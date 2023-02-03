Read full article on original website
2-8-23 wi republicans order audit of state licensing backlog
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican lawmakers have ordered an audit of a Wisconsin agency that has taken weeks to issue professional licenses, causing lengthy delays for thousands of workers across the state. The Department of Safety and Professional Services oversees licensing for hundreds of occupations including doctors, nurses, construction and trade workers, accountants and tattoo artists. It reported an average wait time of 45 days for professional licenses last August, down from nearly 80 days in 2021. The Republican-controlled Legislature’s Joint Audit Committee asked state auditors on Tuesday look into the delays, which the department has attributed to inadequate staffing.
2-8-23 evers to propose local sales tax hikes to fund government
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers is proposing that counties and more than two dozen large cities in Wisconsin be allowed to ask voters to raise the sales tax to pay for local services such as police and fire protection and road repairs. He first unveiled a proposal to change how local governments are funded in his State of the State speech last month. Evers announced the local option sales tax part of the plan on Tuesday, a week before he submits his two-year budget proposal to the Legislature. Voters would have to approve the sales tax increases.
2-8-23 state building projects approved
Gov. Tony Evers has announced the Wisconsin State Building Commission approved a total of more than $178 million in projects across the state, including the authority to purchase land in the city of Milwaukee for the development and construction of a new Type 1 Juvenile Correctional Facility to continue the administration’s efforts to close and replace the Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake facility. Other projects include an HVAC System Replacement project for UW-Oshkosh as part of the Minor Facilities Renewal Program group enumerations and authorizing 33 maintenance and repair projects for the departments of Administration, Corrections, Health Services, Military Affairs, Natural Resources, Transportation, Veterans Affairs, and the UW-System, located at various locations in 19 counties across the state including Dodge, Columbia and Winnebago counties.
2-7-23 evers appoints former milwaukee health leader to head dhs
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has appointed the former public health leader in Milwaukee as secretary of the state Department of Health Services. Kirsten Johnson formerly served as Milwaukee’s health commissioner for two years until resigning in January. She will become the third secretary of the agency under Evers when she takes the position on Feb. 27. She replaces Karen Timberlake, who served in the role from January 2021 until her resignation in December. Evers’ first secretary, Andrea Palm, left for a job in President Joe Biden’s administration. Evers’ announced the appointment on Monday.
