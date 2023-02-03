Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
Wisconsin dairy farm closures hit three-year high
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After owning and operating a dairy farm in Sauk County for over 100 years, across five generations, the Reisinger family sold their cows in 2021. “It does feel like something was taken from you,” Brian Reisinger said. The day the cows departed, Brian Reisinger said...
WJFW-TV
Two Wisconsin legislators propose a lifetime fishing license
MADISON (WJFW) - Two Wisconsin legislators are proposing a lifetime fishing license for Wisconsin residents. State Representative Ron Tusler and Senator Patrick Testin circulated a proposal this week. “Many people take up fishing in childhood and continue to fish for decades,” said Sen. Testin. “This bill would let anglers make...
WJFW-TV
DOT asks farmers to create "living snow fences"
MADISON - If you are still seeing corn on some people's farmland, it’s not because they forgot; it's to stop snow drifts. The Wisconsin DOT is working with farmers to create a standing corn row snow fence program to catch blowing snow before it reaches roadways. They call them “living snow fences,” and these living barriers create a buffer that traps and controls drifting snow, piling it up before it reaches the road.
wearegreenbay.com
Western Wisconsin deer farm depopulated after 4 animals test positive for CWD
VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A farm in western Wisconsin that was quarantined in September 2022 due to a positive chronic wasting disease (CWD) test has been confirmed to be depopulated. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announced the depopulation of the Vernon County deer...
houmatimes.com
LWFC Adopts Amendments to 2023-25 Hunting Reg NOI Regarding Deer and Turkey Tags
The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC) adopted amendments to the 2023-25 hunting regulation notices of intent that say deer and turkey tags may only be used by the hunter to whom the tag was issued. The action came during the commission’s February meeting Thursday (Feb. 2) in Baton Rouge.
Badger Herald
Wisconsin’s water contamination points to national trend toward water shortage
The Wisconsin legislature recently signaled its potential willingness to address PFAS contamination this session, following the release of research showing troubling levels of toxic chemicals in the waters of Green Bay. In his State of the State address, Gov. Tony Evers said he planned to dedicate $100 million more of his budget to taking action against PFAS contamination.
Dog Dumped At Wisconsin Shelter In Freezing Cold Overnight
Last Friday a video camera caught a man pulling up to a shelter in Wisconsin when it was closed and tying the dog by his leash to the door and taking off. The temperatures were freezing and you can see in the video the dog trying to follow his owner but he could not move past the length of his leash.
This One Church in Wisconsin Heals and Haunts Thousands of People Every Year
Holy Hill in Wisconsin is the sight of beautiful views and a church rumored to perform true miracles, but legend says it has a dark, haunted side filled with terrifying creatures too. The Mysteries of Holy Hill. The area of Erin and Hubertus, Wisconsin is home to a breathtakingly gorgeous...
NebraskaTV
"Bear sighting" in central Nebraska not what it seems
HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Reports of a bear wandering around the Ashton and St. Paul areas over the weekend have been debunked. The Nebraska Game and Parks said law enforcement has looked into concerns of a bear sighting, and have concluded that it's a large pig.
radioplusinfo.com
2-8-23 wi republicans order audit of state licensing backlog
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican lawmakers have ordered an audit of a Wisconsin agency that has taken weeks to issue professional licenses, causing lengthy delays for thousands of workers across the state. The Department of Safety and Professional Services oversees licensing for hundreds of occupations including doctors, nurses, construction and trade workers, accountants and tattoo artists. It reported an average wait time of 45 days for professional licenses last August, down from nearly 80 days in 2021. The Republican-controlled Legislature’s Joint Audit Committee asked state auditors on Tuesday look into the delays, which the department has attributed to inadequate staffing.
979weve.com
Top Consumer Complaints In Wisconsin
MADISON, WI (KDAL) – The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection in Wisconsin has issued the top ten consumer complaints they received in 2022. Topping the list is landlord and tenant issues followed by telemarketing which includes robocalls and violations of the Do Not Call registry. Other issues...
wpr.org
Body Week: Two Wisconsin cardiologists explain how to look out for your heart
Heart disease, for more than 70 years, has sat atop the list of leading causes of death in the nation. Doctors across Wisconsin and the country study its causes, advocate for prevention and develop new methods of treatment. Wisconsin Public Radio’s "The Morning Show" is producing a week-long series about...
Michaels Saw A Police Standoff While In Wisconsin
While up in Wisconsin this weekend, Michaels encountered something he hadn't seen before - a full-blown police standoff. According to the Sawyer County Record, the standoff began and ended on Friday, February 3rd after a suspect stabbed someone inside of the Get Hooked Bar & Grill. The bar shared a...
WBAY Green Bay
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Looking ahead to snow
A student reported an 8th grader had a gun in a classroom. The DNR says there are plenty of sturgeon and plenty of spearing licenses. Will there be enough ice?. Wisconsin's deputy insurance commissioner toured the East River, which has a history of flooding. Woman rescued from Fond du Lac...
The Best “Off The Grid” Small Town In America Is Located In Wisconsin
Let's start with the obvious here... can a small town really be that off the grid if it is making headlines, and lists like this? According to Only In Your State the answer is yes. The town we are looking at is in the middle of a beautiful forest. It...
Evers to propose local sales tax hikes to fund government
Gov. Tony Evers says he will ask the Legislature to approve allowing counties and most large cities be able to ask voters to raise the sales tax to pay for local services.
KFYR-TV
North Dakota prepares to sue Minnesota; no pending litigation yet
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Industrial Commission has positioned the state to enter a lawsuit against our neighbors to the east. Last week, the Democrat-controlled Minnesota State Legislature passed a bill aimed at promoting clean energy, which would require electric utilities to be generated by methods other than fossil fuels by 2040. Monday, a board made up of the Governor, the Attorney General, and the Ag Commissioner voted unanimously to prepare the state for a lawsuit, which includes allocating $1 million of coal research dollars toward litigation efforts.
radioplusinfo.com
2-8-23 state building projects approved
Gov. Tony Evers has announced the Wisconsin State Building Commission approved a total of more than $178 million in projects across the state, including the authority to purchase land in the city of Milwaukee for the development and construction of a new Type 1 Juvenile Correctional Facility to continue the administration’s efforts to close and replace the Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake facility. Other projects include an HVAC System Replacement project for UW-Oshkosh as part of the Minor Facilities Renewal Program group enumerations and authorizing 33 maintenance and repair projects for the departments of Administration, Corrections, Health Services, Military Affairs, Natural Resources, Transportation, Veterans Affairs, and the UW-System, located at various locations in 19 counties across the state including Dodge, Columbia and Winnebago counties.
espnquadcities.com
Will This Be The Last Time Iowa & Illinois Have To ‘Spring Forward’?
Winter is halfway over (thank God) and we're inching closer to 'springing forward' in the Midwest. Daylight Saving Time is a catch-22. You either lose an hour of sleep but gain an hour of daylight or you gain an hour of sleep but lose some daylight. The Sunshine Protection Act was in the works in Washington in 2022 but don't get too excited for that to go into effect just yet.
WBAY Green Bay
Dog gone missing? This Wisconsin group offers help
SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - They’re called “Get Toby Home” - a dog search and rescue group based in Suamico. Their goal: Speeding up the process of sign deployment for when Wisconsin dogs go missing. At a sign preparation event, Kaycey Delrow, a member of the group, explained:...
