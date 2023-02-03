Read full article on original website
I drove electric SUVs from Kia, Hyundai, and Tesla — and I see why the Korean brands are gaining on Elon Musk
Tesla is by far the US leader in electric-vehicle sales. But as the market continues to grow, Elon Musk's slice of the pie is shrinking. After driving two of the most popular new Tesla rivals on sale — the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 — it's easy to see why Americans are warming up to new faces in the race. The trendy Korean SUVs are stylish, fun, and technologically advanced — and are making trouble for Tesla's Model Y.
Electric cars are too expensive because Americans insist on having more car than they need
US car buyers love SUVs and pickup trucks. But if they want to go electric, they'll have to pay for it, at least in the near term.
Ford Who? Elon Musk Reveals Tesla's True Rival
Legacy carmakers and upstarts are all battling to compete with Tesla. But for CEO Elon Musk, his main rival is not who you think.
Here's How Much A $1,000 Investment In Tesla Stock Will Be Worth In 2030 If Ron Baron's Price Target Hits
One of the most outspoken Tesla Inc TSLA bulls and investors laid out a price target for shares of the electric vehicle leader at the start of November. Here’s what went into the price target and how much the stock could be worth in eight years if his goal is reached.
US real estate market in ‘big trouble,' expert warns
Pulte Capital CEO Bill Pulte and Thor Equities CEO Joe Sitt explain why U.S. real estate is headed towards "big trouble" in 2023 and could put "a lot of things to a stop."
One Green Planet
Toyota Encourages Consumers to Replace Engines With Sustainable Options Instead of Buying New Car
Toyota is pushing for people to replace the engine of cars, not the entire car, in an effort to encourage a sustainable shift. “I don’t want to leave any car lover behind,” Chief Executive Akio Toyoda said at the Tokyo Auto Salon. Toyota is suggesting that consumers...
China will lose half its population by the end of the century — and the ripple effects will be catastrophic
Fewer children = fewer workers = a shrinking economy. China's declining population will have catastrophic ripple effects on the global economy.
Elon Musk’s astonishing weekly Tesla salary revealed
Elon Musk banks nearly $12bn of Tesla money in a week, according to reports.The Dow Jones Market Data Group claims Musk added an astonishing $11.98 billion to his wealth in just seven days.Musk holds 423,622,000 Tesla shares and his holdings jumped from $53.87bn on 19 January to $67.89bn, based on the closing price on 26 January.Tesla, which is up 48 per cent since the beginning of 2023, remains the best performer on the Nasdaq 100.According to the company’s latest earnings release, Tesla brought in $24.32bn in revenue in Q4.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Elon Musk defends himself in lawsuit over Tesla tweetLawyer for Epstein victims says she doesn’t expect Virginia Giuffre to stay silentLondon bollards reveal hidden wartime secret
Elon Musk Comes to the Rescue of Struggling President
The everything CEO meddles in geopolitical affairs and does not hesitate to comment on events unfolding in other countries.
These Two Cars Are Stolen So Often Insurance Won't Cover Them
Progressive and State Farm have dropped some older Hyundai and Kia models after learning that a design flaw makes them easy to start without a key.
Here’s The Cheapest Full-Size 4WD Pickup Truck You Can Get in 2023
Several automakers offer entry-level 4x4 pickup trucks. Find out the most affordable three. The post Here’s The Cheapest Full-Size 4WD Pickup Truck You Can Get in 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Elon Musk Orchestrates Takedown of the Most Powerful Club in the World
The World Economic Forum (WEF) is currently being held in Davos, Switzerland.
Vox
Coming soon: Beef, coffee, and chocolate, without a side of environmental destruction
Benji Jones is a senior environmental reporter at Vox, covering biodiversity loss and climate change. Before joining Vox, he was a senior energy reporter at Insider. Benji previously worked as a wildlife researcher. This story is part of a group of stories called. The biodiversity crisis, explained. Many popular grocery...
dailyhodl.com
US Government Seizes Nearly $700,000,000 Worth of Sam Bankman-Fried’s Assets As Fraud Investigation Intensifies
A new court filing reveals that US authorities have so far recovered nearly $700,000,000 worth of cash and assets from accounts linked to former crypto golden boy Sam Bankman-Fried. According to a document submitted by U.S. federal prosecutor Damian Williams on January 20th, the US government is now in possession...
This Chinese billionaire has lost over 90% of his fortune and analysts are worried about the future of his 200,000 staff
The chairman of China Evergrande tried propping up the business by selling his assets. The chairman of an embattled Chinese real estate developer has seen his wealth drop from $42 billion to $3 billion as the country’s formerly hot property market continues to slow. Hui Ka Yan was once...
GM May Have Some Bad News About a Manufacturing Plant
A possible change in plans for a General Motors' EV battery manufacturing plant makes future production goals uncertain.
The Department of Energy Is Coming For Your Gas Stove...To Replace It With A More Efficient One
Just as Republicans have identified one’s method of cooking as the newest front in the culture wars, the Department of Energy has proposed efficiency standards for cooktop appliances for the first time, something few would care about if not for the absurd hysteria surrounding gas stoves. For the uninitiated,...
msn.com
A Tesla owner says he knows people who tie weights to the steering wheel to trick the system into thinking they are actively driving
A Tesla feature monitoring if drivers are holding the wheel can be tricked with weights, users say. Tesla's Autopilot requires constant human supervision, as it can't handle all driving situations. CEO Elon Musk may remove the monitor for drivers with over 10,000 miles under their belts. Tesla's Autopilot and "Full...
Utah man tests limits of electric truck by towing 10,000lbs until it dies
A YouTuber in Utah documented his Rivian truck towing 10,000 pounds for 100 miles during the winter.
Autoweek.com
This Is Why GM Is Launching a New Small Block V8
General Motors is investing $854 million into its small-block V8 production facilities to prepare to launch the sixth generation of this venerable engine. This announcement came after a report of a failed battery factory under the LG partnership. The sixth-generation engine is expected to make more power and be more...
CNN
