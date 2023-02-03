Okeechobee police assisting with search for missing Lyft driver

Okeechobee police are looking for a Lyft driver who was last seen on Monday.

The car belonging to Gary Levin, 74, last pinged between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Jan. 30, according to the Okeechobee Police Department.

Levin's family said his phone or car was tracked in cities across the state, including Miami, Gainesville and Okeechobee.

Okeechobee police said they are canvassing local businesses' security cameras in the area, but so far no luck.

"So, what we're trying to gather, which is why we need that surveillance video, is confirm was he [Gary Levin] in the vehicle with the passenger or was the passenger by himself," Sgt. Aurelio Almazan said.

Family photo Gary Levin, a Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens, has been missing since Jan 30.

Jimbo Hawk is the owner of Okeechobee Feed on 70. He said he put in a surveillance system a few years back and it has come in handy.

"We've had a few break-ins or two and that helped us solve who it was," he said.

Several of his camera's face 70, which is a major highway coming in and out of Okeechobee.

Police are also hoping that someone will recognize Levin from a surveillance image that was taken at a Wawa in Boynton Beach.

Hawk said with his community in the news this week, he is closely following each development.

"It was interesting to me, because it did mention Okeechobee and so I thought I might know the guy," he said. "They need to find him."

If anyone has any information, please give the Okeechobee police department a call.