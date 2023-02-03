Barbara Jane Brashear, 84 of Brandenburg, died Thursday (02/02). She is survived by four children: Melena Shilts, Mary Bishoff and Michael Clark, all of Brandenburg, and Mark Clark of Ekron; a step daughter: Maggie Burke of Mount Juliet, TN; two sisters: Bettye Brown of Brandenburg and Joyce Kiper, Grayson of Grayson; a brother: John Raymer, Jr. Ashburn, VA; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 1 Eastern time Thursday (02/09) afternoon at the chapel of Hager Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Ekron Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until 8:00 PM Eastern on Wednesday (02/08) and after 10:00 AM on Thursday. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the American Cancer Society.

BRANDENBURG, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO