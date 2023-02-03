Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
More collaboration needed to help homeless people in Asheville, strategist says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There have been new developments in Asheville's work to assist homeless people. Asheville homeless strategy division manager Emily Ball recently presented the findings from a report to the city's Homeless Coalition. That report was put together by the National Alliance to End Homelessness. Ball says...
kiss951.com
North Carolina City One of the Friendliest, Most Welcoming in America
Hello! How are you? Pretty smile! Just a few ways to show your appreciation or friendliest to someone, right? Everyone knows about “southern hospitality” of course. Well, did you know some cities are considered to be the most friendly in the country? Yeah, there are actual rankings of the friendliest cities in the U.S.
WLOS.com
What's happening to the Smith-McDowell House Museum?
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A piece a history that has been shut down is at the center of Monday's Ask 13. “What's happened to the Smith-McDowell House Museum? It is closed and severely renovated inside,” News 13 viewer D Holcombe said. The mansion, built in the 1840s, has...
WLOS.com
South Slope brewery 'temporarily closed' after furloughs, kitchen shutdown
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Bhramari Brewing Co. in Asheville's popular South Slope area announced it would "temporarily" close its doors on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. "Circumstances beyond our control forced what we hope is a temporary shutdown," a statement posted on the brewery's Facebook page said. "We deeply regret the impact this has had on our staff and our community."
WLOS.com
Registration now open for Zaniac summer camps
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Learning really NEVER stops at Zaniac Learning Center in Asheville!. From helping students with their dual language activities, coding and cool experiments, the campus located in Biltmore Park offers kindergarten through eighth grade programs and camps. The kids participate in a number of activities and...
WLOS.com
Black History Month: Events, celebrations happening across the mountains
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — February marks Black History Month, a time to "honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history," as President Gerald R. Ford once stated. Throughout Western North Carolina, many events and celebrations will be held, honoring the accomplishments...
‘Shell shocked at best’: Nonprofit starts rehabbing doodles rescued from Western North Carolina backyard
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — 47 Golden Doodles were taken from a Western North Carolina backyard breeder. Many of those dogs were left outside, rarely left their cages, and were found to be covered in bugs and feces. 10 of the Golden Doodles are now with a rescue in Wake County. One of the dogs, Rasta, […]
This Massive Thrift Shop in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some nice items at an affordable price, going to your local thrift store can be a great option. You can always find some lovely things there for everyone and for some great deals too!
NC Chinese Lantern Festival shatters economic impact record
This year the festival brought in more than $7 million when it came to economic impact for the area.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A report with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office has been filed after a bullet hit a home in Fairview on Sunday and struck the room where their two children sleep. Hannah Blankenship doesn’t believe the shooting was targeted or intentional, instead thinks it was an accident with someone firing on the nearby mountain or in the woods. She’s thankful no one was hurt and hopes the person responsible realizes the danger the incident caused.
Mountain Xpress
WTF: Fentanyl test strips
In October, the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners heard that the county’s rate of overdoses has exceeded the North Carolina average every year since 2016. And in 2021, the latest year for which data is available, Buncombe saw 45 overdose deaths per 100,000 people, compared with 36 overdose deaths per 100,000 people statewide.
WLOS.com
Sunday brunch serves as time for fun, friendship and community during Black History Month
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Black History Month provides an opportunity and space for communities to come together and celebrate. Fun, friendship and community were the goals of Sunday's brunch hosted by Black Wall Street AVL. The event aimed to be a time and place for people to meet and...
WYFF4.com
Hendersonville man sets up watering hole, cameras to capture wildlife in backyard
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — As our region continues to grow, wildlife in our own backyard has to adapt. Hendersonville resident Tom Brass set up a watering hole and cameras in his moss-carpeted backyard when he realized bobcats, coyotes and bears regularly make their way through the neighborhood. "They don't want...
‘Wisdom’ begins historical journey
MAXTON — On display at the Museum of the Southeast American Indian housed in Old Main at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, i
WLOS.com
Buncombe County, school officials from across WNC get electric bus demo
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Electric buses rolled into Buncombe County on Tuesday, and school leaders from across the area were treated to a demonstration that could inspire a shift in transportation options. School officials were able to compare an electric bus with a traditional diesel bus. One con...
WLOS.com
Volunteers plant trees at Brittain Creek to preserve aquatic habitats, prevent erosion
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — About 20 volunteers gathered at Hendersonville's Brittain Creek on Tuesday morning for a live staking event. The goal is to improve water quality and prevent erosion. Live staking is the process of planting tree-cuttings along creek beds during the dormant months -- November through March....
There's A Festival All About Tacos In North Carolina & You Can Taste 30 Different Kinds
Quality tacos are hard to come by. Rather than go on a wild chase around North Carolina to find the best, how about visiting the state's greatest taco vendors all in one place this spring?. The Tacos 'N Taps Festival is an all-out celebration of the Mexican dish coming to...
WYFF4.com
Beloved, longtime Asheville restaurant employee shot in bed, with 6 children in home, friends say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A man described as a "longtime employee" of a popular Asheville restaurant was shot while sleeping in his home with his six children inside, officials said. Buncombe County deputies said they were called just after midnight Friday to a home on Black Locust Drive about gunshots...
WLOS.com
‘It’s a lifelong sport’ Asheville Youth Rowing Association makes mark in WNC
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Youth Rowing Association continues to provide athletic opportunities for students in grades 6th-12 across Western North Carolina. “In this sport, there are no stars, it isn’t as if one person is going to make the boat go faster,” said Head Coach Jack Gartner.
WLOS.com
Buncombe leaders take steps to support reparations, set legislative priorities
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County commissioners on Tuesday night approved a firm to oversee their 2023 legislative agenda and authorized an audit to stop policies that harm the African-American community. Commissioners unanimously approved hiring governmental relations firm Ward & Smith with a $75,000 contract to help develop a...
