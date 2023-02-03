Read full article on original website
Donna Barlow
4d ago
I think this story is horrible. I have walked away from a few guys in my younger days and would never expect someone I hadn't seen in 5 years (or more) to track me down and attack me. Sounds like he stalked her, to know where she works and when she's there. She did everything she could by leaving him and no further contact. She is a true victim. 7.5 years is a pittance for this. He gets out, then what? Will the victims be advised when he's released? They better on this one.
KVAL
Police: Roseburg man tipped man's wheelchair into street, then punched the man
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Police arrested a Roseburg man on a warrant following a pair of incidents Sunday morning, one of which resulted in a harassment investigation. According to a Roseburg Police Department report, a 60-year-old Roseburg man was sitting inside a bus stop at W. Harvard and W. Madrone when a man, identified as 37-year-old Thomas Christopher Vincent, walked over to him "and first tipped his wheelchair into the street and then punched him in the face."
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE ARREST MAN FOR ALLEGED TRESPASS/RESISTING INCIDENTS
Roseburg Police arrested a man for alleged trespass and resisting incidents late Friday. An RPD report said just after 10:30 p.m. the 43-year old was contacted while trespassing on railroad tracks in the 1100 block of Southeast Mill Street. He reportedly refused to comply with officers while being taken into custody.
kezi.com
Police say suspected burglar chased down, dropped stolen goods
EUGENE, Ore. -- Police are on the lookout for a suspected burglar after a resident reported finding them crouched in her shed and her husband chased them down, forcing them to drop stolen items, the Eugene Police Department said. According to the Eugene Police Department, officers were called out to...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOLLOWING FIRE PIT INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man following a fire pit incident on Saturday. An RPD report said just after 6:50 a.m. officers and the Roseburg Fire Department responded to the Gateway Community Garden in the 1600 block of Southeast Stephens Street after a caller said they had spotted smoke in the area.
kezi.com
Douglas County law enforcement carries out several fentanyl seizures over 10-day period
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- A total of more than 10 ounces of fentanyl were seized in several operations in a 10-day stretch at the end of January, the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team reported. According to the DINT, they conducted multiple investigations between January 19 and January 29 involving people believed...
philomathnews.com
Law Enforcement Report: Jan. 27-Feb. 2, 2023
Editor’s note: The Law Enforcement report is based on information submitted by the Philomath Police Department and Benton County Sheriff’s Office. All calls for service may not be included. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. Individuals are identified in log only if arrested on felony charges. Juveniles are not identified. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.
KATU.com
Son accused of murdering father in rural Oregon home pleads guilty to manslaughter
STAYTON, Ore. — The son accused of killing his father in their rural Stayton home in 2019 has pled guilty to manslaughter, according to court documents. PREVIOUSLY | Son accused of murdering his father at rural Oregon home, deputies say. Joshua Elbert Nelson, 22 at the time of the...
kqennewsradio.com
SUSPECTED DUII CRASH RESULTS IN FATALITY
A 60-year old Roseburg man died in Umpqua Saturday evening after he crashed his vehicle and then was apparently run over. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at 5:40 p.m. dispatchers received information regarding an injury crash in the 12000 block of Hubbard Creek Road. Deputies arrived on the scene and determined that Russ Vanderhoof had been traveling down the road in his pickup when he failed to negotiate a corner. The vehicle had been stopped from going down an embankment when it struck a tree just off the roadway. Upon further investigation, deputies believe Vanderhoof exited his vehicle following the crash when the pickup shifted. This resulted in Vanderhoof being struck and run over. He was declared deceased at the scene by fire and EMS personnel.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGEDLY SELLING METHAMPHETAMINE TO OFFICERS
A Roseburg man was jailed for allegedly selling methamphetamine to police officers early Friday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 1:00 a.m. officers were communicating with the 48-year old in an undercover capacity. The suspect reportedly agreed to meet with officers to make the sale, near the corner of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Newton Creek Road.
kezi.com
One man dead in suspected drunk driving car crash
UMPQUA, Ore. - A 60-year-old Roseburg man died in Umpqua Saturday evening after police said he had crashed and then was run over by his vehicle. On Saturday, at 5:40 p.m., police said 911 dispatchers received information of an injury crash in the 12000-block of Hubbard Creek Road. Deputies arrived on scene and discovered 60-year-old Roseburg resident Russ Lee Vanderhoof, had been traveling in the 12000-block of Hubbard Creek Road in his 1997 Ford F350 pickup when he failed to turn a corner.
kqennewsradio.com
TEEN CITED FOR 2 COUNTS OF HARASSMENT
A teen was cited for 2 counts of harassment by Roseburg Police on Thursday. An RPD report said at 10:15 a.m. officers contacted a 14-year old female who allegedly had sprayed urine from a perfume bottle onto fellow students while on the school bus that morning, while on the way to Phoenix Charter School on Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard.
kqennewsradio.com
TEEN CITED FOR 5 COUNTS OF FURNISHING ALCOHOL TO A MINOR
A teen was cited for five counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor by Roseburg Police Thursday morning. An RPD report said at 9:15 a.m. a student at Phoenix Charter School on Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard allegedly brought a hydroflask of orange juice and alcohol to school. The 14-year old female allegedly shared the drink with 5 fellow students who were reportedly unaware that alcohol was in the container.
kqennewsradio.com
MYRTLE CREEK MAN JAILED FOR WARRANTS, LOCATED BY POLICE K9
A Myrtle Creek man was jailed for warrants after being located by a police K9 Wednesday night. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 6:00 p.m. a deputy observed a man in the 100 block of Carte Lane in the Myrtle Creek area as he took off running and retreated into a residence. Between one and two hours later, the homeowner called and said the suspect was still in the residence and was refusing to leave.
klcc.org
Jury says anti-masker is guilty of all charges from Crumb Together incident; new cookie biz opening in same location
An anti-mask activist from the Gresham area of Portland has been found guilty of all charges stemming from a violent confrontation inside a Eugene cookie shop in 2021. A 12-member jury handed down their verdict in Lane County Circuit Court Tuesday. It found Amy Verlee Hall guilty of assault (in the third degree), burglary (first degree), criminal trespass (second degree), disorderly conduct (second degree), and harassment.
KVAL
Eugene PD reopens intersection at Maxwell and Prairie following crash
EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE: The Eugene Police Dept. says roads are back open following a crash in the area of Maxwell and Prairie Saturday afternoon. "The intersection has been re-opened to normal traffic," EPD said. No word yet on injuries. ---- Original report:. The Eugene Police Department is advising...
kpic
Sheriff: Roseburg driver dies after crashing into tree, then being run over by his vehicle
UMPQUA, Ore. — A 60-year-old Roseburg man died in Umpqua Saturday evening after he had crashed and then was run over by his vehicle, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported. Around 5:40 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 5), 9-1-1 dispatchers received information of an injury crash in the 12000-block of Hubbard...
kpic
Police: Cougar attacks deer in Sweet Home; authorities unable to locate it
SWEET HOME, Ore. — The Sweet Home Police Department reports that around 1 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 4), they received a report of a cougar attacking a deer in the 1100 block of 29th Avenue. Officers responded to the area and located a cougar in a tree. "The cougar reportedly...
kykn.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Detectives Seek Publics Help with a Suspicious Death Investigation
On December 9, 2022, Linn County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a body located in northern Millersburg. With assistance of the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office the body was confirmed to be Richard Champion, who was reported missing to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in September. Detectives are continuing to investigate the death of Mr. Champion as suspicious.
kezi.com
Lane County commissioners put public safety levy renewal on May ballot
EUGENE, Ore. -- In May, Lane County residents will get the chance to vote to renew a measure that funds jails and emergency mental health services throughout the county. The Board of Lane County Commissioners has unanimously voted to put the question of renewing the current public safety levy on the May 16, 2023 ballot. Lane County officials said the public safety levy helps fund jail, mental health services, and youth services for juvenile criminal offenders. The current public safety levy provides 52% of the funding for the Lane County Jail, officials said.
kezi.com
Suicide rate dramatically increases in Lane County; survivor shares story
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- New reports on suicide in Lane County show a disturbing climb in the last 20 years. Between 2000 and 2020, the rate of suicide increased by 80%, totaling 1,458 deaths. In 2020, the county's suicide rate was 65% greater than the U.S. average. The report also indicated that overall, men died about four times as often as women. Men over the age of 65 had the greatest risk of suicide of any age group.
