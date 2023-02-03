ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherry Hill, NJ

CBS Philly

Black Dolls Matter made by West Philadelphia native Mark Ruffin

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A West Philadelphia doll maker is inspiring young children through play. Mark Ruffin is the founder of Black Dolls Matter."When a child sees a doll that reflects their beauty back, in them, there's something that happens," Ruffin said.The West Philadelphia native is making sure all little girls have a place in this world.  He's the mastermind behind the inclusive doll collection.  Ruffin remembers being told he could not make Black or brown dolls because, he was told, "Black dolls don't sell." He proved that was far from the case.After exhibiting at several tradeshows inside the Philadelphia Doll...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Cherry Hill Sun

Cherry Hill students create butterflies for Holocaust Remembrance Day

For two months, Cherry Hill students created butterflies for their schools to recognize Holocaust Remembrance Day on Jan. 27, a first for the district. As part of the project, Superintendent Dr. Joseph Meloche spoke with representatives from the Esther Raab Holocaust Museum and Goodwin Center for Education in Cherry Hill. The butterflies are on display at individual school district buildings.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
DELCO.Today

Here Are 4 Essential Hoagie Shops in Delaware County

Here are four Delaware County locales that you can rely on for an outstanding hoagie experience, part of a list of 25 essential shops in the Philadelphia region, writes Bradford Pearson, Regan Fletcher Stephens, and Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine. 1. Ro-Lynn Deli Deli in Brookhaven offers up its signature...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
The Cherry Hill Sun

Camden County collects prom dresses

Help make dreams possible by donating gently used or new:. Prom Dresses, Gowns, Cocktail Dresses, Suits, Clutches, and Evening Bags (All Sizes) Camden County Office of the Sheriff, 520 Market Street, Camden NJ 08102 2nd FL. Camden County Parks Department, 1301 Park Boulevard, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Office of the...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
The Cherry Hill Sun

Students at Cherry Hill East plan March blood drive

Cherry Hill High School East’s annual blood drive organized by and for students as well as the community takes place this year on March 7 and 8. Run by the American Red Cross, the two-day drive has taken place for more than 40 years. The committee that plans the event consists of 10 students who work with the Red Cross. This year’s version is spearheaded by East juniors Zachary Pasternack and Kyle Lehrfeld, who were selected from a pool of about 70 applicants.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
TAPinto.net

Have a Hot Dog and Pretzel As You Rally for the Eagles on Friday

CAMDEN, NJ – A midday rally and lunch to support the Philadelphia Eagles' visit to Super Bowl LVII is scheduled at City Hall on Friday. The Camden County Board of Commissioners, Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen and the Camden County Police Department are sponsoring the event, which features hot dogs, soft pretzels, hot chocolate and Eagles swag. A DJ will entertain.  The lunch is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The rally, which is open to the public, begins at noon. Philadelphia takes on the Kansas City Chiefs at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, in the Super Bowl.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
trentonnj.org

The City of Trenton Announces Inauguration Schedule for Mayor Gusciora and the Trenton City Council

Capital City Will Hold Inauguration at the Trenton War Memorial on February 10, 2023. The City of Trenton will hold an inauguration ceremony, free and open to the public, on Friday, February 10, 2023. The inauguration will begin at 6:00 p.m. in the Patriots Theatre at the Trenton War Memorial, which is located at 1 Memorial Drive, Trenton, NJ.; the doors to the Trenton War Memorial will open at 5:00 p.m. and it is expected that the inauguration will run until 8:00 p.m.
TRENTON, NJ
Phillymag.com

Secrets to the Perfect Hoagie Roll

Hoagies are perfect when the bread is perfect. In Philly, that perfection is achieved via a few dedicated families. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. As I’ve come to understand it, the English language has few redeemable qualities. It’s difficult to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
trentondaily.com

Trenton’s Jennings Village Now Accepting Applications for Residency

If you’re searching for affordable housing, the all-new Jennings Village is a fantastic opportunity to make your home right here in Trenton. Trenton’s Jennings Village is a brand-new affordable housing complex in the heart of Trenton. The stylish new build is a 4-story structure with 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartment homes available, making the complex perfect for families. These apartments are reserved for low- and moderate-income households who meet the income guidelines for residency. Jennings Village is centrally located in Mercer County, offering residents easy access to employment opportunities, shopping, transit, entertainment, and more.
TRENTON, NJ
