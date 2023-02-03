ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceana County, MI

Comments / 1

UpNorthLive.com

Traverse City Police Department retires K9 from duty

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Traverse City Police Department is saying goodbye to a beloved member. Canine Officer Drago has officially retired from police work. The German Shepherd is trained to detect drugs. Drago was born in Slovakia. He and his handler, Officer Adam Verschaeve, trained in Clare. Drago...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Lake Charlevoix shoreline meetings resume

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The first of eight meetings scheduled to talk about how to protect and preserve the Lake Charlevoix shoreline was held Tuesday night in Bay Township. Staff from Tip of The Mitt Watershed Council and the Land Information Access Association spoke with Charlevoix County residents last...
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Woman dies in fire at Osceola County campground

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A woman formerly from Oxford, Michigan died in a fire on Saturday, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. At 4:40 a.m. on Saturday, sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the Cadillac Woods Campground in Highland Township for a report of a camper trailer that had caught on fire.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Lead poisoning in eagles on the rise due to hunting, fishing gear

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- 16 years after America's national bird was removed from the endangered species list, the population of eagles is once again at risk. Increased exposure to a toxic material is posing a threat to the magnificent creature. "Forty to fifty percent of bald and golden...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Cleanup efforts continue after old water line breaks

BENZIE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Crews in Benzie County are cleaning up after a water main break near Elberta. "Someone called and said there's a water leak, so I came right to check it out," said Ken Bonney, superintendent of the Elberta Department of Public Works. Water caused a gash...
ELBERTA, MI
WZZM 13

West Michigan ending meteorological winter on a warm note

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After a short-lived cold snap, West Michigan returns to its unusual warm pattern for the end of the meteorological winter. The average monthly temperature for February since 1872 is approximately 36°. Despite that, we look to have more days in the 40s and 50s than in the 30s.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
UpNorthLive.com

580 acres in Otsego County to be used for solar farm

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Wolverine Power Cooperative announced Monday that it has purchased 580 acres of land south of Gaylord with the aim of building a solar farm. The land formerly owned by Georgia-Pacific. “Wolverine Power Cooperative currently provides its members with power that is 60 percent carbon...
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
Morning Sun

Isabella County Restoration House sees some difficulties in shelter efforts

The Isabella County Restoration House (ICRH) sees some difficulties as they work to address homelessness in the community. The ICRH provides temporary shelter and pathways to self-sufficiency for people experiencing homelessness. Due to colder temperatures that occurred in mid-November, the shelter was filled to capacity within two weeks of opening...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Water line breaks in Elberta

BENZIE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Crews in Benzie County began cleanup efforts after a water line broke in Elberta on Saturday. According to village's department of public works, the main water line that connects the pumps and the water tower broke and needs to be replaced. People in Elberta still...
ELBERTA, MI
MLive

Woman dies in camper trailer fire in Northern Michigan

TUSTIN, MI – A woman died in a camper trailer fire over the weekend in Northern Michigan, 9&10 News reports. Jeanette Marie Whitenton, 53, formerly of Oxford, died Saturday when the camper trailer she was staying in caught fire at Cadillac Woods Campground in Tustin, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
TUSTIN, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Traverse City Track Club passes the baton to a new executive director

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- In relay running races, when you are done running, you pass the baton to the next runner. Well, that's what's happening at the Traverse City Track Club. The current executive directors said it's time for someone else to run the organization. "I've always said that...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
US 103.1

Michigan Man’s Logging Company Cuts Nearly $120,000 Worth Of Illegal Trees

Bidding on logging jobs is a tough business in the state of Michigan but under bidding knowing you are going to swipe more trees than you are allowed is illegal. Logging has been going on in the state of Michigan since the early 1820s. White pine was one of the most desired trees during that time. 50 years later, Michigan became the leading lumber producer in the nation but that was short-lived after other states with better varieties of trees became available.
MICHIGAN STATE

