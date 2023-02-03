ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

George Santos once lied that he was a producer on 'Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark,' one of the biggest Broadway debacles of all time

By Azmi Haroun,Madison Hall
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QrC87_0kbrIcTd00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MdS4U_0kbrIcTd00
New York Congressman-Elect George Santos speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) annual leadership meeting.

David Becker for the Washington Post/via Getty Images

  • Rep. George Santos told campaign donors he produced the most expensive Broadway play of all time.
  • But it turns out Santos was never a producer for "Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark," per Bloomberg.
  • The play cost $75 million to produce and at the time, Santos was a customer service rep in Queens.

Rep. George Santos' web of lies has expanded after a new report emerged the New York politician told campaign donors that he was a producer of a chaotic Broadway adaptation of Spider-Man.

Within Santos' first weeks in office, the New York congressman has been caught in a seemingly unending list of lies , including that his grandparents survived the holocaust and that his mother died as a result of 9/11. On Friday, Bloomberg reported that Santos told donors on the campaign trail that he was a producer on "Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark," a Broadway adaptation of the superhero saga.

Michael Cohl, who produced the play, told Bloomberg that Santos was not a producer and that his name was nowhere on the playbill. The play, which ran between 2011 and 2013, was the most expensive production of all time.

It cost $75 million to put together and featured performances by the likes of Bono, but the play flopped and recorded a financial loss. Actors were gravely injured during stunts and there were a series of production delays during opening night, according to USA Today.

At the time, Santos was working as a customer representative for Dish Network in Queens, according to the report. Santos is under investigation by US federal authorities, as well as Brazilian police.

Santos' attorney did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

A pattern of deceit

Santos' Broadway fib is one of many he told voters and prospective donors while on the campaign trail.

Just before entering Congress a series of publications revealed that Santos lied about his religion, education, work history, and even a nonexistent collegiate sports career.

Santos has since apologized for his past lies, which continue to pile up by the day.

"If I disappointed anyone by my résumé embellishment, I'm sorry," Santos said on WABC radio.

The embattled congressman has repeatedly stated he won't step down from his new seat in Congress, even though the leaders of New York's Republican Party have each called for him to.

House Republican leadership initially sat Santos on two committees: the Committee on Science, Space, and Technology and the Committee on Small Business.

In a surprise move, however, Santos announced on January 31 that he'd be temporarily recusing himself from the committees amid the plethora of investigations surrounding his past.

"With the ongoing attention surrounding both my personal and campaign financial investigations, I have submitted a request to Speaker McCarthy that I be temporarily recused from my committee assignments until I am cleared," Santos said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 45

Walter Schialer
4d ago

with all those lies and problems, we can see a person that is not normal, he is sick, because a person who continues lies over his life have a problem, and needs help. I don't know how he can be a candidate, means that any person could be without any restriction or background check.

Reply
9
Patrice Smith
4d ago

What about Santos saying. He will give his salary to a charity. Just like 3 thousand dollars he stole from a veterans dying dog.

Reply
10
Truth Speaker
4d ago

Lol! He probably also said that he Judy Garland's son that she gave you up for adoption. I mean at this point does really matter what he has lied about? He is sociopath that hopefully doesn't have a capacity for violence.

Reply(4)
5
Related
CBS New York

Long Island GOP leader says he has proof Rep. George Santos admitted to crimes in Brazil

NEW YORK -- A Long Island Republican party leader says he has proof Rep. George Santos, who lied about much of his resume and life story, admitted to crimes in Brazil.Meantime, the Santos campaign office in Douglaston, Queens appeared to be closed again Monday as new videos of the embattled congressman emerged. One video involved Baruch College, a school Santos never attended. "I actually went to school on a volleyball scholarship. We went to play against Harvard, Yale, and we slayed them. Look, I sacrificed both my knees and got very nice knee replacements from HSS playing volleyball. That's how serious I took the...
NEW YORK STATE
Upworthy

The last surviving witness to Lincoln’s assassination lived long enough to share his story on TV

Samuel J. Seymour was one of the approximately 1,700 people at Ford’s Theatre in Washington, D.C., on April 14, 1865, the night President Abraham Lincoln was assassinated by John Wilkes Booth. He was also the last to live long enough to talk about that historic night on television.Seymour was 5 years old when he went to see the play “Our American Cousin” with his nurse, Sarah Cook, and Mrs. Goldsboro, the wife of his father's employer. When Booth shot Lincoln, he pulled the trigger during the biggest laugh of the night so that it wouldn’t be heard. What caught Seymour’s attention was when Booth fell from the balcony after a scuffle with Henry Reed Rathbone.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Fox News weatherman who claims he was beaten on New York subway says attackers ‘wanted to knock me out’

The Fox News weatherman who alleged that he was assaulted by a group of teenagers after he attempted to stop them from harassing another rider on the New York subway now says “they wanted to knock me out.”Meteorologist Adam Klotz talked to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Monday night and recalled the events that he claims took place over the weekend.Mr Klotz said in a video posted to his Instagram that he was on his way home from watching the New York Giants at a bar on Saturday when he spotted “this older gentleman was being hassled by this...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

The One Lie That Could Get George Santos in the End

Of all the falsehoods and fabrications surrounding GOP Rep. George Santos (R-NY), which one will ultimately cause him to unravel?That’s the question hosts Andy Levy and Danielle Moodie tackle on this week’s The New Abnormal—with The Daily Beast’s politics editor Matt Fuller joining the program to discuss Santos’ meteoric rise and fall.“There are a lot of questions here and there are a lot of pretty serious crimes that could be involved.”Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.“Lying about your résumé is not a crime. It’s very dishonest and politically it’s sort...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

George Santos – news: Secret tapes reveal bizarre exchanges in Santos office, as FBI probes dead dog claims

Embattled GOP congressman George Santos says “I’ve obviously f***** up and lied to him, like I lied to everyone else” in a recording of his conversation with a prospective staffer that was obtained and reported on Thursday evening by Talking Points Memo.In the recording, reportedly made in Mr Santos’ office without his permission, the congressman discusses botox and Brazilian candy in addition to making several candid remarks about his current situation. Mr Santos is also facing yet another issue over his finances after it emerged that the FBI is investigating a claim he stole money from a GoFundMe set...
Salon

“I felt like we were in ‘Goodfellas’": Investors claim Santos defrauded them in “Ponzi scheme”

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Rep. George Santos has been inundated with terrible publicity during his weeks in Congress, with countless reports detailing the many lies the Queens/Long Island Republican told on the campaign trail in the 2022 midterms. On top of lying about his employment and education history, Santos falsely claimed that his mother was inside the World Trade Center during the 9/11 terrorist attacks and that his grandparents were Holocaust survivors. Records obtained by NBC News show that Santos' mother was in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on 9/11.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Business Insider

Business Insider

857K+
Followers
49K+
Post
544M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy