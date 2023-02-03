Read full article on original website
Related
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
uhighmidway.com
While giving back to their community, students connect to own identity
While her friends all have plans to hang out together after school, Lusia Austen drives to her local synagogue, KAM Isaiah Israel, every Friday at 4 p.m. Walking into the place that hosted her bat mitzvah five years ago, she prepares to teach a group of students that she was a part of only a few years prior. The kids are full of energy on a Friday afternoon, and she works hard to make Hebrew school as engaging, relevant and fun as possible.
Comments / 0