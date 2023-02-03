ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunne tallies 11 points in loss

The University of Hartford men's basketball team fell to UMass-Lowell Monday, 70-48, inside the Chase Family Arena at the Reich Family Pavilion. Michael Dunne finished with a team-high 11 points on 3-of-7 shooting with four rebounds and a steal. Kimbrough added eight points, all in the first half, with four rebounds and two blocks.
