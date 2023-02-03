Interactive light festival returns to South End Rail Trail

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The interactive light festival on South End’s Rail Trail is returning for its fourth year this February.

Artwork will be illuminated at dusk nightly; the event takes place from Feb. 3-19 and is free, family-friendly, and open to the public.

“We heard from the community that we needed something happening at this time of year,” said Maddie Chase, South End’s marketing coordinator.

Exhibitions will be located at:

The Pavilion (222 East Bland Street)

Flower Child (1537 Camden Road)

Wedge Patio (1537 Camden Road)

Kingston Connection (118 E. Kingston Avenue)

Design Center Plaza (1920 Camden Road)

Atherton Mill Plaza (2102 South Boulevard)

The event will feature ‘six never-before-seen, locally created public art installations.’ Those six Carolina-native artists, selected through a competitive process, will display their work at the event.

“There are six new artists that we are celebrating and then a seventh, a year-round artist, who has the fairy light installation over at Atherton,” Chase said. “That one you can see year-round.”





Those artists and where their work can be found are listed below:

Cheeks McGee, the Collector of Techniques (The Pavilion)

Studio Cultivate (Wedge Patio)

Studio Dickey (Flower Child)

G. Scott Queen (Kingston Connection)

Sir Will (Design Center Plaza)

Matthew Steele (Atherton Mill Plaza)

“It’s also the darkest time of the year, and so by bringing these interactive illuminating installations, we can kind of brighten the rail trail,” Chase said.

For more information, click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.