supes Pass Ordinance For Greater Commissioner Protections In Wake Of Mayor's Resignation Letter 'Scandal'

The San Francsico Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance on Tuesday that prohibits the mayor or other city heads from demanding undated letters of resignation from their appointed commissioners, per Mayor London Breed's letter "scandal" last year. The ordinance, which was approved 8-2, clearly states that requiring resignation letters is...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CAZ013-090000- Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County- .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 46 to. 61 higher elevations...58 to 66 lower elevations. Prevailing. north winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 46. Prevailing north winds up to. 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 49 to...
SACRAMENTO, CA
SFGate

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California. This is an automatically generated product that provides average. values for large geographical areas and may not be representative. of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site. specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either. (1) Select a location...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy