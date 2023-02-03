ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Help wanted: Shaq's new chicken shack in Houston now hiring

HOUSTON — The big man, aka Shaquille O’Neal, is opening his Big Chicken restaurant in Houston this month and he needs some dedicated people to run it. The chicken shack, which will be located at 9660 Westheimer Road, is in need of management and hourly employees. Interested candidates can apply here.
Gordon Food Service stores opening in Katy and Houston

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The wholesale food supplier Gordon Food Service is opening several retail stores in the Houston area, including a location in Katy. Like a wholesale club, Gordon offers fresh and packaged bulk grocery items, but there is no membership fee. Its selection is smaller than a traditional grocery store and is listed online.
Nope!: Check Out This 500 Foot-High Glass Pool in Houston, Texas

Now way, Jose', you are not getting me on this thing for all the tea in China. Is that still a saying?. I just can't, I'm afraid of heights. But there are a lot of you who might be on the fence about experiencing something like this. So, for Y'all, I'm going to list a few reasons why you might want to give this pool a try.
BEST 25-cent chicken wings in Houston, according to Yelp

HOUSTON (KIAH) Love hot wings? How about the BEST wings at the lowest price in H-town? If you’re looking for the best deal for the big game, we found them! Yelp has listed the 10 BEST $0.25 wings in Houston. Here is that list of where to get the most bang for your “cluck.”
Houston having 3rd gun buyback event on Feb. 18

HOUSTON — Houston is getting ready to host its third gun buyback event. The event will be held on Feb. 18 from 8 a.m. to noon at Deussen Park in northeast Harris County. People turning in guns will get gift cards ranging from $50 to $200, depending on the type of weapon and whether it still works.
HIDDEN GEM: The Retreat at Artesian Lakes

ROMAYOR, Texas — About 60 miles north of downtown Houston, you'll find a place where you can seriously unplug: The Retreat at Artesian Lakes. "It’s East Texas. East Texas is considerably different," smiled owner Jimmy Smith. "Huge trees." In addition to the trees, the 500 acres owned by...
Top 15 Festivals & Events This Week in Houston: February 6 to 12, 2023

Make the most of your week with our top festivals, events, and things to do this week in Houston from Monday, February 6 to Sunday, February 12, 2023. We’ve whittled down all the happenings in H-Town to our 15 picks for the week, but you can always check out the extended calendar for more things to do in Houston.
HIDDEN GEM: Dosey Doe

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — This Hidden Gem really sticks out. "It's a barn from Kentucky, a tobacco barn from the 1850s," explained Stephen Said, owner of the Dosey Doe Big Barn. "We took it apart, put it on the back of a flatbed truck like a bunch of Lincoln logs, shipped it down and then re-raised it."
