JOHNSON, Vt. – Senior Irene Primo dropped a career-high 21 points on 5-of-11 shooting from beyond the arc as the Hartford women's basketball team took down Northern Vermont-Johnson, 63-53, to earn its first win of the season. The Hawks move to 1-21 overall, while the Badgers dip to 12-10 on the year.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO