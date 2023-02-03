Nobody was injured in a fire that destroyed a Fond du Lac home. Shortly after 1:30am Tuesday firefighters were called to 984 Ashbury Court to find smoke pouring out of the roof. Firefighters rescued the lone occupant from her bedroom. Strong winds fed the fire, which was extinguished about an hour after arrival. “Thanks to the swift actions from a neighbor alerting 911 that the home was on fire, Fond du Lac Fire Rescue members were able to respond quickly and rescue the resident from the home without injury,” Fire Chief Gerritson said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

FOND DU LAC, WI ・ 22 HOURS AGO