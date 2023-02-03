North Port police warn of suspicious door knockers wearing masks
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police in North Port are telling residents to remain vigilant after reports of several suspicious individuals who have been knocking on doors in the middle of the night.
A resident shared security camera video showing three suspicious people near North Salford Boulevard in the Estates area late Wednesday night.
Police said several people wearing masks had been knocking on doors at odd hours.Florida high school principal arrested for keying car at Publix, police say
Crime experts say many residential burglaries start with someone knocking on the front door.
“Be vigilant when people are knocking late at night. Call 941-429-7300 or 911,” North Port police tweeted.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.
Comments / 0