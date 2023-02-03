Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
SLED charges former Kershaw Co. deputy for allegedly assaulting inmate
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A former Kershaw Co. deputy has been charged for allegedly assaulting a jail inmate in May 2020. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) reports investigators were requested by the 5th circuit Solicitor’s Office to investigate the use of force involving former Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office deputy, 38-year-old, Johnathan Lewis Goldsmith for an incident at the Kershaw County Detention Center on May 24, 2020.
abccolumbia.com
Three teens charged in school Molotov cocktail case
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has charged three teens with possessing an explosive device on Jan. 29 at Pleasant Hill Elementary School. Students were not present at the time. The three teens turned themselves in Monday night after seeing a social media post and news coverage...
WIS-TV
Columbia Police charge two teens and one adult in weapons and burglary investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Police Department investigators with the Crime Gun Intelligence and Property Crimes Units have arrested two teens and one adult in connection with multiple home burglaries and auto-breakings in which firearms and other valuables were allegedly stolen. According to police, 18-year-old Dashawn Sims is charged with...
Teen stabbed newly adoptive parents, killing one, deputies say
ELGIN, S.C. — A 15-year-old accused of stabbing two people on Monday, had officially been adopted by the victims just a week before, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office. 41-year-old Angelymar Morrison of Elgin was killed, according to Kershaw County Coroner David West. Her husband was treated for...
iheart.com
Three Jail Officers Arrested, Facing Charges
(Columbia, SC) -- Three officers who worked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center are now facing charges. Casey Weirich is accused of accepting bribes from an inmate, officer Nakia Smith is charged with possessing contraband in a county jail and misconduct in office. She's accused of sneaking contraband into...
Employees at Richland County jail arrested in connection to contraband
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Three Alvin S. Glenn detention center officers have been arrested on allegations they helped inmates have access to contraband inside the jail. The three arrests were announced Monday by the Richland County Sheriff's Department. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said 30-year-old Casey Weirich is charged with...
WIS-TV
Three suspects charged for throwing Molotov cocktail on elementary school grounds
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department have charged three teens with possessing an explosive device last week at a school while students were not present. According to investigators, Dylan Hank Maples, 19, and Ted William Miller, 18, are charged with possession of an...
WIS-TV
Fairfield County police investigates double murder
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double-homicide that happened at a Marsh Lane residence Tuesday morning, say police. According to deputies, shortly after 1 a.m., police responded to a residence in the Highway 215 South area of Fairfield County, where they found two deceased individuals.
WIS-TV
RCSD arrest three Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center officers for misconduct
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leon Lott has announced the arrest of three Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (ASGDC) officers. According to Sheriff Lott, Casey Weirich is accused of accepting bribes from an inmate. The officer was arrested on Jan.25 and charged with misconduct in office after a large amount of contraband was taken from an inmate’s cell by jail staff.
WIS-TV
Suspect arrested for string of armed robberies in Sumter, deputies say
SUMTER COUNTY S.C. (WIS) - Deputies from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded to a string of armed robberies that took place at three separate Dollar General Stores in the Sumter area. Deputies say the robberies happened about 30 minutes apart from each other, between the hours of 8...
Charges announced after inmate death at Midlands jail
A detainee’s recent death is adding to mounting concerns over the conditions at a jail in South Carolina’s capital city. The Richland County Sheriff has announced five murder charges for other detainees involved in the death of Antonius Randolph.
Student charged again with threats against schools
LEXINGTON, S.C. — A 15-year-old student at Spring Valley High School has been charged in connection to threats made this month to River Bluff High School and the Lexington Technology Center. And he's the same suspect charged in threats at his school and Richland Northeast High. Deputies say he...
WIS-TV
CPD: Still searching for armed robbery suspect, one suspect arrested
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Columbia Police Department, Rodney Friday has been arrested. Friday is accused of stealing items from a male at gunpoint, repeatedly hitting him & restricting the victim from leaving. Officials say the incident took place on Jan. 20, 2023. Officers say an accomplice of...
wach.com
Scam Alert: Fake bond payments using Newberry County Sheriff's Office address
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Newberry County officials are warning people of an alleged bond company using the Newberry County Sheriff's Office address to pay bonds for various offenses. Official looking texts would be sent out while asking for payments using various online money transfer apps. The Sheriff's Office...
WLTX.com
Man who raped, burglarized woman in Harbison area apartment will spend at least 74 years in prison
LEXINGTON, S.C. — A 32-year-old man will spend at least 74 years in prison following the home invasion and rape of a woman in her Harbison area apartment. The 11th Judicial Circuit Solicitor's Office announced on Friday that Tamar J. Nance was found guilty on all counts against him on Jan. 27, just four days after the trial began.
Authorities confirm another Alvin S. Glenn death happened in mid-January
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — On the heels of the announcement by investigators that an inmate of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center was murdered by other inmates there, News19 has learned of another death that happened weeks earlier. As a matter of record keeping, all inmate deaths at South Carolina...
WIS-TV
Newberry Police apprehends suspect in vehicle pursuit
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A woman has been apprehended by Newberry County law enforcement, police say. According to authorities a female was involved in a vehicle pursuit in the Whitmire area of Highway 121, just past McCullough Road Monday afternoon. After the brief pursuit, police said the woman fled...
WIS-TV
Day 11: Judge allows admission of financial evidence in Murdaugh murder trial
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Alex Murdaugh murder trial entered into its third week and 11th day Monday. Court resumed at 9:30 a.m. this morning. DAY 10: Murdaugh trial enters 10th day, finishes second week. Day 9: Alex Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes detailed without jury present. Day 8: Two...
WIS-TV
Orangeburg man arrested for multiple crimes, faces conspiracy charges
CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department is announcing the arrest of 20-year-old Al’jameek Duquan Butler from Orangeburg. Sheriff Summers says Butler has been charged with two counts of grand larceny, two counts of carjacking, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and two counts of criminal conspiracy.
abccolumbia.com
Newberry deputies arrest woman after brief vehicle pursuit
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)— The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman after deputies were led on a brief vehicle pursuit. There was a large presence of law enforcement in the Whitmire area of Hwy 121 just past McCullough Rd due to the pursuit for a white female, say authorities.
