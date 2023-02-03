Ga. detectives follow trail of blood to catch burglar 5 years after the crime

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Officers investigating a robbery were able to follow a trail of blood to find the culprit nearly five years later.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said that on July 12, 2018, deputies responded to reports of a burglary at the Monroe County Recreation Department. Deputies found that the suspect had broken a window, damaged the concession stand’s door and kicked in the door to the scorebox.

Deputies said the suspect tried to steal the cash register, but it was empty.

Deputies noticed blood stains leading into the women’s bathroom and followed the trail. Inside the bathroom, they found more blood, which they collected as evidence.

The blood was sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, where it was run through the CODIS (Combined DNA Index System) database.

In 2021, Justin Michael Kuhr, 23, was arrested in Butts County for possession of a controlled substance. Officers took at DNA sample, which was entered into the CODIS database.

Investigators reopened the cold case burglary in Monroe County and arrested Kuhr, who has been charged with burglary.