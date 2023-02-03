Read full article on original website
Related
UpNorthLive.com
Veterans honored at annual Cadillac Salute to Service game
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- It doesn't have to be a federal holiday to honor and show appreciation for our veterans. Tuesday night's girls basketball game wasn't so much a matchup between Cadillac and Kingsley, it was between honor and freedom. "It’s a thank you to them because we don’t...
UpNorthLive.com
Kalkaska man charged in stolen cabin case
KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Kalkaska man has been charged in the case of cabin that was reported as stolen last year, Michigan State Police said. Jeremy Knoll, 43, was arraigned in the 87-B District Court on one count of receiving and concealing stolen property, worth between $1,000 and $20,000.
UpNorthLive.com
Mecosta County Sheriff's Office to host inaugural K9 golf tournament
MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office is scheduled to host its inaugural Mecosta County K9 Golf Tournament later this year. The tournament is scheduled to take place at the Clear Lake Golf Course on May 13. "Anyone interested in sponsoring, entering a 4 man team to...
UpNorthLive.com
Woman dies in fire at Osceola County campground
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A woman formerly from Oxford, Michigan died in a fire on Saturday, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. At 4:40 a.m. on Saturday, sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the Cadillac Woods Campground in Highland Township for a report of a camper trailer that had caught on fire.
UpNorthLive.com
74-year-old Holt man dies in snowmobile crash
KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Holt died after a snowmobile crash on Saturday, the Kalkaska County Sheriff's Office announced Monday. Gary Sherman, 74, was traveling north on Kalkaska Snowmobile Trail 76, just south of M-72 with his son and a family friend, the sheriff's office said in a press release.
Comments / 0