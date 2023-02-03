ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 2

Related
Benzinga

Republican Congressman Wanted Trump To Impose 'Marshall Law' To Stay On As President

A Republican lawmaker told the Donald Trump-era White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows that the former president should invoke martial law, as reported in December 2022. What Happened: The revelation was made in a trove of over 2,300 text messages that Meadows forked over to the Jan.6 select committee. The text messages were obtained by the Talking Points Memo, or TPM, which reported on them in December 2022.
TEXAS STATE
CNN

Opinion: Biden doesn't throw away his shot

At first, the enormous balloon, carrying a smaller substructure roughly the length of three city buses, seemed to symbolize America's wide-open vulnerability to what the Pentagon described as surveillance from a rising power. But it also gave President Joe Biden's administration a way to unleash its fighter jets to down the balloon without any loss of life.
ARKANSAS STATE
The Independent

Experts criticise Trump administration as book reveals Melania sat in situation room for major military operation

Experts have criticised the Trump administration after a new book has revealed that former First Lady Melania Trump sat in the Situation Room during a major military operation in October 2019. Former acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller’s memoir Soldier Secretary: Warnings from the Battlefield & the Pentagon about America’s Most Dangerous Enemies was published on Tuesday. Ms Trump was sitting in the Situation Room during the raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and subsequently nudged the administration to boost the participation of a dog that took part in the operation, The Hill noted. Mr Miller was the...
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
184K+
Post
1147M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy