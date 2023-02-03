ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attempted robber shot dead near north Houston apartments, authorities said

HOUSTON (KIAH) — An overnight shooting that was an attempted robbery has left one man dead in north Houston, authorities said. Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies and Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said they found a man dead near an apartment complex on the 300 block of North Vista Drive shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday morning.
HOUSTON, TX
Man Sets Fire to Homes Then Ambushes Those Escaping With Shotgun

Multiple people are dead after a man opened fire on them while they fled from a building fire that he started, according to police. The incident caught the attention of first responders when the Houston Fire Department was called about a fire in progress on Dunlap Street just after 1 a.m. local time on Sunday. … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
HOUSTON, TX
Driver sentenced to 50 years for killing 2 Uber passengers in Houston crash

HOUSTON (KIAH) A California man convicted of two counts of murder will now spend 50 years in prison for killing two Houston women who were riding in an Uber vehicle. Brian Tatum, 47, was found guilty of the murders of Priscilla DeLeon and Diana Salazar. According to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, back in 2020 Tatum crashed into an Uber vehicle while leading police on a chase and killing both DeLeon and Salazar.
HOUSTON, TX
HPD: One person in custody after chase ends in the Sharpstown area

HOUSTON — A police chase came to an end in the Sharpstown area Monday afternoon with one person in custody. It was a chase that began in west Houston, police say. According to DPS troopers, they were helping Houston police serve a federal warrant when the driver took off. Investigators say there were two people -- a man and a woman -- inside the pickup they were chasing.
HOUSTON, TX
Big rig fire leads to delays on westbound lanes of I-10 near 610 Loop

HOUSTON — Delays are expected to last hours after a big rig caught fire on I-10 near N. Post Oak Road. The tanker caught fire just before 8 a.m. Tuesday. Houston Transtar cameras showed the cabin of the 18-wheeler engulfed in flames. The fire was quickly put out by the Houston Fire Department.
HOUSTON, TX
