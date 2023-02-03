Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl Media Day: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts details how his grandmother helped fuel his ascension to the NFLJalyn Smoot
Our 10 Favorite Dive Bars in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
9-year-old is the youngest person to graduate high schoolAndrei TapalagaHarrisburg, PA
Our 5 Favorite Pizza Shops in PhiladelphiaEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
Cooper Hospital Reportedly Uninvited Black Woman to Black History Month Expo Claiming Her Tea Did Not Fit the Cultural Theme
Here’s the “tea” on this invitation take-back. Philadelphia entrepreneur Felicia Harris-Williams, owner of Gynger Tea, said Cooper University Health Care uninvited her to be a vendor at a Black History Month expo, claiming her specialty teas were not a fit for their cultural theme. According to The...
How Philly’s Northern Liberties business district highlights the city’s Black roots
'We have such a rich history in this neighborhood ... Black History Month is the perfect time to bring some of it back to life,' an official said. The post How Philly’s Northern Liberties business district highlights the city’s Black roots appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Black Dolls Matter made by West Philadelphia native Mark Ruffin
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A West Philadelphia doll maker is inspiring young children through play. Mark Ruffin is the founder of Black Dolls Matter."When a child sees a doll that reflects their beauty back, in them, there's something that happens," Ruffin said.The West Philadelphia native is making sure all little girls have a place in this world. He's the mastermind behind the inclusive doll collection. Ruffin remembers being told he could not make Black or brown dolls because, he was told, "Black dolls don't sell." He proved that was far from the case.After exhibiting at several tradeshows inside the Philadelphia Doll...
Cherry Hill students create butterflies for Holocaust Remembrance Day
For two months, Cherry Hill students created butterflies for their schools to recognize Holocaust Remembrance Day on Jan. 27, a first for the district. As part of the project, Superintendent Dr. Joseph Meloche spoke with representatives from the Esther Raab Holocaust Museum and Goodwin Center for Education in Cherry Hill. The butterflies are on display at individual school district buildings.
South Jersey teen musician helps the homeless with 'Loops of Love'
16-year-old Isabella D'Agostino has done something extraordinary with her ordinary walks to orchestra practice.
Podcasters from ‘Father Wants Us Dead’ to speak at Cherry Hill library
True crime lovers will have the opportunity to meet podcasters Rebecca Everett and Jessica Remo – reporters and hosts of the award-winning podcast, “Father Wants Us Dead” – at the Cherry Hill library on Monday, Feb. 27. The podcast, produced by nj.com and The Star-Ledger newspaper,...
Here Are 4 Essential Hoagie Shops in Delaware County
Here are four Delaware County locales that you can rely on for an outstanding hoagie experience, part of a list of 25 essential shops in the Philadelphia region, writes Bradford Pearson, Regan Fletcher Stephens, and Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine. 1. Ro-Lynn Deli Deli in Brookhaven offers up its signature...
Atlantic City Councilman: ‘End Homeless Living Under Boardwalk’
George Tibbitt, Atlantic City Councilman-at-Large is calling for an end to providing those living under the Boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey with food, blankets, clothing and other services. In a live, on-air appearance this morning with us on Townsquare Media, Tibbitt dropped the gauntlet and directly attributed the homeless...
Camden County collects prom dresses
Help make dreams possible by donating gently used or new:. Prom Dresses, Gowns, Cocktail Dresses, Suits, Clutches, and Evening Bags (All Sizes) Camden County Office of the Sheriff, 520 Market Street, Camden NJ 08102 2nd FL. Camden County Parks Department, 1301 Park Boulevard, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Office of the...
Cherry Hill HS West Theatre presents Puffs
Cherry Hill High School West will be showing “Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic this weekend on Friday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 4 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 2 p.m. at the high school’s auditorium.
Philadelphia’s CBS 3 Morning Meteorologist — Llarisa Abreu — Announces Departure
The hits keep on coming to the Philadelphia TV landscape. Yet again, we just earned that ANOTHER face that we’ve loved watching on Philadelphia TV will be saying goodbye to Philadelphia soon. The latest hit comes to the weather team at CBS 3 Philadelphia. Meteorologist Llarisa Abreu just revealed...
World Record Was Set At The Atlantic City, NJ Convention Center
While you were going about your weekend, a world record was set in an inaugural event held at the Atlantic City, New Jersey Convention Center. And, we are reporting that you should believe it, as we were in attendance and can verify it. On the first day of the the...
Students at Cherry Hill East plan March blood drive
Cherry Hill High School East’s annual blood drive organized by and for students as well as the community takes place this year on March 7 and 8. Run by the American Red Cross, the two-day drive has taken place for more than 40 years. The committee that plans the event consists of 10 students who work with the Red Cross. This year’s version is spearheaded by East juniors Zachary Pasternack and Kyle Lehrfeld, who were selected from a pool of about 70 applicants.
Have a Hot Dog and Pretzel As You Rally for the Eagles on Friday
CAMDEN, NJ – A midday rally and lunch to support the Philadelphia Eagles' visit to Super Bowl LVII is scheduled at City Hall on Friday. The Camden County Board of Commissioners, Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen and the Camden County Police Department are sponsoring the event, which features hot dogs, soft pretzels, hot chocolate and Eagles swag. A DJ will entertain. The lunch is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The rally, which is open to the public, begins at noon. Philadelphia takes on the Kansas City Chiefs at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, in the Super Bowl.
trentonnj.org
The City of Trenton Announces Inauguration Schedule for Mayor Gusciora and the Trenton City Council
Capital City Will Hold Inauguration at the Trenton War Memorial on February 10, 2023. The City of Trenton will hold an inauguration ceremony, free and open to the public, on Friday, February 10, 2023. The inauguration will begin at 6:00 p.m. in the Patriots Theatre at the Trenton War Memorial, which is located at 1 Memorial Drive, Trenton, NJ.; the doors to the Trenton War Memorial will open at 5:00 p.m. and it is expected that the inauguration will run until 8:00 p.m.
Mom Says ‘Daughter Attacked’ At Atlantic City High Basketball Game
A mother of an Atlantic City Institute of Technology (ACIT) student has revealed that her daughter was attacked at a recent Boy’s Basketball game that was held at Atlantic City High School. Megan Nace acknowledged reading our recent coverage about the “riot-like atmosphere” … a phrase used by Atlantic...
Gunfire shakes area near Broad Street as students depart school
Philadelphia Police say that people inside two cars fired shots at each other Tuesday afternoon in an area near two schools and a youth choir practice facility, just as students were finishing their day.
billypenn.com
Missing crossing guard has North Philly students scrambling across a busy street
On a cold Monday morning at the end of January, cars whipped down both lanes of Diamond Street as students waited to cross the four-way intersection to get to school at William Dick Elementary. Many of the children were without an adult. Most waited for the light to change, and...
Phillymag.com
Secrets to the Perfect Hoagie Roll
Hoagies are perfect when the bread is perfect. In Philly, that perfection is achieved via a few dedicated families. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. As I’ve come to understand it, the English language has few redeemable qualities. It’s difficult to...
trentondaily.com
Trenton’s Jennings Village Now Accepting Applications for Residency
If you’re searching for affordable housing, the all-new Jennings Village is a fantastic opportunity to make your home right here in Trenton. Trenton’s Jennings Village is a brand-new affordable housing complex in the heart of Trenton. The stylish new build is a 4-story structure with 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartment homes available, making the complex perfect for families. These apartments are reserved for low- and moderate-income households who meet the income guidelines for residency. Jennings Village is centrally located in Mercer County, offering residents easy access to employment opportunities, shopping, transit, entertainment, and more.
