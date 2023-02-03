Read full article on original website
woodworkingnetwork.com
200,000 converge on Vegas for industry events
For anyone who attended the Design Construction Week events in Las Vegas January 31-February 2, it was no surprise when organizers announced the best turnout in 10 years and put total attendance at more than 200,000. There were crowds and lines just about everywhere for the events, which included the...
Fox5 KVVU
Robot joins security team at Henderson casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The future has arrived at the M Resort with what’s being touted as the first robot of its kind to patrol the grounds of a Las Vegas Valley casino. “I was a little taken back we might have a Star Wars character here,” said Jim Pazza, a visitor at the M Resort.
tourcounsel.com
Galleria at Sunset | Shopping mall in Henderson, Nevada
Galleria at Sunset (informally referred to as Galleria Mall) is an indoor shopping mall at 1300 West Sunset Road in Henderson, Nevada. It is owned by Forest City Enterprises and Queensland Investment Corporation, and managed by Forest City. Plans to build the mall were announced in 1987, but construction did not begin until 1995. It opened on February 28, 1996, and received its first major renovation in 2013, followed by an expansion which added several restaurants.
Fox5 KVVU
Echo & Rig set to open new steakhouse in Henderson
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas favorite Echo & Rig is set to open its new location in Henderson this week. According to a news release, Echo & Rig Butcher & Steakhouse, which has been a continued favorite at Tivoli Village for the last 11 years, will debut its second location on Feb. 8.
Las Vegas Strip Welcomes Back Huge Rock Legend
The Las Vegas Strip offers a variety of entertainment on stage, including magic acts, comedians and big name music performances.
Grammys 2023 Best & Worst Dressed
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Frank Marino is back to talk all things sparkle, glitz and glam for the best and worst dressed of Grammys 2023 red carpet.
Fox5 KVVU
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile making 4 stops in Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Get out your camera! Oscar Mayer’s believed Wienermobile is set to make four stops in the Las Vegas Valley. According to a news release, the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels is hosting the below “FRANKtastic” events:. Thursday, Feb. 9. Smith’s, 7130 N...
travelphotodiscovery.com
Road trips from Las Vegas
Visiting Las Vegas is a whole adventure and experience on its own in visiting all the wild, whacky and over the top venues around the city with each new casino trying to outdo all the others around the city. But, once you tire of all the neon lights, cocktail bars and buffet lines and long for some nature and natural environments, you’ll be surprised that there’s so much history, culture and stunning scenery to find just outside of the city. There are so many fantastic road trips from Las Vegas that should be on your bucket list of places to visit just outside of this man-made metropolis.
Fox5 KVVU
$150K for 3-bedroom home? Las Vegas company unveils prototype
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas-based company unveiled a new possible solution to solve America’s housing crisis: a $150,000 home that can be built from the ground up in a few days. The three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom prototype with an outdoor deck from Boxabl debuted at the International...
Why Locals in Las Vegas Attend First Friday
First Friday—a Las Vegas-based non-profit organization—is “Down for Anything” this February. On February 3 from...
How a local company is making use of used chopsticks
If you can build it out of wood you can build it out of chopsticks. That's the message from a local business owner who is giving a second life to used utensils.
With Las Vegas in the past, Sands sets sights on New York and Texas
Las Vegas Sands has been linked to potential gaming development opportunities in New York and Texas. The company is willing to spend billions of dollars in both locations to regain its American foothold. The post With Las Vegas in the past, Sands sets sights on New York and Texas appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Las Vegas Strip Casinos Get Behind a Huge Project
A number of major Strip players all have the same big idea and they're working to make it happen.
963kklz.com
Rating Local News Anchors In Las Vegas
They never look like they do on TV. But if you ran into them this morning, how would you rate our local news anchors in Las Vegas? The idea of running into a TV personality when they don’t look camera ready was a point of discussion this morning. Well,...
963kklz.com
Renting Out Your House For SB2024 In Las Vegas
When the announcement came out about the Big Game being in Las Vegas in 2024, a lot of people thought the same thing. But now let’s talk about it, will you be renting out your house for SB24 when it come to Las Vegas?. The Mike & Carla Morning...
Fox5 KVVU
2 Las Vegas Valley restaurants make Yelp’s top 100 pizza shops in the country
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two restaurants in Southern Nevada are getting some national recognition after being named to a list of the best pizza shops in the country. According to Yelp, in total, the Silver State claimed five spots on the list, with three eateries in Northern Nevada and two restaurants in Southern Nevada.
Cheesetime Italian Fusion to Open at West Sahara Promenade
Cheesetime will offer new takes on Italian classics like pasta and lasagna
Lodging
Fontainebleau Las Vegas: How One of the Country’s Largest Construction Projects Is Shaping Up
Brett Mufson, president of Fontainebleau Development, a real estate development group specializing in large-scale lifestyle developments, recently added to his title “president and CEO of Fontainebleau Las Vegas,” one of the largest construction projects in the United States. Set to debut in the fourth quarter of 2023, the property is Fontainebleau’s first in Las Vegas and marks the brand’s western expansion. LODGING recently caught up with Mufson to learn how the project is progressing and how his team is “pioneering a new hotel for a new era and ushering in the next generation for the Las Vegas Strip.”
963kklz.com
9 Streets More World-Famous Than The Las Vegas Strip
For Las Vegas locals, it’s a no brainer that the Las Vegas Strip is world-famous. But it’s also the most famous street in our backyard. The one locals avoid when there is a big event in town. The street we know will be flooded with tourists. It’s on the top of our minds because it’s always in our sight.
2news.com
Nevada Health Centers’ Mammovan returning to northern Nevada
The Nevada Health Centers' Mammovan will be making stops throughout Northern Nevada this week. Early detection is key in the fight against breast cancer, so access to screenings is critically important. This work is continuing during the COVID-19 pandemic. To accommodate women who are due for a mammography screening, we continually criss-cross the state and stop in communities of all size.
