Mount Pleasant, MI

UpNorthLive.com

Veterans honored at annual Cadillac Salute to Service game

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- It doesn't have to be a federal holiday to honor and show appreciation for our veterans. Tuesday night's girls basketball game wasn't so much a matchup between Cadillac and Kingsley, it was between honor and freedom. "It’s a thank you to them because we don’t...
CADILLAC, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Kalkaska man charged in stolen cabin case

KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Kalkaska man has been charged in the case of cabin that was reported as stolen last year, Michigan State Police said. Jeremy Knoll, 43, was arraigned in the 87-B District Court on one count of receiving and concealing stolen property, worth between $1,000 and $20,000.
KALKASKA COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Mecosta County Sheriff's Office to host inaugural K9 golf tournament

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office is scheduled to host its inaugural Mecosta County K9 Golf Tournament later this year. The tournament is scheduled to take place at the Clear Lake Golf Course on May 13. "Anyone interested in sponsoring, entering a 4 man team to...
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Woman dies in fire at Osceola County campground

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A woman formerly from Oxford, Michigan died in a fire on Saturday, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. At 4:40 a.m. on Saturday, sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the Cadillac Woods Campground in Highland Township for a report of a camper trailer that had caught on fire.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

74-year-old Holt man dies in snowmobile crash

KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Holt died after a snowmobile crash on Saturday, the Kalkaska County Sheriff's Office announced Monday. Gary Sherman, 74, was traveling north on Kalkaska Snowmobile Trail 76, just south of M-72 with his son and a family friend, the sheriff's office said in a press release.
HOLT, MI

