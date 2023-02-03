Panhandle agencies report 911 connectivity issues

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Several Panhandle agencies are experiencing issues with the 911 hard lines.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office posted about the issue on Facebook Friday morning.

They said if you try to call 911 and the call is disconnected to call back.

“This is affecting multiple agencies across the Panhandle,” Walton County Sheriff’s Office wrote. “We appreciate your patience as we work to restore the connection.”

