ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Port, FL

North Port police warn of suspicious door knockers wearing masks

By Athina Morris
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PPmGH_0kbrHTWB00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police in North Port are telling residents to remain vigilant after reports of several  suspicious individuals who have been knocking on doors in the middle of the night.

A resident shared security camera video showing three suspicious people near North Salford Boulevard in the Estates area late Wednesday night.

Police said several people wearing masks had been knocking on doors at odd hours.

Florida high school principal arrested for keying car at Publix, police say

Crime experts say many residential burglaries start with someone knocking on the front door.

“Be vigilant when people are knocking late at night. Call 941-429-7300 or 911,” North Port police tweeted.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

Pedestrian killed in south Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A 59-year-old Bradenton man was killed Monday night when he was hit by two vehicles on U.S. 41, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say the man was trying to cross the southbound lanes of U.S. 41, south of 51st Avenue Drive West, at about 9 p.m.
BRADENTON, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Motorcyclist dies in Cape Coral crash

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A motorcyclist died after a crash at the 200-block of Northeast Pine Island Road in Cape Coral on Sunday evening. A Cape Coral man driving a Nissan Altima was driving west on SR 78 (NE Pine Island Rd) and was stopped in the left turn lane to turn south onto NE 2nd Place.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Police investigating threat at Toledo Blade Elementary

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police are investigating after a threat to do harm at Toledo Blade Elementary School. According to a post from the department, officers were notified over the weekend of a potential threat. NPPD was notified about a student at Toledo Blade Elementary who had been recruiting other students to conduct mass violence at the school. Detectives were able to conduct interviews and corroborate the verbal and written threats. The 10-year-old 4th grader was subsequently arrested on felony charges of false report to use a firearm in a violent manner. A robo call was sent out by the school to inform parents of the incident.
NORTH PORT, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Houseboat stolen out of creek in Bokeelia

BOKEELIA, Fla. — A houseboat was stolen from Jug Creek in Bokeelia over the weekend. Justin Clements, who purchased it two years ago, said he believes the theft occurred Saturday evening. “People I know saw it Saturday as late as 4:30. We knew it was after 4:30 Saturday and...
BOKEELIA, FL
WFLA

WFLA

138K+
Followers
29K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy