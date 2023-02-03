It might be the last thing you guess you need, but your nail designs in Forspoken will be a major factor in how your adventure goes. Frey’s nail design isn’t just for style here — they function as a very important accessory. You will want to constantly be assessing which nails best serve your current situation, but also synergize with your other pieces of gear, those being your cloak and necklace. You don’t want to break any of these nail designs, so check out our guide on where to find them all in Forspoken.

