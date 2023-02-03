ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

Related
wfxrtv.com

Woman critically hurt in shooting in Fairfax County

UPDATE 2/7 4:45 p.m. — A man was taken into custody after the shooting. Police said that officers with Prince George’s County Police apprehended the suspect. They said the incident appeared to be domestic. Police also delivered an update, saying that the initial calls reported hearing screaming followed...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Accidental shooting at Maryland gun range leaves 2 hurt, deputies say

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Two people were hurt after a shooting at a gun range in Frederick County over the weekend. Deputies say the shooting was an accident. According to the Frederick County Sheriff's office in Maryland, deputies were called to the Heritage Training and Shooting Center at 4537 Metropolitan Court for a reported shooting around 1 p.m. Sunday. Once on scene, deputies found two people shot. An investigation found the shooting was accidental, but the exact circumstances of the shooting was not made public.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
wfxrtv.com

Worker falls from 13 stories up, rescued in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — First responders rescued a worker who fell high above the ground while working on a building Monday morning. Fairfax County Fire/Rescue tweeted that it happened in the 1800 block of Chain Bridge Rd. The worker who fell was 13 stories up. Emergency workers rescued the worker onto a balcony and was evaluated by EMS.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

Man shot, found dead inside car in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating the death of a man after officer found him shot inside a car Sunday afternoon. The Hagerstown Police Department said it received a call about a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of N. Locust St. around 4:25 p.m. When officers got to the […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
wfxrtv.com

Police: Passenger dies after driver runs stop sign, train hits truck in Prince William County

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police released the name of a pickup truck passenger who died after a train hit a truck Monday evening. The Prince William County Police Department said the driver of the truck, a 42-year-old man from Manassas Park, ignored a stop sign on Kapp Valley Way in Haymarket prior to the railroad crossing near James Madison Highway. He continued over the tracks and the cargo train hit the truck, causing the truck to fly off the road. It landed several hundred feet from the railroad crossing.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Frederick County traffic stop leads to seizure of 700 capsules of Fentanyl, crack cocaine

FREDERICK, Md. — A traffic stop in Frederick County has led to the seizure of drugs, including fentanyl, and a 40-year-old facing several charges, deputies say. According to a Sunday morning post from Frederick County Sheriff's Office, recently a deputy conducted a routine traffic stop on Joseph Francis Rich, of Amissville, Virginia. During the stop, deputies seized more than 700 gel capsules of suspected fentanyl, four canisters containing suspected fentanyl, 3.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

WDTV

WATCH: MPD releases body cam video of suspect takedown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department says one of their officers used appropriate force when taking a suspect to the ground during an arrest last week. Just before midnight on Thursday, Feb. 2, MPD said officers responded to a reported domestic violence incident at a bar on Chestnut St. in Morgantown after 911 callers said a man was trying to drag his ex-girlfriend out of the bar against her will.
MORGANTOWN, WV
abc27.com

2 dead after fatal crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash in Franklin County resulted in the death of two drivers on Monday, Feb. 6. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday Feb. 6 at 2:01 p.m., the driver of a Ford Transit, who was identified as 69-year-old Richard Cowan of Chambersburg, was traveling eastbound on SR-30. Cowan was traveling with a passenger in his vehicle.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
Inside Nova

wfmd.com

