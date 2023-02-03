ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talk of Alaska: Recognizing Unsung Black Alaskans

Since before statehood, Black Alaskans have made contributions both big and small to shape Alaska into what it is today. February is Black History Month, and we want to hear about prominent Black community leaders in your part of the state. Who are prominent Black Alaskans in your part of the state? We’ll discuss unsung Black figures in the 49th state, throughout Alaska’s history and those making an impact today on this Talk of Alaska.
Alaska Ocean Leadership Awards Presented To Notable Alaskans

The Alaska SeaLife Center has released the recipients of the 2023 Alaska Ocean Leadership Awards. The awards were formally presented at the Alaska Marine Science Symposium on January 23 and recipients will be recognized at the Alaska SeaLife Center Soiree (fundraiser) in Anchorage on February 18th. Five individuals were recognized...
Alaska News Nightly: Monday, February 6, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Monday on Alaska News Nightly:. A teenager is sentenced for a series of arson attacks near...
Nenana Basin Earthquakes

Two soldiers were injured when a military helicopter crashed at the Talkeetna Airport on Sunday afternoon. There is a high risk of avalanches for all levels of the Chugach Range from Turnagain Arm through Turnagain Pass on Sunday through 7 a.m. Monday. Alaska ‘military assets’ surveyed suspected Chinese surveillance balloon...
Tanner Crab Fishery to open on Sunday

The tanner crab fishery begins this weekend in Southeast Alaska. Crabbers are facing low prices, and bitter crab disease is expected to reduce the sellable catch. The tanner crab fishery will start on Sunday. Typically sixty to eighty boats participate throughout Southeast. This year the prices are expected to be...
Princess Announces 2024 Alaska Season with 7 Ships

Princess Cruises has announced its Alaska 2024 season celebrating its 55th anniversary of sailing in Alaska this year, according to a press release. A total of seven ships will sail to Alaska during the 2024 season, departing from four homeports including San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver, B.C., and Anchorage (Whittier). “As...
Alaska ‘military assets’ surveyed suspected Chinese surveillance balloon

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The U.S. military in Alaska deployed “military assets” to survey the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon, according to Sen. Dan Sullivan. In a Saturday afternoon interview with Alaska’s News Source, Sullivan said it was his understanding the Alaska military investigated the suspicious balloon when it entered Alaska and U.S. airspace. The balloon was struck down over the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday morning.
Lloyd Nakano appointed State Fire Marshal

Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska Department of Public Safety Commissioner James Cockrell has appointed Lloyd Nakano as the new State Fire Marshal and Director of the Division of Fire and Life Safety. State Fire Marshal Nakano has been with the Department of Public Safety since September 2005 and has been...
Two Anchorage women indicted for stealing identities of over 200 Alaskans

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Two Anchorage women have been indicted for stealing the identities of over 200 Alaskans, defrauding banks, elderly victims, Habitat for Humanity, and illegally obtaining approximately $150,000. Valerie Calip and Jennifer Haydu have been charged with conspiracy, fraud, aggravated identity theft and money laundering. According to court...
Hometown Alaska: Discussing death and dying

Death is inevitable, yet it can still be very hard to talk about and to plan for. Facing death can be both emotionally and logistically challenging. On this episode of Hometown, Alaska we’re exploring death with a group of practitioners who have made it a centerpiece of their lives. The discussion includes preparing for death, grief, and end-of-life rituals.
North Dakota prepares to sue Minnesota; no pending litigation yet

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Industrial Commission has positioned the state to enter a lawsuit against our neighbors to the east. Last week, the Democrat-controlled Minnesota State Legislature passed a bill aimed at promoting clean energy, which would require electric utilities to be generated by methods other than fossil fuels by 2040. Monday, a board made up of the Governor, the Attorney General, and the Ag Commissioner voted unanimously to prepare the state for a lawsuit, which includes allocating $1 million of coal research dollars toward litigation efforts.
Dispatches from Juneau: Baby got (gold)back

I ordered a Manhattan at the bar a few nights ago because spiritually, I’m 63 years old. They’re not great, but I feel a certain kinship with the concoction. My mom tells stories of learning to drive with her dad in the passenger seat drinking Manhattans in bulk out of a plastic cup. It should be acknowledged, before we go any farther, that there is/was a certain piquant strain of alcoholism that ran in the family – hence the cocktails on-the-go.
Greater Idaho: Counties in Eastern Oregon push to secede

(NewsNation) — Conflicting views on crime and social policies are creating a bigger divide between big cities and rural America, sparking efforts to secede. Among the largest pushes across the country, counties in Eastern Oregon are looking to be annexed to Idaho as a part of the Greater Idaho movement.
Searching For Gold In Alaska

Searching for gold in Alaska has been a popular pursuit for centuries. This vast and rugged state, with its remote wilderness areas, abundant rivers, and glaciers, has been the site of numerous gold rushes and continues to attract both amateur and professional prospectors.
