cryptopotato.com
DAM Finance Launches Mainnet to Enable Multichain Liquidity
DAM’s global shared infrastructure offering would allow users on Polkadot to access and teleport their liquidity on Ethereum. Shared liquidity protocol dPRIME Asset Modules Finance (DAM Finance) has launched its mainnet, enabling users to “teleport” their liquidity across several blockchain networks. According to a press release, the...
cryptopotato.com
Why ZK-Rollups Are the Future of Ethereum Scaling: Interview with StarkWare PM Gal Ron
What are ZK-Rollups, and why is everyone talking about them? What’s the future of Ethereum scaling? A deep dive with StarkWare’s Gal Ron. Scaling Ethereum has undoubtedly been one of the hottest topics in the past months. The network’s transition to a proof-of-stake consensus algorithm in September 2022 was a huge milestone in this regard, as it opened the door for many different scaling solutions to be implemented.
cryptopotato.com
StarkWare to Open Source Its Ethereum Scaling Solution
StarkWare revealed plans to open source its Ethereum scaling technology stack. StarkWare – a company focused on Ethereum scaling – will open-source its Zero-Knowledge (ZK) software. StarkWare announced today that it plans to open-source its STARK Prover – the engine that’s designed to generate cryptographic proofs that compress...
cryptopotato.com
Ripple CTO Describes XRP Buyback Theory as an ‘Awful’ Lot of ‘Scam’
Anyone who is promising high returns with low risk is almost certainly going to rob you, he added. Should the United States consider making XRP the reserve currency of the world and buy its entire holding from the market?. Well, this speculative idea floated by Jimmy Vallee, Managing Director of...
cryptopotato.com
Taproot Usage Soars Amid Rising Interest in Ordinals on Bitcoin
While many developers oppose the protocol, the popularity of Ordinals is growing by the day. Ordinals – a new and controversial Bitcoin-based protocol – is making its mark on-chain with a record number of Taproot-related transactions, according to the blockchain data provider Glassnode. Nevertheless, the debate is still...
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Investment Firm Sues Signature Bank for Facilitating FTX Fraudulent Transfers: Report
The lawsuit alleges that Signature Bank had been aware of FTX’s fraudulent activities since June 2020. British Virgin Islands-based investment management and cryptocurrency trading firm Statistica Capital has filed a lawsuit against New York-based Signature Bank, alleging that the financial institution facilitated the fraudulent activities of crypto exchange FTX before its collapse.
cryptopotato.com
Despite Bear Market, 82% of Millionaires Sought Crypto Advice in 2022 (Survey)
Around eight in ten high net worth customers of deVere Group showed interest in cryptocurrencies over the last year. A study conducted by the financial consultancy firm – deVere Group – estimated that 82% of clients with over $1.2 million worth of investable assets sought advice on cryptocurrencies in the past 12 months.
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Firm StarkWare Partners With Chainlink to Boost StarkNet Adoption
StarkWare shook hands with Chainlink to encourage further development throughout its ecosystem. StarkWare – an Israeli company focused on Ethereum scaling – joined forces with the Web3 services platform – Chainlink – to expand development on StarkNet. The collaboration will also build an economic network between...
cryptopotato.com
Binance Launches New Crypto Tax Reporting Tool for Certain Users
The new tool aims to help users understand their crypto tax liabilities on their profits and losses on Binance. The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange has launched a new tool dubbed Binance Tax to enable users to understand their crypto tax liabilities on up to 100,000 transactions. According to a...
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Markets Lose $30B as Bitcoin Slipped to Weekly Lows (Market Watch)
Uniswap has lost the most value from the larger-cap alts after the recent a16z development. Bitcoin failed at $23,500 yesterday and dropped by almost $1,000 in the following hours to mark its lowest price point in about a week. Most altcoins are also in the red today, with UNI, AVAX,...
cryptopotato.com
Oxford Student Goes to Prison for Stealing $2.6M Via a Crypto Scam
The Dutchman will stay in prison fpr four and a half years after defrauding investors with more than $2.6 million. Wybo Wiersma – a 40-year-old Dutchman who studied at Oxford’s St Cross College – will serve a 54-month prison sentence for stealing £2,156,000 (more than $2.6 million) using a cryptocurrency scheme.
cryptopotato.com
FOMO Returns? 620K Retail Bitcoin Addresses Created Since BTC Reclaimed $20K
With BTC skyrocketing to multi-month peaks, the number of retail investors has shot up in the past few weeks. The start of the year has been highly positive for bitcoin and the entire cryptocurrency market, with BTC exceeding $24,000 for the first time since August 2022. This came after a...
cryptopotato.com
Cirus Foundation Launches V1 – Private
[PRESS RELEASE – Rarotonga, Cook Islands, 6th February 2023]. Private-launch of version 1.0, sets the stage for design, testing and review-based audiences. Blockchain-based data ownership initiative Cirus Foundation has entered into private-launch of version 1.0. The initiative entails a revamped user experience, data-ownership software, and a full-functioning cryptocurrency wallet.
cryptopotato.com
Memecoins Explode Weekly: BabyDoge Soars 150%, SHIB Up 28% (Weekend Watch)
Today’s top performers are two of the most popular memecoins. Unlike some of the previous weekends since the start of the year, this one has been rather calm for bitcoin, which remains slightly above $23,000. Some altcoins, though, have performed more impressively, including OKB and a few memecoins. SHIB,...
cryptopotato.com
Binance Announces Temporary Suspension of USD Bank Transfers
The suspension is expected to affect only a tiny fraction of Binance’s user base. Binance – the world’s largest crypto exchange – announced on Monday that it will pause all deposits and withdrawals in USD from bank accounts starting February 8. The company said it will...
cryptopotato.com
MicroStrategy Records 8th Consecutive Quarterly Loss After $198M BTC Impairment Charge
The company is still bullish on Bitcoin despite incurring $198 million in impairment charges on its BTC stash. American business intelligence company MicroStrategy has recorded another quarterly loss after calculating the value of its Bitcoin portfolio. According to a Bloomberg report, MicroStrategy recorded a net loss of $249.7 million, narrowed...
cryptopotato.com
All Eyes on $0.40 as XRP Choppy Price Action Takes Hold (Ripple Price Analysis)
Ripple’s price has struggled to break the significant descending trendline at $0.42 and is consolidating. However, it now faces the critical support level of the 200-day moving average. Technical Analysis. By Shayan. The Daily Chart. Ripple’s price action has been dull after failing to surpass the $0.42 substantial resistance...
Augusta Free Press
Shiba Inu Price is up 50% in January – Why SHIB and These Coins are Exploding in 2023
After months of trading in red, the world’s second favorite meme token, Shiba Inu has finally started its way toward the $0.1 mark. With BTC leading the way, Shiba Inu has recorded nice returns in the last couple of weeks, with a value bump of over 50%. Investors are...
cryptopotato.com
Here’s the First Support for ETH in Case of a Short-Term Correction (Ethereum Price Analysis)
Ethereum’s uptrend has been halted after reaching the major resistance at $1.7K. The price action seems choppy, while a short-term correction is what many expect. Ethereum has surpassed the 200-day moving average and the multi-month channel’s upper trendline due to the recent bullish move of the whole market. However, the price declined from the major resistance level of $1.7K and is now consolidating beneath it.
