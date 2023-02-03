ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, FL

Panhandle agencies report 911 connectivity issues

By Cortney Evans
WMBB
WMBB
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LPeOu_0kbrJ7MG00

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Several Panhandle agencies are experiencing issues with the 911 hard lines.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office posted about the issue on Facebook Friday morning.

They said if you try to call 911 and the call is disconnected to call back.

“This is affecting multiple agencies across the Panhandle,” Walton County Sheriff’s Office wrote. “We appreciate your patience as we work to restore the connection.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WMBB

News 13 alum seeks to make a difference with MADD

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Drunk driving is responsible for the deaths of one person every 45 minutes and that doesn’t include those who are seriously hurt or injured. Mothers against drunk driving have been spreading the ‘don’t drink and drive message’ for 40 years. Now, they are on a new mission with a new […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
mypanhandle.com

Marianna man killed in Gulf County crash

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Marianna man was killed and his passenger was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The wreck happened at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 386 just south of Highway 20. Troopers wrote that the driver, a 50-year-old man from Marianna, was headed north on 386 when for an unknown reason he traveled off the roadway. Troopers added that the driver attempted to steer his truck back onto the roadway but it overturned.
GULF COUNTY, FL
WMBB

More new sidewalks open along Front Beach Road

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County commissioners are working to make the county more pedestrian-friendly. Work is now complete on 2.5 more miles of sidewalk along Front Beach Road. The two-phase project stretches from Kelly Street to East Lakeshore Drive on the west end of the county. Bay County Commissioner Robert Carroll said he […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Panama City man killed in overnight car wreck

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man was killed in a car accident just after midnight Monday night. Panama City police responded to the wreck on Woodridge Road near Venetian Way around 12:30 A.M. Police say the 2015 Ford F-150 pickup truck left the roadway and struck a wooden fence. Emergency personnel said […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Woman arrested after alleged grand theft scam involving local victim

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Lynn Haven police arrested a 67-year-old Georgia woman who is accused of defrauding a local victim of more than $9,000 in a Publishers Clearing House scam, according to a news release from the Lynn Haven Police Department. Investigators said the victim reported sending checks and funds through a pre-paid card […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Washington county man charged with 27 counts of animal cruelty

Washington County, Fla. (WMBB) — A Washington County man is facing animal cruelty charges in connection to the treatment of nearly 30 dogs in three locations. The neighbor of the suspect called the Washington County Sheriff’s Office to a home on Ambassador Drive Monday. They spotted several dogs chained and malnourished who allegedly had no […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Single-engine plane crashes at Peter Prince Field airport in Milton

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — According to Santa Rosa County officials, a single-engine aircraft crashed at Peter Prince Field airport on Monday afternoon. Santa Rosa County Public Information Officer Sarah Whitfield said only the male pilot in his 40s was on board the aircraft and was conscious and alert when Lifeguard EMS arrived on scene. After […]
MILTON, FL
WMBB

Bay County buys home that repeatedly floods as part of FEMA program

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A North Lagoon Avenue home is going to be the first to be bought back by Bay County for Hurricane Sally-related flooding. The homeowners at 7135 North Lagoon Avenue have watched their house flood multiple times in the past couple of years. Now, they are selling their home to the […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

OCSO makes an arrest after conducting a narcotics search warrant

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WALA) - Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after executing a narcotics search warrant in Crestview, according to police. Police said Timothy Holt, 49, is charged with trafficking methamphetamine after authorities found over one kilogram of crystal methamphetamine during their search. The OCSO Multi-Agency Drug...
CRESTVIEW, FL
niceville.com

Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory for February 5-11

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WPTV

FPL adds 10 solar energy centers to power 150,000 homes

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — Florida Power and Light Co. has added 10 new solar energy centers, which are enough to power approximately 150,000 homes, according to the electric company. The sites include Cavendish Solar Energy Center in Okeechobee County and two in St. Lucie County: Pink Trail Solar Energy...
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Honsul

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Honsul, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week! This sweet Husky German Shepherd mix is a few years old. He was available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. He has found his furever family. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
niceville.com

John Sims Parkway project now focused on median work

NICEVILLE, Fla. – Crews with the Florida Department of Transportation who are working on the State Road 20 resurfacing project in Niceville have placed the structural layer of asphalt on the John Sims Parkway travel lanes and are now focusing on work in the medians, the FDOT has announced.
NICEVILLE, FL
WJHG-TV

Suspects flee in traffic stop, leads to manhunt

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Walton County Sheriff’s Office has two men in custody following a manhunt near Defuniak Springs on Friday. Deputies said authorities were trying to pull a car over Friday when the two men got out of the car and ran away, around the area of Smith Road and Highway 90. Deputies report the Walton Correctional K-9 Unit was called in and helped find the first suspect shortly after.
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
WMBB

High school coach accused of secretly recording teen

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A Lynn Haven man was arrested for allegedly secretly recording a teen girl while she showered and changed in his home, the Lynn Haven Police Department said Tuesday. Daniel Gilbert Franklin, 56, was arrested after the 14-year-old victim allegedly found the camera and reported it to her parents, police wrote. […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

WMBB

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy