STH 21 crash victim identified by Waushara County Sheriff’s Office
MARION, Wis. (WFRV) – The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person who died in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon. According to Sheriff Wally Zuehlke, 80-year-old Daniel M. Sterman from the Village of Redgranite was the driver who died. On February 5, around 12 p.m., there...
Authorities investigating car thefts in Door County, three vehicles found wrecked
DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Door County are investigating a string of stolen vehicles that occurred Monday night and early Tuesday morning. According to a Facebook post from the Sturgeon Bay Police Department, three of the stolen vehicles were found crashed, and each stolen vehicle had keys inside them.
Cars stolen, crashed in Door County over 2 days
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Sturgeon Bay police and the Door County Sheriff’s Office are investigating at least 4 car thefts over two days. Three of the vehicles were later found crashed. Police say the vehicles were stolen from outside homes during the overnight hours on Monday, February 6,...
Woman rescued from Fond du Lac house fire
Woman rescued from Fond du Lac house fire
Fatal Crash Friday in Brown County
A Bellevue man died in a single-vehicle crash in the village of Ledgeview early yesterday afternoon. The Brown County Sheriff’s office says the 64-year-old man’s vehicle left the roadway of I-43 at Glenmore Road, went down an embankment, and hit the bank where it stopped. The crash happened just after 12:30 yesterday afternoon. No further information is available at this time.
Pilot walks away from emergency landing in Calumet County field
STOCKBRIDGE–A small plane that took off from Appleton International Airport makes an emergency landing in a Calumet County field. The pilot initially radioed into air traffic control at Austin Straubel Airport in Green Bay that he had lost engine power in his Beechcraft Bonanza and would need to land around 12:10 this (Monday) afternoon.
Funeral fund created for Wrightstown teen who died after crash
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. — An online fundraiser is created following the death of a Wrightstown teenager. The family of 17-year-old Daniela Velazquez created the GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses. Velazquez was found dead last Tuesday after going missing three days earlier. Her body was found in the elements about...
TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes reopen on WIS 15 in Outagamie County
HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that the crash on WIS 15 in Outagamie County is cleared. All lanes of traffic have reopened to the public and no injuries were reported. Traffic Alert: Crash on WIS 15 in Outagamie County closes east &...
Part of Highway 55 near Seymour Shut Down as Crews Called to Fire
TOWN OF SEYMOUR, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A fire call shut down a stretch of Highway 55 near Seymour on Monday. The Wisconsin State Patrol said Highway 55 was closed at Gardner Road while crews worked at the scene. The original notification was sent just after 11:20 a.m., and the State Patrol issued a notification just after 1:10 p.m. saying it was cleared.
Two officers hurt in struggle with suspect in Menasha
MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Two police officers were hurt during a struggle with a suspect in Menasha Tuesday. At 8:06 a.m., police were called to a home in the 1100 block of De Pere Street. Officers were told a man had poured gasoline inside a home and “was threatening to ignite it.”
Vilas County man sentenced for 2020 Green Bay homicide near Clinton Street
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Vilas County man was sentenced to life without the opportunity for parole after killing a man near Clinton Street and 12th Avenue back in 2020. 31-year-old Waylon T. Wayman will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being sentenced to life without parole for 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide, Armed Robbery, Possessing a Firearm as a Convicted Felon, and Bail Jumping. He previously plead not guilty to all four charges in May 2020.
Oshkosh police investigate report of gun at middle school
Oshkosh police investigate report of gun at middle school
WATCH: Neighbors called 911 to report Fond du Lac fire
WATCH: Neighbors called 911 to report Fond du Lac fire
Chimney Fire Strikes Town of Sheboygan Home
Fire crews respond to a report of a house fire in the Town of Sheboygan late Saturday night. Fire Chief Ed Biederwolf says they were notified via 911 shortly after 11 p.m. with the caller reporting flames coming from the chimney of the structure. Crews arrived at the home and deployed chimney chains to clean out the chimney while thermal imaging was used to monitor conditions in the home and make sure the fire didn’t begin to spread.
Student arrested after police find handgun, ammunition in backpack at Neenah High School
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – One student at Neenah High School was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon after authorities found an unloaded handgun and ammunition in his backpack. According to a release, a School Resource Officer received a call that a student may have stolen a firearm and was...
Kiel Mayor hospitalized following medical emergency
KIEL, Wis–Kiel’s mayor is in the hospital following a medical emergency. Witnesses saw Mayor Mike Steinhardt collapse while walking along a trail in the city Sunday morning. He was taken to a Fox Cities hospital, where he is said to be recovering. City Council President Bill Krueger is...
Green Bay neighborhood hit with burglaries
Green Bay neighborhood hit with burglaries
Appleton Police identify person of interest in fatal shooting incident
APPLETON, Wis–Appleton Police identify a person of interest in a fatal shooting. Yia Lor is already wanted on an outstanding warrant for violating his probation. Police want to talk to Lor about a shooting that left Paul Rhoads of Appleton dead along North Briarcliff Drive last month. Anyone with information on Lor’s whereabouts should contact Appleton Police.
No one injured in Fond du Lac scrap pile fire
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters were called around 6:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of a scrap pile fire at Sadoff’s Iron and Metal recycling center in the 200 block of W. Arndt Street. When firefighters arrived they found a large scrap pile of cars and other...
11 people rescued from ice floe off Door County
11 people rescued from ice floe off Door County
