Ann Arbor, MI

The Center Square

Michigan bill aims to ease substitute teaching requirements

(The Center Square) – A bill introduced in Lansing aims to make it easier for Michigan schools to hire substitute teachers. Rep. Brad Paquette, R-Niles, introduced House Bill 4038, which aims to allow a district employee to substitute teach under certain conditions, without having 60 college credits. Currently, a substitute teacher needs 60 college credits and state certification. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Daily

University of Michigan researcher resigns following falsified data accusations

Dr. Chung Owyang, former University of Michigan chief of gastroenterology, resigned from his position on Jan. 2 due to allegations of falsified data involving millions of federal research dollars. The University deemed Owyang’s experiments as fraudulent and requested the retraction of five academic articles on Jan. 24. One of...
ANN ARBOR, MI
washtenawvoice.com

Dental clinic reopens, offers low prices

The on-campus dental clinic at WCC will open its doors again this winter during the months of February and March. The clinic is run by WCC dental assisting students who work with other dental students at the University of Michigan. Services are provided by the students, who are overseen by a licensed dentist. In most cases, cash or check payment is expected. Anyone 18 and up living in the Washtenaw County area is welcome to be seen. Students under 18 at Washtenaw Technical Middle College, the high school at WCC, are also welcomed if accompanied by a parent or guardian.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Scarlet Nation

John Jokisch continuing the family legacy at Michigan

The Jokisch name runs deep at the University of Michigan. Paul and Dan Jokisch would go on to have successful careers in Ann Arbor as wide receivers, with Paul going on to play in the NFL. Paul's legacy continued with his first son, Paul Jokisch III, entering the U-M program...
ANN ARBOR, MI
mitechnews.com

Coast Retires As President Of Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center

PLYMOUTH – Mike Coast, President of the Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center for the past 21 years, has announced his retirement after 27 years with the organization. Replacing him is Ingrid Tighe, previously Director of Economic Development for Oakland County where she led 200 staff members in four divisions focused on business development and international business attraction; community development and planning; and the county’s workforce development and veteran services.
PLYMOUTH, MI
Americajr.com

PHOTOS: 2023 Plymouth Ice Festival at Kellogg Park

AmericaJR’s Gloria and Jerome Rzucidlo were LIVE at Kellogg Park for the 2023 Plymouth Ice Festival. The Plymouth Ice Festival is a world-class event in beautiful downtown Plymouth that is exciting and fun for the whole family. The Plymouth Ice Festival invites your to explore downtown Plymouth, with sidewalks lined with ice carvings. Each work of art starts out as a 350 lb. block of ice! World renown ice carvers have created over 60 carvings to be displayed during this year’s event!
PLYMOUTH, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Woman robbed and beaten at bus stop

TAYLOR — A 42-year-old woman said she was robbed and beaten by two masked men at 1:15 a.m. Jan. 12 at a bus stop near Eureka and Pardee roads. The woman said she was leaving Meijer and approaching the bus stop when the two men pushed her down on the bench and demanded her money. After taking $200 from her, she said they hit her. A bruise was visible under her left eye.
TAYLOR, MI
airlinegeeks.com

Endeavor Air Winds Down Detroit CRJ-200 Operations

Airlines around the world change their schedules constantly, and that’s nothing new. But over the last couple of months, Delta has had a considerable amount of shift in its schedule, most of which includes moving away from its smaller 50-seat CRJ-200 in favor of larger and much more reliable CRJ-700s and CRJ-900s. Endeavor Air, Delta’s wholly owned subsidiary, is slowly winding down its operations with the current smallest plane in Delta’s fleet, the almost unanimously hated CRJ-200.
DETROIT, MI
bridgedetroit.com

Amid electrician shortage, Detroit union has long waiting list

As the country embarks on electrifying homes, cars, buildings and industry in the face of climate change, experts are raising alarm over a shortage of electricians to do the work. But in Detroit, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 58 has a pipeline going untapped: A waitlist of nearly 1,000...
DETROIT, MI
99.1 WFMK

Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan

Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

