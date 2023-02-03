North Port police warn of suspicious door knockers wearing masks

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police in North Port are telling residents to remain vigilant after reports of several suspicious individuals who have been knocking on doors in the middle of the night.

A resident shared security camera video showing three suspicious people near North Salford Boulevard in the Estates area late Wednesday night.

Police said several people wearing masks had been knocking on doors at odd hours.

Crime experts say many residential burglaries start with someone knocking on the front door.

“Be vigilant when people are knocking late at night. Call 941-429-7300 or 911,” North Port police tweeted.

