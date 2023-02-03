ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I drove electric SUVs from Kia, Hyundai, and Tesla — and I see why the Korean brands are gaining on Elon Musk

Tesla is by far the US leader in electric-vehicle sales. But as the market continues to grow, Elon Musk's slice of the pie is shrinking. After driving two of the most popular new Tesla rivals on sale — the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 — it's easy to see why Americans are warming up to new faces in the race. The trendy Korean SUVs are stylish, fun, and technologically advanced — and are making trouble for Tesla's Model Y.
Elon Musk’s astonishing weekly Tesla salary revealed

Elon Musk banks nearly $12bn of Tesla money in a week, according to reports.The Dow Jones Market Data Group claims Musk added an astonishing $11.98 billion to his wealth in just seven days.Musk holds 423,622,000 Tesla shares and his holdings jumped from $53.87bn on 19 January to $67.89bn, based on the closing price on 26 January.Tesla, which is up 48 per cent since the beginning of 2023, remains the best performer on the Nasdaq 100.According to the company’s latest earnings release, Tesla brought in $24.32bn in revenue in Q4.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Elon Musk defends himself in lawsuit over Tesla tweetLawyer for Epstein victims says she doesn’t expect Virginia Giuffre to stay silentLondon bollards reveal hidden wartime secret
This Is Why GM Is Launching a New Small Block V8

General Motors is investing $854 million into its small-block V8 production facilities to prepare to launch the sixth generation of this venerable engine. This announcement came after a report of a failed battery factory under the LG partnership. The sixth-generation engine is expected to make more power and be more...
