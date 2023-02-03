Read full article on original website
James “Poddy” Robinson
James “Poddy” Robinson, 81 of Louisville, died Sunday (02/05) at Twin Rivers Nursing Facility in Owensboro. He is survived by a daughter, Pamela Nalley of Louisville; one grandson; two sisters: Marilyn Aldridge of Louisville and Julie Boggs of Richmond, Virginia. Graveside services will be held Tuesday (02/07) morning at 11 at the Fairview Cemetery under the direction of Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Barbara Jane Brashear
Barbara Jane Brashear, 84 of Brandenburg, died Thursday (02/02). She is survived by four children: Melena Shilts, Mary Bishoff and Michael Clark, all of Brandenburg, and Mark Clark of Ekron; a step daughter: Maggie Burke of Mount Juliet, TN; two sisters: Bettye Brown of Brandenburg and Joyce Kiper, Grayson of Grayson; a brother: John Raymer, Jr. Ashburn, VA; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 1 Eastern time Thursday (02/09) afternoon at the chapel of Hager Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Ekron Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until 8:00 PM Eastern on Wednesday (02/08) and after 10:00 AM on Thursday. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the American Cancer Society.
SPORTS: Lady Tigers Beat Owensboro; Fighting Tigers At Grayson Tonight
OWENSBORO (02/06/23) – The Breckinridge County Lady Tigers got their 20th win of the season Monday night in a 53-39 result at Owensboro. The Lady Tigers’ next game is Friday afternoon at Tiger Arena against Hancock County in the first game of a doubleheader. LEITCHFIELD (02/07/23) – The...
Eddie Lee Voiles
Eddie Lee Voiles, age 41, of Harned died Monday, February 6th, 2023 at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. He’s survived by his father: Edward Voiles; his mother: Marie Smiley Voiles; two uncles: Jimmy and Danny Smiley; and three aunts: Sharon Henning, Connie Smiley, Ann Henderson. Funeral services will be held at 11 A.M. on Friday, February 10th at Cloverport Funeral Home, with burial in Cloverport Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 4-8 P.M. Thursday, and from 9 to 11 A.M. Friday morning.
UPDATE: Grayson County Man Fatally Shot Last Week Identified
ELIZABETHTOWN (02/06/23) – Kentucky State Police have identified the man shot to death last week in Grayson County. 46-year-old Michael Baker and 46-year-old Benjamin Vibbert, both of Falls of Rough, got into an altercation over a dog at a location on Keith’s Crossing near Short Creek Thursday when Baker shot Vibbert, who later died from his wounds. A statement from State Police last week indicated the case will be turned over to the Grayson County Grand Jury for further review.
