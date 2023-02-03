Read full article on original website
Help wanted: Shaq's new chicken shack in Houston now hiring
HOUSTON — The big man, aka Shaquille O’Neal, is opening his Big Chicken restaurant in Houston this month and he needs some dedicated people to run it. The chicken shack, which will be located at 9660 Westheimer Road, is in need of management and hourly employees. Interested candidates can apply here.
Gordon Food Service stores opening in Katy and Houston
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The wholesale food supplier Gordon Food Service is opening several retail stores in the Houston area, including a location in Katy. Like a wholesale club, Gordon offers fresh and packaged bulk grocery items, but there is no membership fee. Its selection is smaller than a traditional grocery store and is listed online.
Mayor: Dozens of unmoved gravesites found at historic Houston cemetery during recent METRO project
HOUSTON — Dozens of gravesites that were supposed to be relocated when Houston city officials expanded Lockwood Drive in the 1960s were found during a recent METRO project, according to Mayor Sylvester Turner. Turner made the announcement Monday from the historic Evergreen Negro Cemetery. Turner said that about 33...
‘We will not tolerate theft or endangerment of our animals’: Keepers find fence cut at Houston Zoo
Houston police were investigating Tuesday after it was discovered that a mesh fence was cut at the Houston Zoo. According to zoo officials, keepers noticed a four-inch gap in the mesh of the brown pelican habitat in the Children’s Zoo. They immediately determined that the animals in the exhibit...
Nope!: Check Out This 500 Foot-High Glass Pool in Houston, Texas
Now way, Jose', you are not getting me on this thing for all the tea in China. Is that still a saying?. I just can't, I'm afraid of heights. But there are a lot of you who might be on the fence about experiencing something like this. So, for Y'all, I'm going to list a few reasons why you might want to give this pool a try.
BEST 25-cent chicken wings in Houston, according to Yelp
HOUSTON (KIAH) Love hot wings? How about the BEST wings at the lowest price in H-town? If you’re looking for the best deal for the big game, we found them! Yelp has listed the 10 BEST $0.25 wings in Houston. Here is that list of where to get the most bang for your “cluck.”
City crews trying to restore water in west Houston
The outage is happening around Antoine Drive at West Tidwell Road. We're told water is out in the area and that crews are trying to get it restored.
Looking for Love in Houston: Woman Asks Social Media Where Late 20s and 30s Men Hang Out
A 27-year-old woman who recently moved to Houston has turned to the social platform Reddit to ask where to meet single men in Houston. The lady who goes by the user name hairstylechoices asked for help, and the people of Houston were eager to help.
How Houston's Pink Box food truck is adding pops of color to Houston's culinary scene
Brittany and John Hindman are the creatives behind Houston's Pink Box. The couple joins us to share more about adding a pop of color to Houston's culinary scene!
Houston having 3rd gun buyback event on Feb. 18
HOUSTON — Houston is getting ready to host its third gun buyback event. The event will be held on Feb. 18 from 8 a.m. to noon at Deussen Park in northeast Harris County. People turning in guns will get gift cards ranging from $50 to $200, depending on the type of weapon and whether it still works.
4-inch gash found in mesh fence surrounding brown pelican enclosure at Houston Zoo, officials say
HOUSTON — On Monday, Houston Zoo keepers noticed something was off at the brown pelican habitat at the John P. McGovern Children's Zoo: the mesh surrounding the enclosure had a gash in it. The keepers checked on the birds, which were "secure and unharmed" before alerting the Houston Zoo's...
Mayor Turner halts Metro construction until 33 newly discovered graves are re-located
Mayor Sylvester Turner says the construction of Lockwood split the cemetery, and all the graves were supposed to have been relocated in the 1960s but 33 apparently were missed.
HIDDEN GEM: The Retreat at Artesian Lakes
ROMAYOR, Texas — About 60 miles north of downtown Houston, you'll find a place where you can seriously unplug: The Retreat at Artesian Lakes. "It’s East Texas. East Texas is considerably different," smiled owner Jimmy Smith. "Huge trees." In addition to the trees, the 500 acres owned by...
Police take down person behind wheel of stolen Houston Fire ambulance
At one point, the fire department warned the public of the untracked, white emergency vehicle before officers followed it and stopped the suspect.
KPRC 2 Investigates: Woman says cemetery marker placement is disrespectful
HOUSTON – When someone you love passes away, the process of planning the memorial and everything else can be overwhelming. There is a lot to do and you are also grieving, so there are some things you may not even think or know to ask. That’s part of the issue a Houston woman is dealing with.
Join Shaq's Team. New Restaurant in Houston Looking For Staff
N.B.A. legend and Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal is opening a second location in Houston of his popular restaurant chain, Big Chicken, and he is looking for people to join his team.
Was this your ticket? $900,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near Houston
While all eyes are on the massive $747 million Powerball jackpot winner in Washington state, the second biggest jackpot prize in North America from Monday night's drawing was won in Texas.
Top 15 Festivals & Events This Week in Houston: February 6 to 12, 2023
Make the most of your week with our top festivals, events, and things to do this week in Houston from Monday, February 6 to Sunday, February 12, 2023. We’ve whittled down all the happenings in H-Town to our 15 picks for the week, but you can always check out the extended calendar for more things to do in Houston.
HIDDEN GEM: Dosey Doe
THE WOODLANDS, Texas — This Hidden Gem really sticks out. "It's a barn from Kentucky, a tobacco barn from the 1850s," explained Stephen Said, owner of the Dosey Doe Big Barn. "We took it apart, put it on the back of a flatbed truck like a bunch of Lincoln logs, shipped it down and then re-raised it."
Was this your ticket? $2 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Houston
If you're living in Texas and haven't recently traveled to Washington state to buy a Powerball lottery ticket, then you aren't the luckiest person in America today. However, some luck was had in the state of Texas.
