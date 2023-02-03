WFMJ archives / May 2, 1976 | Firemen hosed down a ruptured tank car filled with gasified hydrogen peroxide after the derailment of a Conrail freight train a mile south of East Liverpool 46 years ago. About 1,000 people were evacuated from their homes when it was believed that the leaking car contained vinyl chloride, a much more dangerous chemical, but was allowed to return after five hours. Four cars containing vinyl chloride derailed but were not ruptured.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO