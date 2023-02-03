George Santos once lied that he was a producer on 'Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark,' one of the biggest Broadway debacles of all time

New York Congressman-Elect George Santos speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) annual leadership meeting. David Becker for the Washington Post/via Getty Images

Rep. George Santos told campaign donors he produced the most expensive Broadway play of all time.

But it turns out Santos was never a producer for "Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark," per Bloomberg.

The play cost $75 million to produce and at the time, Santos was a customer service rep in Queens.

Rep. George Santos' web of lies has expanded after a new report emerged the New York politician told campaign donors that he was a producer of a chaotic Broadway adaptation of Spider-Man.

Within Santos' first weeks in office, the New York congressman has been caught in a seemingly unending list of lies , including that his grandparents survived the holocaust and that his mother died as a result of 9/11. On Friday, Bloomberg reported that Santos told donors on the campaign trail that he was a producer on "Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark," a Broadway adaptation of the superhero saga.

Michael Cohl, who produced the play, told Bloomberg that Santos was not a producer and that his name was nowhere on the playbill. The play, which ran between 2011 and 2013, was the most expensive production of all time.

It cost $75 million to put together and featured performances by the likes of Bono, but the play flopped and recorded a financial loss. Actors were gravely injured during stunts and there were a series of production delays during opening night, according to USA Today.

At the time, Santos was working as a customer representative for Dish Network in Queens, according to the report. Santos is under investigation by US federal authorities, as well as Brazilian police.

Santos' attorney did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

A pattern of deceit

Santos' Broadway fib is one of many he told voters and prospective donors while on the campaign trail.

Just before entering Congress a series of publications revealed that Santos lied about his religion, education, work history, and even a nonexistent collegiate sports career.

Santos has since apologized for his past lies, which continue to pile up by the day.

"If I disappointed anyone by my résumé embellishment, I'm sorry," Santos said on WABC radio.

The embattled congressman has repeatedly stated he won't step down from his new seat in Congress, even though the leaders of New York's Republican Party have each called for him to.

House Republican leadership initially sat Santos on two committees: the Committee on Science, Space, and Technology and the Committee on Small Business.

In a surprise move, however, Santos announced on January 31 that he'd be temporarily recusing himself from the committees amid the plethora of investigations surrounding his past.

"With the ongoing attention surrounding both my personal and campaign financial investigations, I have submitted a request to Speaker McCarthy that I be temporarily recused from my committee assignments until I am cleared," Santos said.