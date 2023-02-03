Read full article on original website
Woman accused of stealing 4 cars, having heroin, fentanyl, cocaine in Frederick County
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said a woman stole four cars between December 2022 and February 2023 and that, in some instances, deputies found drugs on her. Heather Ann Kennedy, 32, of Frederick faces a list of charges after arrests by the sheriff’s office and the Frederick Police […]
Man charged with stabbing in Loudoun County, victim in ‘serious condition’
According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, at around midnight on Sunday, Feb. 5, deputies responded to a 7-Eleven on the 21800 block of Towncenter Plaza in the Sterling area for a report of a male suffering from stab wounds.
Woman critically hurt in shooting in Fairfax County
UPDATE 2/7 4:45 p.m. — A man was taken into custody after the shooting. Police said that officers with Prince George’s County Police apprehended the suspect. They said the incident appeared to be domestic. Police also delivered an update, saying that the initial calls reported hearing screaming followed...
Pre-Planned Middle School Fight, Knife On Student Lead To Busy Day For Charles County Sheriff
Middle school students in Charles County kept the sheriff’s office busy on Monday as deputies responded to a pre-planned fight and busted a teen with a knife while on campus, authorities say. The long day for members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office began early on Monday, Feb. 6...
Accidental shooting at Maryland gun range leaves 2 hurt, deputies say
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Two people were hurt after a shooting at a gun range in Frederick County over the weekend. Deputies say the shooting was an accident. According to the Frederick County Sheriff's office in Maryland, deputies were called to the Heritage Training and Shooting Center at 4537 Metropolitan Court for a reported shooting around 1 p.m. Sunday. Once on scene, deputies found two people shot. An investigation found the shooting was accidental, but the exact circumstances of the shooting was not made public.
Trial Of Va. Man Charged With Murder In Frederick County, Md. To Begin In Circuit Court
Jury selection was completed on Monday. Frederick, Md (KM) Jury selection was completed on Monday in the trial of Lemuel Lee Roberts, 34. . The Winchester, Virginia man is charged with 1st-degree murder in Frederick County for the death of his ex-wife more than three years ago. The body of...
Two Suffer Gunshot Wounds In Accident At Frederick County Shooting Range: Sheriff
A man was airlifted and a woman rushed to an area hospital following an accident at the Heritage Training and Shooting Center in Frederick County, the sheriff’s office announced. At approximately 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, deputies were called to the shooting range on Metropolitan Court to investigate...
Worker falls from 13 stories up, rescued in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — First responders rescued a worker who fell high above the ground while working on a building Monday morning. Fairfax County Fire/Rescue tweeted that it happened in the 1800 block of Chain Bridge Rd. The worker who fell was 13 stories up. Emergency workers rescued the worker onto a balcony and was evaluated by EMS.
Man shot, found dead inside car in Hagerstown
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating the death of a man after officer found him shot inside a car Sunday afternoon. The Hagerstown Police Department said it received a call about a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of N. Locust St. around 4:25 p.m. When officers got to the […]
Police: Passenger dies after driver runs stop sign, train hits truck in Prince William County
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police released the name of a pickup truck passenger who died after a train hit a truck Monday evening. The Prince William County Police Department said the driver of the truck, a 42-year-old man from Manassas Park, ignored a stop sign on Kapp Valley Way in Haymarket prior to the railroad crossing near James Madison Highway. He continued over the tracks and the cargo train hit the truck, causing the truck to fly off the road. It landed several hundred feet from the railroad crossing.
Suspected heroin, meth, and crack seized after foot chase in New Market: police
NEW MARKET, Md. - Authorities in Frederick County say two men face narcotics related charges after suspected heroin, methamphetamine, and crack were seized from them following a foot pursuit over the weekend. Police say they were looking for the two men after a failed traffic stop Friday. They spotted them...
Frederick County traffic stop leads to seizure of 700 capsules of Fentanyl, crack cocaine
FREDERICK, Md. — A traffic stop in Frederick County has led to the seizure of drugs, including fentanyl, and a 40-year-old facing several charges, deputies say. According to a Sunday morning post from Frederick County Sheriff's Office, recently a deputy conducted a routine traffic stop on Joseph Francis Rich, of Amissville, Virginia. During the stop, deputies seized more than 700 gel capsules of suspected fentanyl, four canisters containing suspected fentanyl, 3.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
Manassas Police looking for wanted fugitive
According to police, 54-year-old Miguel Angel Anaribe is wanted for aggravated malicious wounding. He stands about 5'7", weighs around 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
Virginia Man Arrested In Frederick County With Hundreds Of Capsules Of Suspected Fentanyl
Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Virginia man is behind bars after being arrested in Frederick County for having hundreds of gel capsules of suspected fentanyl. Recently deputy stopped 40- year-old Joseph Rich of Amissville, Virginia during a routine traffic stop. Police seized more than 700 gel capsules of suspected fentanyl, four canisters containing suspected fentanyl, 3.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
WATCH: MPD releases body cam video of suspect takedown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department says one of their officers used appropriate force when taking a suspect to the ground during an arrest last week. Just before midnight on Thursday, Feb. 2, MPD said officers responded to a reported domestic violence incident at a bar on Chestnut St. in Morgantown after 911 callers said a man was trying to drag his ex-girlfriend out of the bar against her will.
2 dead after fatal crash in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash in Franklin County resulted in the death of two drivers on Monday, Feb. 6. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday Feb. 6 at 2:01 p.m., the driver of a Ford Transit, who was identified as 69-year-old Richard Cowan of Chambersburg, was traveling eastbound on SR-30. Cowan was traveling with a passenger in his vehicle.
Crash between truck, train leaves 1 dead in Prince William Co.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A man has died after the car he was riding in was hit by a passing cargo train in Haymarket Monday night, according to police. According to a tweet from the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), the crash happened in the area of James Madison Highway (Route 15) and Kapp Valley Way.
Shot Fired As Intruder Breaks Into Joint Base Andrews In Maryland, Air Force Says
Officials say that am intruder gained unauthorized access to Joint Base Andrews on Monday morning in Prince George’s County. At approximately 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, a man gained unauthorized access to a Joint Base housing area, causing concern for some at the Air Force base, which also largely serves as the home base for Air Force One.
UPDATED: Man killed, another injured after train strikes truck in Haymarket
A 26-year-old Manassas man was killed and a Manassas Park man injured when a train struck a pickup truck Monday evening on U.S. 15 in Haymarket. The driver of a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado traveling northbound on Kapp Valley Way just after 6:30 p.m. and "disregarded a posted stop sign prior to the railroad crossing and proceeded to cross over the tracks," Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
Hagerstown Man Found Dead In A Vehicle
Police say he sustained gunshot wounds. Hagerstown, Md (KM) The investigation continue into the death of man found inside of a vehicle Sunday afternoon in Hagerstown. At around 4:24 PM, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of North Locust Street for a suspicious vehicle. They found Anthony Leon Latimer, 42, of Hagerstown deceased inside the vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds.
