A neighborhood of 176 cottage-style homes built by an independent developer is planned for the heart of The Villages southern area along Marsh Bend Trail near Fenney Way. Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt on Tuesday recommended approved of the Pointe Grande project, located about three-quarters of a mile south of Warm Springs Avenue, at a meeting of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board. The City Commission may consider the plan later this month.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO