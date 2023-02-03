ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington County, SC

WIS-TV

SLED charges former Kershaw Co. deputy for allegedly assaulting inmate

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A former Kershaw Co. deputy has been charged for allegedly assaulting a jail inmate in May 2020. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) reports investigators were requested by the 5th circuit Solicitor’s Office to investigate the use of force involving former Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office deputy, 38-year-old, Johnathan Lewis Goldsmith for an incident at the Kershaw County Detention Center on May 24, 2020.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Three teens charged in school Molotov cocktail case

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has charged three teens with possessing an explosive device on Jan. 29 at Pleasant Hill Elementary School. Students were not present at the time. The three teens turned themselves in Monday night after seeing a social media post and news coverage...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Teen stabbed newly adoptive parents, killing one, deputies say

ELGIN, S.C. — A 15-year-old accused of stabbing two people on Monday, had officially been adopted by the victims just a week before, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office. 41-year-old Angelymar Morrison of Elgin was killed, according to Kershaw County Coroner David West. Her husband was treated for...
ELGIN, SC
iheart.com

Three Jail Officers Arrested, Facing Charges

(Columbia, SC) -- Three officers who worked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center are now facing charges. Casey Weirich is accused of accepting bribes from an inmate, officer Nakia Smith is charged with possessing contraband in a county jail and misconduct in office. She's accused of sneaking contraband into...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Fairfield County police investigates double murder

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double-homicide that happened at a Marsh Lane residence Tuesday morning, say police. According to deputies, shortly after 1 a.m., police responded to a residence in the Highway 215 South area of Fairfield County, where they found two deceased individuals.
WIS-TV

RCSD arrest three Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center officers for misconduct

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leon Lott has announced the arrest of three Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (ASGDC) officers. According to Sheriff Lott, Casey Weirich is accused of accepting bribes from an inmate. The officer was arrested on Jan.25 and charged with misconduct in office after a large amount of contraband was taken from an inmate’s cell by jail staff.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Student charged again with threats against schools

LEXINGTON, S.C. — A 15-year-old student at Spring Valley High School has been charged in connection to threats made this month to River Bluff High School and the Lexington Technology Center. And he's the same suspect charged in threats at his school and Richland Northeast High. Deputies say he...
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

CPD: Still searching for armed robbery suspect, one suspect arrested

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Columbia Police Department, Rodney Friday has been arrested. Friday is accused of stealing items from a male at gunpoint, repeatedly hitting him & restricting the victim from leaving. Officials say the incident took place on Jan. 20, 2023. Officers say an accomplice of...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Newberry Police apprehends suspect in vehicle pursuit

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A woman has been apprehended by Newberry County law enforcement, police say. According to authorities a female was involved in a vehicle pursuit in the Whitmire area of Highway 121, just past McCullough Road Monday afternoon. After the brief pursuit, police said the woman fled...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Orangeburg man arrested for multiple crimes, faces conspiracy charges

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department is announcing the arrest of 20-year-old Al’jameek Duquan Butler from Orangeburg. Sheriff Summers says Butler has been charged with two counts of grand larceny, two counts of carjacking, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and two counts of criminal conspiracy.
ORANGEBURG, SC
abccolumbia.com

Newberry deputies arrest woman after brief vehicle pursuit

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)— The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman after deputies were led on a brief vehicle pursuit. There was a large presence of law enforcement in the Whitmire area of Hwy 121 just past McCullough Rd due to the pursuit for a white female, say authorities.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC

Community Policy