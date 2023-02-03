ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocoa, FL

aroundosceola.com

More closures on, around State Road 417 coming starting Monday

Ramp and road closures associated with the State Road 417/Central Florida GreeneWay continue this week, and may impact your commute from Kissimmee into Orange County or to Orlando International Airport. Many of the closures begin Monday night, but some start or extend into later in the week. Here's the details:
KISSIMMEE, FL
click orlando

Interstate 95 cleared after crash in rain slowed traffic near Melbourne

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The rightmost lane of southbound Interstate 95 was temporarily blocked Sunday morning near Melbourne as Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to a crash. Troopers were dispatched to mile marker 177 (near Palm Bay Road) to a crash with injuries at 10:29 a.m., records show. [TRENDING:...
MELBOURNE, FL
fox35orlando.com

2 big crashes cause traffic nightmare on I-4 and State Road 429

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two big crashes shut down lanes of major roads on Thursday morning, causing big problems for commuters. In Orange County, a crash shut down the westbound lanes early Thursday morning in Orlando at Central Florida Parkway. Traffic is getting by on the left-hand shoulder. A second crash...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Crash creates backups on SR-417 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash on State Road 417 before mile marker 25 has traffic backed up in Orange County, according to FL 511. According to FDOT, the right lane of State Road 417 north is blocked. A subject was declared a trauma alert and transported to a...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Special magistrate approves 176 cottage-style homes near Village of Fenney

A neighborhood of 176 cottage-style homes built by an independent developer is planned for the heart of The Villages southern area along Marsh Bend Trail near Fenney Way. Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt on Tuesday recommended approved of the Pointe Grande project, located about three-quarters of a mile south of Warm Springs Avenue, at a meeting of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board. The City Commission may consider the plan later this month.
THE VILLAGES, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Pedestrian struck near St. Sebastian Church on U.S. Highway 1

A pedestrian was rushed to Holmes Regional after being struck by a pickup truck near the St. Sebastian Church. The crash occurred Wednesday evening at approximately 6:40 p.m. Police say the pedestrian was bleeding from the head and suffered a broken rib. The crash victim was awake and talking to investigators.
SEBASTIAN, FL
click orlando

Pedestrian struck, killed while crossing DeLand road, police say

DELAND, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed Friday evening while crossing a road in DeLand, police said. According to the DeLand Police Department, the crash happened just after 7 p.m. after a vehicle traveling southbound on North Woodland Boulevard struck a woman crossing the road near East Stetson Street.
DELAND, FL
click orlando

Fire rips through Brevard County home, officials say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A home in Port St. John suffered heavy damage from a fire on Friday evening, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue. Crews from Brevard County Fire Rescue, Titusville Fire Department and Four Communities Fire Department responded to the home in the 6600 block of Haven Avenue.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Man injured after crashing into fence in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at the top headlines. The Seminole County Fire Department responded to a crash Saturday after a car struck a fence. The man driving the car was transported to the hospital and remains in stable condition, the fire department said. Duke Energy...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL

