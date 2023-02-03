ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US rig count down 12 as prices drop

The rig count in the Permian Basin was down three this week, the latest count Friday by Baker Hughes shows, with 354 rigs active in the region. A year ago, 294 rigs were active in the region.

Nationally, the oil and gas rig count is down 12 from last week at 759 rigs. A year ago, 613 rigs were active. The count shows that 599 rigs sought oil, down ten from the previous week, and 158 explored for natural gas, down two from the previous week.

The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out in August of 2020 at 244.

The regional benchmark Plains-West Texas Intermediate Posting ended Friday at $69.87 per barrel, down $6.29 from last Friday’s close. National benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude ended at $73.39 per barrel, down $6.29 from the previous week.

ExxonMobil has best cash flow in 23 years

In its recent fourth quarter 2022 earnings report, the ExxonMobil Corp. announced quarterly earnings of $12.8 billion and full-year earnings of $55.7 billion while saying it had paid $1.3 billion in European taxes. Excluding the sales of assets, Chairman-CEO Darren Woods said, ExxonMobil had its best cash flow since the...
