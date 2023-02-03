Gov. Tony Evers has announced the Wisconsin State Building Commission approved a total of more than $178 million in projects across the state, including the authority to purchase land in the city of Milwaukee for the development and construction of a new Type 1 Juvenile Correctional Facility to continue the administration’s efforts to close and replace the Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake facility. Other projects include an HVAC System Replacement project for UW-Oshkosh as part of the Minor Facilities Renewal Program group enumerations and authorizing 33 maintenance and repair projects for the departments of Administration, Corrections, Health Services, Military Affairs, Natural Resources, Transportation, Veterans Affairs, and the UW-System, located at various locations in 19 counties across the state including Dodge, Columbia and Winnebago counties.

