WFMJ.com

Years Ago | February 8th

WFMJ archives / May 2, 1976 | Firemen hosed down a ruptured tank car filled with gasified hydrogen peroxide after the derailment of a Conrail freight train a mile south of East Liverpool 46 years ago. About 1,000 people were evacuated from their homes when it was believed that the leaking car contained vinyl chloride, a much more dangerous chemical, but was allowed to return after five hours. Four cars containing vinyl chloride derailed but were not ruptured.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Power restored after outage at local mall

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A power outage in Niles Tuesday morning left the Eastwood Mall temporarily without power. According to the City of Niles Mayor Steve Mientkiewcz, a malfunctioning switch caused the outage around 10:15 a.m. Crews worked on the outage until power was restored after about an hour.
NILES, OH
WFMJ.com

East Palestine derailment: Several school districts close Tuesday

People living around East Palestine woke up Tuesday morning still wondering when their lives can get back to normal. Authorities say they were successful Monday in conducting a controlled release of toxic chemicals from five of the tanker cars that derailed Friday in the village. There is no word on...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WFMJ.com

Power restored along 422 in Niles

Power has been restored throughout all of Niles after a short outage Tuesday morning. According to FirstEnergy's map of outages by county, Trumbull County had zero reported outages as of 12:06 p.m. Niles Police dispatchers also confirmed with 21 News that power is back on. A crew from the light...
NILES, OH
WFMJ.com

Tuesday afternoon update planned on East Palestine derailment

Hundreds of people forced out of their homes and businesses in East Palestine are hoping a media briefing set for Tuesday afternoon will provide more information about when things will return to normal. Authorities will provide a media update at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the East Palestine Elementary School Gymnasium...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WFMJ.com

Ohio State Extension offering assistance for East Palestine farmers

Ohio State Extension of Mahoning and Columbiana Counties are offering assistance to farmers within the East Palestine evacuation radius. Ohio State Extension is opening the Canfield and Lisbon fairgrounds for livestock stalling at 225 Lee Avenue, Lisbon, Ohio 44432 and 7265 Columbiana-Canfield Road, Canfield, Ohio, 44406. Farmers who are in...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WFMJ.com

East Palestine crews provide update on air quality

EPA officials unveiled updates Tuesday on the air quality in East Palestine and throughout the Mahoning Valley. In the past 24 hours, 21 News received dozens of complaints about the smell of chemicals in the air. The EPA tells us they're continuing to pay close attention to those air levels in and around the area.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WFMJ.com

At look back at previous derailments in East Palestine

While the train derailment in East Palestine that happened this week was serious because of the hazardous materials that spilled and burned, however, this isn't the first time that trains have derailed in the village. There have been two previous derailments in East Palestine in recent decades. An Amtrak train,...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WTRF

Major water break in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A Jefferson County official tells 7News there is a “major” water line break in the southern part of the county Tuesday afternoon. Rich Coupe, the Upland Heights operator of record, says there is a water line break in Warren Township. Officials are...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

East Palestine dispatchers moved out of evacuation zone

The evacuation of an area one mile around the East Palestine train derailment now includes emergency dispatchers. Officials decided early Monday to evacuate dispatch personel from their office on East Main Street and temporarily move them to the New Waterford Community Center. The move will not impact 9-1-1 emergency service.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WFMJ.com

EPA reports no air quality issues in Trumbull County

Experts reported no elevated air quality levels in Trumbull County due to chemicals burning at the site of a train derailment in East Palestine. According to the Trumbull Emergency Management Agency, the U.S. EPA and private contractors monitored air quality late Monday and early Tuesday in the Mahoning Valley, including Trumbull County.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown First Ward Council candidate not certified on ballot

The petition for a candidate for Youngstown City Council was not certified by the Mahoning County Board of Elections due to a lack of signatures. According to a clerk at the Mahoning County Board of Elections, the petition for Dionne Lacy for First Ward Councilwoman was not certified. Lacy needed...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

