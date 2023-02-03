Read full article on original website
Years Ago | February 8th
WFMJ archives / May 2, 1976 | Firemen hosed down a ruptured tank car filled with gasified hydrogen peroxide after the derailment of a Conrail freight train a mile south of East Liverpool 46 years ago. About 1,000 people were evacuated from their homes when it was believed that the leaking car contained vinyl chloride, a much more dangerous chemical, but was allowed to return after five hours. Four cars containing vinyl chloride derailed but were not ruptured.
Power restored after outage at local mall
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A power outage in Niles Tuesday morning left the Eastwood Mall temporarily without power. According to the City of Niles Mayor Steve Mientkiewcz, a malfunctioning switch caused the outage around 10:15 a.m. Crews worked on the outage until power was restored after about an hour.
East Palestine derailment: Several school districts close Tuesday
People living around East Palestine woke up Tuesday morning still wondering when their lives can get back to normal. Authorities say they were successful Monday in conducting a controlled release of toxic chemicals from five of the tanker cars that derailed Friday in the village. There is no word on...
Power restored along 422 in Niles
Power has been restored throughout all of Niles after a short outage Tuesday morning. According to FirstEnergy's map of outages by county, Trumbull County had zero reported outages as of 12:06 p.m. Niles Police dispatchers also confirmed with 21 News that power is back on. A crew from the light...
Tuesday afternoon update planned on East Palestine derailment
Hundreds of people forced out of their homes and businesses in East Palestine are hoping a media briefing set for Tuesday afternoon will provide more information about when things will return to normal. Authorities will provide a media update at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the East Palestine Elementary School Gymnasium...
Ohio State Extension offering assistance for East Palestine farmers
Ohio State Extension of Mahoning and Columbiana Counties are offering assistance to farmers within the East Palestine evacuation radius. Ohio State Extension is opening the Canfield and Lisbon fairgrounds for livestock stalling at 225 Lee Avenue, Lisbon, Ohio 44432 and 7265 Columbiana-Canfield Road, Canfield, Ohio, 44406. Farmers who are in...
East Palestine crews provide update on air quality
EPA officials unveiled updates Tuesday on the air quality in East Palestine and throughout the Mahoning Valley. In the past 24 hours, 21 News received dozens of complaints about the smell of chemicals in the air. The EPA tells us they're continuing to pay close attention to those air levels in and around the area.
Columbiana County Treasurer waiving late fees on property tax for East Palestine residents
Residents of East Palestine will have late fees on their property taxes waived due to the village's ongoing evacuation order. Columbiana County Treasurer, Bryan Blakeman tells 21 News anyone who lives in an area with an East Palestine zip code qualifies for this late fee waiver. Blakeman says he understands...
Local communities recommending people to stay indoors after East Palestine controlled explosion
Some local communities are suggesting residents stay indoors after a controlled release of vinyl chloride in East Palestine late Monday afternoon. According to a Facebook post from the Mahoning County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), residents of Mahoning County who observe a haze or smell a chemical odor are recommended to stay indoors.
At look back at previous derailments in East Palestine
While the train derailment in East Palestine that happened this week was serious because of the hazardous materials that spilled and burned, however, this isn't the first time that trains have derailed in the village. There have been two previous derailments in East Palestine in recent decades. An Amtrak train,...
Norfolk Southern Family Assistance Center relocates due to East Palestine evacuation
The Norfolk Southern Family Assistance Center has relocated due to the ongoing evacuation and shelter in place order in East Palestine. According to the Columbiana County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), the Family Assistance Center has relocated to 46469, State Route 46 in New Waterford. Norfolk Southern worked throughout the night...
Major water break in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A Jefferson County official tells 7News there is a “major” water line break in the southern part of the county Tuesday afternoon. Rich Coupe, the Upland Heights operator of record, says there is a water line break in Warren Township. Officials are...
East Palestine dispatchers moved out of evacuation zone
The evacuation of an area one mile around the East Palestine train derailment now includes emergency dispatchers. Officials decided early Monday to evacuate dispatch personel from their office on East Main Street and temporarily move them to the New Waterford Community Center. The move will not impact 9-1-1 emergency service.
Michigan adds former college QB, Youngstown State assistant to staff
A former college quarterback with long-time ties to the state of Michigan has joined Jim Harbaugh’s staff. Josh Sinagoga, a Madison Heights native and former quarterback at Division II Northwood University, has been tapped as an offensive analyst, the program announced Tuesday. Sinagoga, who later attended Central Michigan, was...
Mahoning County treasurer provides answers to property tax payment errors on website
The first half of real estate taxes deadline isn't until March 10 in Mahoning County, but some people who live in Poland looking to pay in advance, were shocked to see their properties listed as delinquent. A Poland resident--who did not want to be identified--discovered the status of her property...
EPA reports no air quality issues in Trumbull County
Experts reported no elevated air quality levels in Trumbull County due to chemicals burning at the site of a train derailment in East Palestine. According to the Trumbull Emergency Management Agency, the U.S. EPA and private contractors monitored air quality late Monday and early Tuesday in the Mahoning Valley, including Trumbull County.
Youngstown First Ward Council candidate not certified on ballot
The petition for a candidate for Youngstown City Council was not certified by the Mahoning County Board of Elections due to a lack of signatures. According to a clerk at the Mahoning County Board of Elections, the petition for Dionne Lacy for First Ward Councilwoman was not certified. Lacy needed...
Norfolk Southern declares 'controlled release' of toxic chemicals in East Palestine success
Norfolk Southern has declared the controlled release of toxic chemicals into the air in East Palestine a success. According to an email from Norfolk Southern, some of the material is now burning off, which is consistent with the expectations from earlier models and is expected to drain for a short number of hours.
Warren JFK head football coach steps down
Veteran Dom Prologo has officially announced his resignation as head football coach at Warren JFK.
