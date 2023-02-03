Read full article on original website
aroundosceola.com
More closures on, around State Road 417 coming starting Monday
Ramp and road closures associated with the State Road 417/Central Florida GreeneWay continue this week, and may impact your commute from Kissimmee into Orange County or to Orlando International Airport. Many of the closures begin Monday night, but some start or extend into later in the week. Here's the details:
WATCH: UPS tractor-trailer crashes on side, blocks busy roadway in Orlando
Crews are working to clear a crash involving a UPS tractor-trailer that overturned early Tuesday in Orlando.
fox35orlando.com
Wreck between vehicle, tractor-trailer shuts down EB I-4 Tuesday in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A bad wreck on Interstate 4 between what appeared to be a car and a tractor-trailor, snarled traffic during the Tuesday morning commute in Osceola County. The crash happened on I-4 at U.S. 92 in Kissimmee. FOX 35 has reached out to Florida Highway Patrol for...
Several injured in crash involving multiple vehicles on I-4 in Orlando
Crews with Orange County Fire Rescue responded to a serious crash on Interstate 4 early Monday.
fox35orlando.com
4 hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 4 near construction zone, FHP says
ORLANDO, Fla. - Four people were taken to the hospital on Monday morning after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 4, according to Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said the crash happened around 5 a.m. on westbound I-4, east of Central Florida Parkway in Orlando. In a news release, troopers said an...
click orlando
SR-436 back open after crash cleared in Altamonte Springs, FDOT says
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A crash that had all lanes of State Road 436 closed in Seminole County is now clear, according, according to FL 511. FDOT said State Road 436 was closed in both directions at Anchor Road in Altamonte Springs. According to the Seminole County Fire Department,...
click orlando
Interstate 95 cleared after crash in rain slowed traffic near Melbourne
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The rightmost lane of southbound Interstate 95 was temporarily blocked Sunday morning near Melbourne as Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to a crash. Troopers were dispatched to mile marker 177 (near Palm Bay Road) to a crash with injuries at 10:29 a.m., records show. [TRENDING:...
Officials issue boil water advisory for Poinciana area near Reedy Creek
Officials with the Toho Water Authority announced a boil water advisory is in effect for customers in the Poinciana area.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Deadly crash closes section of SR-520 in Orange County
Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a reported deadly crash in Orange County.
fox35orlando.com
2 big crashes cause traffic nightmare on I-4 and State Road 429
ORLANDO, Fla. - Two big crashes shut down lanes of major roads on Thursday morning, causing big problems for commuters. In Orange County, a crash shut down the westbound lanes early Thursday morning in Orlando at Central Florida Parkway. Traffic is getting by on the left-hand shoulder. A second crash...
click orlando
Crash creates backups on SR-417 in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash on State Road 417 before mile marker 25 has traffic backed up in Orange County, according to FL 511. According to FDOT, the right lane of State Road 417 north is blocked. A subject was declared a trauma alert and transported to a...
villages-news.com
Special magistrate approves 176 cottage-style homes near Village of Fenney
A neighborhood of 176 cottage-style homes built by an independent developer is planned for the heart of The Villages southern area along Marsh Bend Trail near Fenney Way. Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt on Tuesday recommended approved of the Pointe Grande project, located about three-quarters of a mile south of Warm Springs Avenue, at a meeting of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board. The City Commission may consider the plan later this month.
Residents worry new affordable housing will bring more traffic problems
In an effort to boost affordable housing, Osceola County is officially transferring land just north of the Poinciana SunRail Station to a developer.
sebastiandaily.com
Pedestrian struck near St. Sebastian Church on U.S. Highway 1
A pedestrian was rushed to Holmes Regional after being struck by a pickup truck near the St. Sebastian Church. The crash occurred Wednesday evening at approximately 6:40 p.m. Police say the pedestrian was bleeding from the head and suffered a broken rib. The crash victim was awake and talking to investigators.
click orlando
Pedestrian struck, killed while crossing DeLand road, police say
DELAND, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed Friday evening while crossing a road in DeLand, police said. According to the DeLand Police Department, the crash happened just after 7 p.m. after a vehicle traveling southbound on North Woodland Boulevard struck a woman crossing the road near East Stetson Street.
Woman dies in rollover crash on I-4 in Orange County
Troopers responded to I-4 Eastbound near Central Florida Parkway Sunday night.
click orlando
Fire rips through Brevard County home, officials say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A home in Port St. John suffered heavy damage from a fire on Friday evening, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue. Crews from Brevard County Fire Rescue, Titusville Fire Department and Four Communities Fire Department responded to the home in the 6600 block of Haven Avenue.
Port Orange police seek vandalism suspects responsible for $30k in damage to Spruce Creek Elementary
The Port Orange Police Department is asking for help identifying four people caught on camera doing thousands of dollars in damage to Spruce Creek Elementary School over the weekend.
WESH
Man injured after crashing into fence in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at the top headlines. The Seminole County Fire Department responded to a crash Saturday after a car struck a fence. The man driving the car was transported to the hospital and remains in stable condition, the fire department said. Duke Energy...
WESH
2 pedestrians struck, killed at Osceola County intersection within two days of each other
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Two people have died within 48 hours of each other at the same place. In both instances, victims were trying to cross a dangerous intersection in St. Cloud. According to St. Cloud police, a man in his early 60s was trying to cross 13th Street...
