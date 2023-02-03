Read full article on original website
'Liar!': Marjorie Taylor Greene interrupts Biden during State of the Union address
President Joe Biden attacked the GOP over the debt ceiling standoff before singling out some unnamed Republicans, contending they are looking to slash and sunset Medicare and Social Security. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene jumped to her feet and yelled back "Liar!"
Pelosi says this is the real reason GOP members were heckling Biden
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacts to some GOP members heckling Biden during his State of the Union address, calling it "showbiz" to cover putting Medicare and Social Security "on the table."
Sarah Huckabee Sanders draws sharp contrast with Democrats in GOP rebuttal
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders gave a combative speech Tuesday evening in response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address, drawing a sharp contrast with Biden as she delivered a series of blistering criticisms of the president.
Fact-checking President Biden's State of the Union speech
President Joe Biden delivered his second State of the Union address on Tuesday.
Trump rages at McCarthy on Truth Social for defending "coward" Capitol cop who shot Ashli Babbitt
Former President Donald Trump on Thursday night slammed House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., for defending Lt. Michael Byrd, the Capitol Police officer who fatally shot Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt on January 6th, 2021. Hours after McCarthy said that Byrd was "doing his job" by trying to defend lawmakers from Trump-backed...
Trump Operatives Laughed About Talking to Black People During 2020 Campaign
Leaked audio features members of Trump's campaign team in Wisconsin speaking in a meeting shortly after Election Day.
Takeaways from Biden's State of the Union address
When President Joe Biden took to the House Chamber on Tuesday for his annual State of the Union address, his message was one of unadulterated optimism -- even in the face of open hostility.
Democratic Rep.: 'Irresponsible not to have the conversation' about US 'fiscal health'
Democratic Problem Solvers Caucus co-chair Rep. Josh Gottheimer tells CNN's Jake Tapper that while he supports discussions about America's long-term economic stability, "it's irresponsible to default on our responsibilities as a country."
Republican Congressman Wanted Trump To Impose 'Marshall Law' To Stay On As President
A Republican lawmaker told the Donald Trump-era White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows that the former president should invoke martial law, as reported in December 2022. What Happened: The revelation was made in a trove of over 2,300 text messages that Meadows forked over to the Jan.6 select committee. The text messages were obtained by the Talking Points Memo, or TPM, which reported on them in December 2022.
Tulsi Gabbard and 2 GOP senators among those testifying at GOP-led subcommittee's first hearing
The GOP-led House select subcommittee on so-called weaponization of the federal government will draw upon a prominent ex-Democrat, two of their Republican Senate colleagues, and a former FBI agent in their first public hearing to discuss how they believe the government has been weaponized against conservatives, multiple sources familiar with the plans tell CNN.
Trump Leaves the Nation in Shock as He Intensifies Attacks on DeSantis
Photo byPhoto 122725292 © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is keeping his 2024 plans quiet, while Trump loses no time to coming after DeSantis. Former President Donald Trump intensified the tension between him and Ron DeSantis when he shared a video of the Florida governor on his Truth Social page.
Republicans Sidestep Questions On Chinese Balloons During Trump Years
The Pentagon says that balloons from China entered U.S. airspace at least three times under the Trump administration.
Trump Blacklisted by ChatGPT: AI Calls His Presidency the Most Controversial in U.S. History, Damaging to Democracy
A recent investigative experiment was conducted to examine the reaction of Chat GPT, an advanced artificial intelligence (AI) system by OpenAI that was made available to the public several months ago.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders reaches highest GOP standing yet with response to Biden
For nearly two years, Sarah Huckabee Sanders served as the voice of the Trump administration. On Tuesday night, the now-Arkansas governor will serve as the voice of the entire Republican Party, giving its official response to President Biden’s State of the Union address. Sanders, who left her position as White House press secretary in July…
Harris' mission to tackle migration root causes scores big money support but border crossings remain high
Vice President Kamala Harris' effort to tackle root causes of migration from Central America has yielded more than $4.2 billion in private sector commitments, but border crossings remain high amid mass migration in the Western Hemisphere.
GOP congresswoman says Biden 'failed the test' with suspected Chinese spy balloon
Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA) reacts to President Biden's response to the suspected Chinese spy balloon.
Opinion: Biden doesn't throw away his shot
At first, the enormous balloon, carrying a smaller substructure roughly the length of three city buses, seemed to symbolize America's wide-open vulnerability to what the Pentagon described as surveillance from a rising power. But it also gave President Joe Biden's administration a way to unleash its fighter jets to down the balloon without any loss of life.
Experts criticise Trump administration as book reveals Melania sat in situation room for major military operation
Experts have criticised the Trump administration after a new book has revealed that former First Lady Melania Trump sat in the Situation Room during a major military operation in October 2019. Former acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller’s memoir Soldier Secretary: Warnings from the Battlefield & the Pentagon about America’s Most Dangerous Enemies was published on Tuesday. Ms Trump was sitting in the Situation Room during the raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and subsequently nudged the administration to boost the participation of a dog that took part in the operation, The Hill noted. Mr Miller was the...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Presiding Over House Leaves Viewers 'Physically Ill'
The congresswoman performed as speaker pro tempore, a role that temporally replaces the House Speaker on the floor. She tweeted: "I could get used to this..."
Hear Santos respond to constituents calling for his resignation
A group of constituents from Rep. George Santos' New York district traveled to Capitol Hill calling for his resignation. Hear the freshman congressman's response.
