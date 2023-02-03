Read full article on original website
HCSO: Woman dead after either being pushed or falling out of vehicle during argument with boyfriend
CYPRESS, Texas — A woman died Tuesday after authorities said she either jumped or was pushed out of a vehicle in the Cypress area. It happened in a parking lot near the intersection of Barker Cypress and West roads around 3 p.m. According to investigators, the woman got into...
HPD: One person in custody after chase ends in crash in SW Houston
HOUSTON — A man is in custody after a chase ended in a crash Tuesday in the Gulfton area of southwest Houston. Police said the man is a burglary suspect and he led police on a chase that started in the 6000 block of the Southwest Freeway, which is near Fountain View Drive.
cw39.com
Attempted robber shot dead near north Houston apartments, authorities said
HOUSTON (KIAH) — An overnight shooting that was an attempted robbery has left one man dead in north Houston, authorities said. Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies and Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said they found a man dead near an apartment complex on the 300 block of North Vista Drive shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday morning.
HPD reopens 4 cases involving dead babies that went cold between 1981 and 2005
HOUSTON — Investigators at the Houston Police Department are hoping to shed light on a few heartbreaking cold cases involving unidentified babies. Detectives are hoping new technology, like genealogy, will help give the babies names. 1981. The first case that's being reopened is from the 80s. A baby was...
Driver in custody after leading police on chase in HFD ambulance that was reported stolen
HOUSTON — A chase involving a reported stolen ambulance came to an end Monday in the Rice Village area. The Houston Fire Department said the ambulance was taken from Fire Station #17, which is just east of downtown along Navigation Boulevard. It's not known what time the ambulance was taken but the department tweeted about it at 1:36 p.m.
Man Sets Fire to Homes Then Ambushes Those Escaping With Shotgun
Multiple people are dead after a man opened fire on them while they fled from a building fire that he started, according to police. The incident caught the attention of first responders when the Houston Fire Department was called about a fire in progress on Dunlap Street just after 1 a.m. local time on Sunday. … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
2 hospitalized after leading Brazoria Co. deputies on high-speed chase and crashing in Galveston
Deputies said they recovered an undetermined amount of drugs from the car. The suspect behind the wheel and a passenger were taken to the hospital, and a puppy in the car remained unharmed.
HCSO: Man killed, girlfriend detained after botched robbery at N. Harris County apartment complex
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was shot to death after investigators said he and his girlfriend attempted to rob another man in north Harris County. It happened Tuesday just before 2 a.m. at La Esencia Apartments on North Vista Drive near I-45. Investigators said the man and his...
KHOU
HPD: Chase ends in 2 crashes in SW Houston
The chase, which involved a burglary suspect, caused an innocent driver to crash into the fence of an apartment complex. The suspect crashed out nearby.
cw39.com
Driver sentenced to 50 years for killing 2 Uber passengers in Houston crash
HOUSTON (KIAH) A California man convicted of two counts of murder will now spend 50 years in prison for killing two Houston women who were riding in an Uber vehicle. Brian Tatum, 47, was found guilty of the murders of Priscilla DeLeon and Diana Salazar. According to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, back in 2020 Tatum crashed into an Uber vehicle while leading police on a chase and killing both DeLeon and Salazar.
18-wheeler overturned after crash on East Freeway heading into downtown causing major delays
Two hours after the crash was reported, SkyEye video shows traffic backed up all the way to Heights Boulevard. We have your alternate routes.
Man gets 50-year sentence for 100 mph crash during chase that killed 2 cousins in Uber
Officials said Brian Tatum was driving about 100 mph in a 35 mph zone as he fled from deputies. The force of the crash caused the Uber to split in half, killing both passengers.
HPD: One person in custody after chase ends in the Sharpstown area
HOUSTON — A police chase came to an end in the Sharpstown area Monday afternoon with one person in custody. It was a chase that began in west Houston, police say. According to DPS troopers, they were helping Houston police serve a federal warrant when the driver took off. Investigators say there were two people -- a man and a woman -- inside the pickup they were chasing.
Man accused of breaking in and crawling into bed with woman who was sleeping in Spring area
The 25-year-old went into the woman's home without her consent and laid in bed with her while she was asleep, deputies said. He's due in court on Tuesday.
KHOU
Robber hits ATM technician in face during incident caught in dash cam, HPD says
HOUSTON — Houston Police’s Robbery Division is asking for help in identifying a man wanted in a robbery of an ATM technician caught on dashcam in January. This happened on Jan. 13 at around 11 a.m. in a parking lot on Fountain View near Fairdale Lane just south of Westheimer Road.
Still no answers 1 year after man was shot to death in his family's driveway by plain-clothes HPD officers
HOUSTON — It has been one year since Charion Lockett, 27, was shot to death by plain-clothes officers in front of his family's north Houston home and his family members said they still have a lot of unanswered questions. On Feb. 7, 2022, Houston police officers in unmarked vehicles...
Click2Houston.com
Search underway for 3 men after ATV gets stuck in mud at Crosby-area off-road park, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY – A search is underway for three men who reportedly disappeared after riding on an ATV at an off-road park in east Harris County. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, three men and one teen were riding on an ATV in a wooded area located in the 1900 block of Gulf Pump Road near Crosby Saturday evening.
KHOU
City crews trying to restore water in west Houston
The outage is happening around Antoine Drive at West Tidwell Road. We're told water is out in the area and that crews are trying to get it restored.
KHOU
Big rig fire leads to delays on westbound lanes of I-10 near 610 Loop
HOUSTON — Delays are expected to last hours after a big rig caught fire on I-10 near N. Post Oak Road. The tanker caught fire just before 8 a.m. Tuesday. Houston Transtar cameras showed the cabin of the 18-wheeler engulfed in flames. The fire was quickly put out by the Houston Fire Department.
3 young men found after going missing at off-road park in Crosby, Harris County sheriff says
About 45 minutes after announcing the disappearance Sunday morning, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that the three had been found safe.
KHOU
