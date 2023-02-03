ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

fiu.edu

Alumnus, brewery owner at helm of new FIU beverage

It’s somewhat of a mantra for Alan Espino ’07 — one that has guided him for years. Now, he’s hoping to unite Panthers around a new FIU-themed beverage, which will be unveiled later this month. Espino is the CEO and cofounder of Beat Culture, a craft...
