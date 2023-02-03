Read full article on original website
Whole Foods Market Opens First Location In MontanaBryan DijkhuizenMontana State
Montana witness describes large disc-shaped object hovering over nearby peakRoger MarshMontana State
The richest woman in MontanaLuay RahilBozeman, MT
Whole Foods Market is Opening 1st Store in MontanaBryan DijkhuizenBozeman, MT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MontanaAlina AndrasMontana State
7 Bozeman Area Independent Pizza Joints That Locals Love
Two important things that Montana loves - good pizza and local businesses. Thankfully, this place is chock full of delicious, hand crafted pizzas of all styles. Making a good pizza is an art, and everyone has their personal favorite so we won't be so bold as to pick "the best". This list is made entirely of solid options.
When Driving To Bridger Bowl At 7am Is Too Late To Park
Slow moving traffic lines heading up Bridger Canyon is nothing new on powder days. God help you if you're driving up on a weekend powder day. Your chances of getting a place to park and enjoy your day of skiing are dwindling. There ARE things we can do to alleviate the parking issue, but my faith is not that high.
More Summer Fun! Raising The Roof Tour Makes Stop In Montana.
The Kettlehouse Amphitheater has announced some really great acts coming up for this summer. One of those is:. ROBERT PLANT AND ALISON KRAUSS: Raising The Roof Tour. From rocker legend, Robert Plant and country music's sweetheart, you will get a beautiful blend of bluegrass and toe-tapping rhythm. You will be addicted to their sound in moments.
yourbigsky.com
Busiest airport in Montana?
Bozeman remains the state’s busiest airport — a ranking it has held now for several years, according to the Montana Department of Transportation. Missoula, which often held the third spot, moved into the No. 2 position as Billings fell to fourth. According to the Montana Department of Transportation,...
Massive Opportunity, Popular Small Town BBQ Spot Up For Sale
Have you ever wanted to own your own restaurant with a built-in clientele and a fantastic reputation? Here's your opportunity. When people think of Montana, delicious BBQ doesn't often come to mind. You'd be surprised to learn that many fantastic BBQ spots can be found throughout Montana. Whether you are in the mood for pulled pork, ribs, or whatever your heart desires, there are BBQ joints that will be perfect for you.
This Beautiful Montana Music Venue Might Be Gone Forever
The future of a popular music venue in Paradise Valley could be in jeopardy due to a proposed Park County Commission parking ordinance. The Park County Commission is proposing a parking ordinance for the Pine Creek area that would prevent any parking on all roads surrounding Pine Creek Lodge. On January 24, the commission met to discuss the ordinance and decided to reconvene due to the amount of feedback from the community.
Passing the smell test: Neighbors, lawmakers want pot industry to keep the smell inside
Some likened the smell to flowers or described it as “floral.” Other said the stench is like a skunk that won’t leave. Depending on where you live and what direction the wind blows, the smell of marijuana growers is ruining some neighborhoods, according to Rep. Jedidiah Hinkle, R-Belgrade, who wants pot cultivators to install air […] The post Passing the smell test: Neighbors, lawmakers want pot industry to keep the smell inside appeared first on Daily Montanan.
25 Pictures of Montana’s New Whole Foods Market in Bozeman
The wait is finally over. The first Whole Foods Market location in Montana officially opens its doors for business in Bozeman on Wednesday. The store in Bozeman located at 2905 W. Main St. will open at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1. A grand opening celebration is planned to begin at 7:00 a.m. According to information shared on social media, guests will be treated to hot beverages from Treeline Coffee Roasters and pastries from Whole Foods Market. The first 250 guests will receive a Scratch-and-Win card. Prizes range from $5-$100.
Five Bozeman Restaurants We Would Love To See Open Late
With the college population and the tourists, you would think more restaurants would look into staying open late. It could be a moneymaker. The Gallatin Valley has some incredible restaurants that rival any city or town in Montana. Whatever you are in the mood for, the Bozeman area has something that could curb your hunger. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner are well covered but what about food for the late-night crowds?
bozone.com
Restored 1889 Barn opens to public with events & venue rental opportunities
I love love. The 1889 Barn is love. I followed my heart and restored her. I led with my heart too, bravely dealing with the challenges of my budget exploding. My heart protected her. The energy inside her and around her has always been a magic that isn’t something you can put words to, but something you feel. Before the restoration she had the high vibration we all want to connect our hearts to. Now, being able to enjoy time at the 1889 Barn connecting with art, well, the space lifts you. The 1889 Barn is now yours to enjoy. She’ll stand for at least another 133 years. She has generations more of love to share.
Opinion: Why Are Some Montanans Such Hateful, Horrible People?
Here in Montana, we have some top-notch folks. In fact, the state is filled with wonderful people that are willing to help any chance they get. Then on the other end, we've got some folks that are just plain awful. The truth is most of these people live on the...
Hundreds of travelers stranded in Big Timber due to I-90 closure
Interstate 90 was closed Tuesday afternoon, and while it has been reopened, it stranded many truckers and travelers in the small community of Big Timber.
Bozeman, Montana’s Spirit Animal: Beer Drinking Locals Decide. And It’s Not A Trout.
From the department of 'things you never thought about until you've had a few beers', Bozeman now has an unofficial spirit animal. I was privy to a conversation recently in an old-school Bozeman watering hole, in which half a dozen middle-aged college buddies were tackling the topic. If Bozeman had...
Powder Day Redo? 10″ Mountain Snow Possible Near Bozeman
Monday might be a little sketchy. Just when you finished all the shoveling and chipping away at ice in the driveway, another storm is moving in that may dump up to 10" of fresh powder in the higher elevations surrounding Bozeman. This might be a fantastic opportunity for locals who...
Travelers get creative to bypass I-90 closure at Livingston
Dozens of crashes were reported before the shutdown, including an overturned tanker carrying asphalt oil.
explorebigsky.com
Search and Rescue responds to six calls in two weeks
The Gallatin County Search and Rescue team has followed the most demanding year yet with six rescue missions in the last two weeks. Four missions were to help injured snowmobilers south of Big Sky, one was to help lost snowmobilers near Taylor Fork and another was to aid a snowshoer experiencing chest pain and shortness of breath while hiking in Yellowstone National Park not far from West Yellowstone, according to a series of press releases from Gallatin County.
Popular Montana Stretch Of Interstate Closed Because Of Weather.
UPDATE: I-90 is closed from Livingston to Big Timber due to severe conditions. The road will be closed overnight. MDT and law enforcement personnel will evaluate road and weather conditions in the morning of Wednesday, February 1st, and determine when the highway will reopen to travel. The last few days...
This Unique Place is the Best For Seeing Bald Eagles in Montana
If you want to see a lot of bald eagles in Montana, there's one place you can go during the winter that will blow your mind. When most people think of bald eagles, they think of a magnificent creature soaring through the air. After all, the bald eagle is the symbol of freedom. Seeing a bald eagle in Montana isn't a big deal for most people that live here. Don't get me wrong, it's still cool to see one, but it's fairly common.
Ernest Hemingway's son in Bozeman shares memories of his life with famous father
Patrick Hemingway sat down with MTN's Donna Kelley for a "Kelley conversation" about his relationship with his famous father, author Ernest Hemingway.
People in Western Montana Rattled By Unusually Big Earthquake
Earthquakes in Montana are fairly common. The Intermountain Seismic Belt extends throughout much of the western part of the state. Montana ranks 4th in the country for most seismically active states. On Monday, residents of Livingston, Montana, and the surrounding area reported feeling an earthquake. According to USGS, the quake...
