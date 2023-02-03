ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Tom Handy

Vice President Harris Announced a $950 Million Spending Plan to Help Slow Down Migrants

Vice President Kamala Harris announced a new plan to help countries. But is the idea too late?. Over the past year, the country has seen migrants overwhelm cities and states as the number has forced many cities to declare a State of Emergency including El Paso, Texas, New York City, Washington, D.C., and Denver, Colorado. It was only recently that President Joe Biden visited the border city of El Paso this past January.
GOP Megadonors Are Coming for Trump

Two of the biggest-spending groups of Republican megadonors are making it clear that they don’t want Donald Trump to be the GOP nominee, a sign that anti-Trump candidates will be well-funded in the 2024 presidential primaries. The Koch network, the largest-spending political network on the right, and The Club...
After State of the Union, Tyre Nichols' family pushes accountability

As part of his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden honored the family of Tyre Nichols, who died after four Memphis police officers beat him following a traffic stop in January. President Biden called on lawmakers to work on police reform — a sentiment that Nichols' parents echoed to Scripps News after the speech.
Adderall shortage persists nationwide

(WXYZ) — An Adderall shortage, initially announced by the Food and Drug Administration in October, continues to be a problem. “I didn’t recognize there was a shortage until I called and asked for a change of script," Aidan Kilcline said. Kilcline, a fifth-year senior at Wayne State University,...
