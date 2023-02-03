Read full article on original website
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerGuilford, CT
11 Connecticut Organizations Begin Data Strategic Planning Process, Led by Connecticut Data CollaborativeConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Closed Indefinitely Due to FireJoel EisenbergWaterford, CT
Full House Cast Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Dave Coulier And Andrea Barber To Reunite At 90's Con In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
My Search for Meaning, The Myron Stories — A New Book from Writer and Photographer Hank PaperJen PayneHamden, CT
ctexaminer.com
Vote by Alternate Decisive as Old Saybrook Approves Retail Marijuana on the Post Road
OLD SAYBROOK – After rejecting the company’s first attempt, the Zoning Commission approved Fine Fettle’s plans for a marijuana retailer on Boston Post Road on Monday night. Public opposition from neighbors of the 233 Boston Post Road site continued after Fine Fettle returned to the commission with...
Eviction OK’d After Restaurant Shutters
A 32-year-old tenant has until the end of the month to move himself, his pregnant wife, and their two children out of their rented single-family home — in his latest setback after closing his Long Wharf restaurant, falling behind on rent at his house, and preparing to file for bankruptcy.
zip06.com
Land Trust Secures Funding for Great Hill Parcel
The Guilford Land and Conservation Trust (GLCT) announced last week that it had met its fundraising goal and completed the acquisition of a 25-acre field and wooded area on Great Hill Road. The parcel, opposite the North Guilford churches and the Melissa Johns School, is an exciting acquisition, according to GLCT members. It has several unique ecological features and is integral to North Guilford’s history.
‘Shocked’ parents get nowhere with Norwalk Planning & Zoning Commission
NORWALK, Conn. — First, Norwalk parents were disappointed in the capital budget recommended by Chief Financial Officer Henry Dachowitz. Then some were disappointed and frustrated that their pleas for a reversal fell flat during a Planning and Zoning Commission public hearing. The Board of Education has requested $7 million...
constructiondive.com
Turner breaks ground on $300M Connecticut resort
Turner Construction started work on a $300 million, 549-room Great Wolf Lodge resort that will include an indoor water park in Mashantucket, Connecticut, adjacent to the Foxwoods Resort Casino, the company announced in a press release. Located on a 13-acre lot, the facility will feature a 91,000-square-foot indoor waterpark heated...
zip06.com
Clinton Outlines Budget Workshops
At its Jan. 18 meeting, the Town Council unanimously approved a budget calendar that calls for the Council to hold a series of workshops during the month of February before providing a proposed budget on Wednesday, March 8, and holding a public hearing on Wednesday, April 5. The Town Council...
zip06.com
Dudley Museums Receives Grant
The Dudley Foundation was recently awarded a $6,900 CT Cultural Fund Operating Support Grant from CT Humanities (CTH). According to Museum Director Beth Payne, these grants assist organizations as they recover from the pandemic by providing invaluable funding that will maintain and grow their ability to serve their community. Payne...
Milford mayor to step down, accept new public service position
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Milford Mayor Ben Blake announced on Tuesday, it is his intention to step down as mayor and accept a new public service position for the state of Connecticut in June. Milford Mayor Ben Blake said he was nominated to fill the post of Administrative Law Judge for the Connecticut Worker’s Compensation […]
Hartford’s north end residents want accountability for repeated flooding
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents of Hartford’s north end told story after story Monday evening, describing constant flood and sewage issues that are damaging their homes and businesses. With the ear of the Environmental Protection Agency, they made it clear — someone needs to take responsibility. The complaints have been ongoing for years, with backups […]
ctnewsjunkie.com
OP-ED | What it Means When a Corporate Headquarters Leaves Connecticut
When Lego announced in late January that they would be relocating their corporate headquarters out of Enfield to Boston, it felt like yet another body blow to Connecticut’s fragile economy and even more fragile self-esteem. It’s hard when companies leave, especially when they take high-paying corporate jobs with them. But what does Lego leaving actually mean for us, and what lessons, if any, can we take away from this?
zip06.com
Police Join in Shoreline Diaper Drive
Bare Necessities, Inc is holding the sixth annual Law Enforcement Diaper Drive along the Shoreline through Wednesday, Feb. 15. Police Departments from Clinton, Madison, Guilford, Branford, North Branford, East Haven, and Troop F State Troopers in Westbrook will be participating. The public is asked to contribute diapers and wipes in the donation boxes at each of these departments. Bare Necessities, Inc hopes to build on the success of last year’s drive where 32,066 diapers and 24,573 wipes were collected. Diaper sizes 4-6 are most in need this year, and monetary donations are welcome as well.
zip06.com
Elaine Sammarco: A Second Home at Hagaman
For many of its older staff, Hagaman Memorial Library is like a second home. That is according to Elaine Sammarco, one the few working members of Hagaman who has still been helping its patrons for close to 30 years. “It’s funny. We’ll come into work, and we’ll go, ‘I’m home!’...
zip06.com
Ben Sodergren: Meet Killingworth’s New Library Director
You could say that Killingworth Library’s new director, Ben Sodergren, had been biding his time to land what he describes as his “dream job.”. “I went to Champlain College in Burlington, Vermont, originally and got a degree in computer digital forensics. That is sort of an investigative job where you work with police to find evidence on people’s computers,” Ben says. “It’s an interesting field.”
zip06.com
With Patience and Love: Brignola Helps BCC Feline Adoptions
How do you turn a frightened, feral cat into a friendly, adoptable kitty? Lori Brignola waves a magic wand. Or, in this case, a purple wand. That’s one of the tricks Lori uses on the way to patiently socializing particularly skittish feline rescues, including some feral cats previously not touched by humans. The transformation helps them to find adoptive homes through the nonprofit Branford Compassion Club (BCC).
Chronic flooding in Hartford's North End
Several residents of Hartford’s North End neighborhood showed up during the night for a forum to air complaints about chronic flooding in the area
Four Hampden County nursing homes set to close
Northeast Health Group has confirmed that four Hamden County nursing homes will be closing, however, they were unable to say when this will take place.
iheart.com
Govenor Lamont announces proposal to cancel overdue medical debt in CT
Yesterday, Governor Lamont held a news conference in Hartford to Announce a proposal to cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. The following press was released:. Governor Lamont Announces 2023 Legislative Proposal: Cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today held a news conference in Hartford...
Eyewitness News
Water main break in Bristol affects numerous streets
BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - Water has been shut off from Hull Street to Cawley Street in Bristol due to a water main break. The Bristol Water and Sewer Department says the shutdown may affect many other streets in the area since South Street is a main transmission line. “Our crews...
zip06.com
Linda Nedell: Speaking Truth to empowHer
By producing a riveting video themed “The Imagined Life,” Linda Nedell is helping Women and Family Life Center (WFLC) speak truth to the empowHer Gala, coming Thursday, March 23, to Woodwinds in Branford. As described on nonprofit WFLC’s website, the gala’s theme will help to “...celebrate those among...
