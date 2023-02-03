ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
uhighmidway.com

While giving back to their community, students connect to own identity

While her friends all have plans to hang out together after school, Lusia Austen drives to her local synagogue, KAM Isaiah Israel, every Friday at 4 p.m. Walking into the place that hosted her bat mitzvah five years ago, she prepares to teach a group of students that she was a part of only a few years prior. The kids are full of energy on a Friday afternoon, and she works hard to make Hebrew school as engaging, relevant and fun as possible.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy