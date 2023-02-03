Read full article on original website
Related
UpNorthLive.com
Traverse City Police Department retires K9 from duty
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Traverse City Police Department is saying goodbye to a beloved member. Canine Officer Drago has officially retired from police work. The German Shepherd is trained to detect drugs. Drago was born in Slovakia. He and his handler, Officer Adam Verschaeve, trained in Clare. Drago...
UpNorthLive.com
Lake Charlevoix shoreline meetings resume
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The first of eight meetings scheduled to talk about how to protect and preserve the Lake Charlevoix shoreline was held Tuesday night in Bay Township. Staff from Tip of The Mitt Watershed Council and the Land Information Access Association spoke with Charlevoix County residents last...
fox2detroit.com
Northern Michigan man stole cabin, tried concealing it with metal sheets, police say
KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - After a months-long investigation by state police, officers have arrested a northern Michigan man in the alleged theft of a cabin. Jeremy Knoll, 43 of Kalkaska, was arrested on Jan. 1 and later charged with receiving and concealing stolen property. Michigan State Police first...
UpNorthLive.com
Woman dies in fire at Osceola County campground
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A woman formerly from Oxford, Michigan died in a fire on Saturday, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. At 4:40 a.m. on Saturday, sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the Cadillac Woods Campground in Highland Township for a report of a camper trailer that had caught on fire.
UpNorthLive.com
Lead poisoning in eagles on the rise due to hunting, fishing gear
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- 16 years after America's national bird was removed from the endangered species list, the population of eagles is once again at risk. Increased exposure to a toxic material is posing a threat to the magnificent creature. "Forty to fifty percent of bald and golden...
UpNorthLive.com
Cleanup efforts continue after old water line breaks
BENZIE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Crews in Benzie County are cleaning up after a water main break near Elberta. "Someone called and said there's a water leak, so I came right to check it out," said Ken Bonney, superintendent of the Elberta Department of Public Works. Water caused a gash...
WZZM 13
West Michigan ending meteorological winter on a warm note
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After a short-lived cold snap, West Michigan returns to its unusual warm pattern for the end of the meteorological winter. The average monthly temperature for February since 1872 is approximately 36°. Despite that, we look to have more days in the 40s and 50s than in the 30s.
interlochenpublicradio.org
Michigan nurses report more patients dying due to understaffing, poll finds
When Tara Chilcote arrived for a recent shift at McLaren Central Michigan Hospital in Mount Pleasant, she realized she was the only nurse working in the ICU. But she didn’t have time to panic. Her three patients all needed her attention immediately: One was recovering from surgery, and two...
UpNorthLive.com
580 acres in Otsego County to be used for solar farm
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Wolverine Power Cooperative announced Monday that it has purchased 580 acres of land south of Gaylord with the aim of building a solar farm. The land formerly owned by Georgia-Pacific. “Wolverine Power Cooperative currently provides its members with power that is 60 percent carbon...
Morning Sun
Isabella County Restoration House sees some difficulties in shelter efforts
The Isabella County Restoration House (ICRH) sees some difficulties as they work to address homelessness in the community. The ICRH provides temporary shelter and pathways to self-sufficiency for people experiencing homelessness. Due to colder temperatures that occurred in mid-November, the shelter was filled to capacity within two weeks of opening...
Homeowner found dead in White Cloud house fire
One person was found dead after a house fire in White Cloud Saturday afternoon.
UpNorthLive.com
Water line breaks in Elberta
BENZIE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Crews in Benzie County began cleanup efforts after a water line broke in Elberta on Saturday. According to village's department of public works, the main water line that connects the pumps and the water tower broke and needs to be replaced. People in Elberta still...
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Michigan, you should add the following towns to your list.
Nelis’ Dutch Village catches fire for 2nd time in 8 months
A farmhouse at Nelis' Dutch Village near Holland burned early Tuesday morning, the second fire at the theme park in eight months.
Woman dies in camper trailer fire in Northern Michigan
TUSTIN, MI – A woman died in a camper trailer fire over the weekend in Northern Michigan, 9&10 News reports. Jeanette Marie Whitenton, 53, formerly of Oxford, died Saturday when the camper trailer she was staying in caught fire at Cadillac Woods Campground in Tustin, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
WWMTCw
Four arrested after stealing $5,000 in cash, smoking devices from Coopersville business
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Four men were arrested after allegedly robbing a Coopersville smoke shop early Monday morning, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. Leroy Township arrest: Police say man dragged ex-girlfriend by hair, shoots at two people. Deputies were called to Funky Monkey Smoke Shop on Randall...
Michigan State Police looking for missing teen runaway
Michigan State Police – Lakeview Post is looking for a missing teen runaway. He is 16-year-old Joesiah David Katanek.
9&10 News
Cause of Death for Missaukee County Woman Found Dead in Wexford County May Soon Be Revealed
The cause of death of a Missaukee County woman found in Wexford County late last year may soon be revealed. The body of 26-year-old Laken Clark was discovered on Dec. 14, by a waste disposal worker in Haring Township. The Wexford County Prosecutor’s office has been waiting on reports to...
UpNorthLive.com
Traverse City Track Club passes the baton to a new executive director
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- In relay running races, when you are done running, you pass the baton to the next runner. Well, that's what's happening at the Traverse City Track Club. The current executive directors said it's time for someone else to run the organization. "I've always said that...
Michigan Man’s Logging Company Cuts Nearly $120,000 Worth Of Illegal Trees
Bidding on logging jobs is a tough business in the state of Michigan but under bidding knowing you are going to swipe more trees than you are allowed is illegal. Logging has been going on in the state of Michigan since the early 1820s. White pine was one of the most desired trees during that time. 50 years later, Michigan became the leading lumber producer in the nation but that was short-lived after other states with better varieties of trees became available.
Comments / 1