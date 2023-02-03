Read full article on original website
7 more Memphis Police officers may be disciplined in Tyre Nichols’ death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More officers could soon find themselves either disciplined or fired by the Memphis Police Department in connection to Tyre Nichols’ death. City of Memphis Legal Officer Jennifer Sink gave the announcement to the Memphis City Council during a meeting on Tuesday, February 7 ,2023. Sink...
Child injured in Midtown shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child is injured following a shooting in Midtown Tuesday afternoon. Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 1600 block of Nelson Avenue at 3:15 p.m. The male victim was transported to Le Bonheur in critical condition. The age of the victim has not been released. Police say the investigation […]
A look back at Tyre Nichols' beating case one month later
ABC24 Staff (ABC), Donesha Aldridge. That will be a day RowVaughn and Rodney Wells will never forget. Just blocks away from their home, their son, Tyre Nichols, was brutally beaten during a traffic stop in Memphis. His life ended a few days later. The nation soon learned his name; Nichols'...
Body found lying in the street in Southeast Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a dead body was found lying on the ground early Tuesday morning. According to MPD dispatch, they responded to a call around 1 a.m. between Clearbrook Street and Leven Road. Officers found a victim lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the victim was […]
Child hurt in Memphis shooting taken to hospital, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child has been injured in a shooting in Memphis Tuesday afternoon, according to Memphis Police. MPD tweeted the shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. in the 1600 block of Nelson Avenue. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police added. No details about how...
Man killed in overnight shooting in southeast Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was killed after an overnight shooting in the area of Clearbrook St. and Leven Rd. Memphis Police Department said officers responded to a shooting at Clearbrook and Leven at 1:09 am. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot...
Ex-officer texted photo of Tyre Nichols to others
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — One of the fired former police officers accused in the Tyre Nichols beating allegedly took a photo of Nichols as he lay on the street, and sent it to six other people including a female acquaintance, according to documents obtained by WREG. The Memphis Police department has submitted documents to a […]
americanmilitarynews.com
Memphis cop shot in the head, one person killed in library shooting
A Memphis police officer was shot in the head and another person was fatally shot outside of a library on Thursday. The shooting in front of the Poplar-White State Library in East Memphis left the officer in critical condition. The identity of the officer has not been revealed. “According to...
Child injured and man shot in morning crash and shooting in Raliegh, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department responded to crime scene where a child and man were injured in a crash and shooting early Tuesday morning in Raliegh. MPD arrived at the 3100 block of Homewood Dr. at 3:23 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7. MPD said the officers originally responded to an accident call, but found a man with a gunshot wound when they arrived.
“Time was of the essence" | Memphis police officer who saved suicidal teen on I-40 bridge speaks out
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A photo of a teenager hugging a Memphis Police officer after a suicide call on the I-40 bridge has been making waves on social media in recent days. Tuesday, we got the chance to sit down with the officer credited with saving the teen's life. Officer...
Tyre Nichols’ death: Memphis officer texted photo of Nichols after beating to at least 5 people
A Memphis police officer allegedly texted a photo of Tyre Nichols after the beating to at least five people.
Five thieves storm Midtown GameStop, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five burglars busted their way into a Memphis GameStop on Sunday, February 5, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the thieves busted through the entry and exit doors, smashing a small vehicle, possibly an SUV through the doors. Once inside, video surveillance shows...
Suspects flee the crime scene, and man left in critical condition after shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is now in critical condition after being shot in a late, Monday night shooting. Memphis Police Department said officers were at the crime scene at 9:20 p.m. at Durrand Dr. and Winchester. According to MPD, the alleged suspects fled the crime scene in a...
Violent weekend in Memphis as police respond to 6 shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was a busy weekend for police, who responded to half a dozen shootings within two days. In one case, detectives said police were the targets. Saturday and Sunday ended with three lives lost, two others critically injured, and a gunman taking aim at police. On Saturday, just before 1:30 a.m., police […]
MPD: Suspects wanted in several game store burglaries throughout Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the suspects after several recent burglaries that involved several people - sometimes more than a dozen - breaking into a store then taking off with anything they could grab. Many of the break-ins have happened at Memphis area GameStops and other...
MPD: Man attacks clerk who wouldn’t sell to him without ID
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a man who they say attacked a store clerk with a beer can because he wouldn’t sell to him without an ID. According to reports, on Monday, officers responded to a simple assault call in the 4500 block of Winchester Road. Once on the scene, the clerk told officers […]
Pedestrian hit, killed on I-240 in East Memphis, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after walking onto a highway in East Memphis, MPD said Tuesday. According to Memphis Police, officers are investigating a pedestrian crash at I-240 near Walnut Grove Road. Preliminary info indicates that the pedestrian walked onto the roadway and was struck by a car.
MPD: Shooter admits firing pistol, killing man, claims self-defense
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County court records report a Memphis man claimed self-defense after the pistol he fired multiple times struck and killed a man outside an apartment in Whitehaven. Lamarquez Wilburn, 20, is charged with voluntary manslaughter after he admitted to police he shot and killed a man...
Kait 8
One shot in ‘ongoing dispute’
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police say an “ongoing dispute” led to multiple shootings, sending one person to the hospital. Sgt. Robin Haught-Angel, public information officer for the Blytheville Police Department, said Tuesday that officers responded to calls of shootings at two different locations on Sunday, Feb. 5. One...
