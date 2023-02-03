Read full article on original website
13abc.com
Toledo Police looking for murder suspect
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are asking the public for help finding a murder suspect. TPD said officers are looking for Vontae Garrett, who is wanted for the murder of Mark Wysinger. They say Garrett has ties to Anderson, Indiana. According to TPD records, Mark Wysinger, 32, was shot...
Five Points residents meet with Toledo police for safety meeting Tuesday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police joined neighbors in west Toledo Tuesday night to talk safety in the Five Points neighborhood. TPD planned the meeting as a follow up to operation FASER, -- Five Points Area Safety Enforcement Response -- which began on Feb. 21, 2022 and involved a coordinated effort between city police and other state, local and federal agencies.
13abc.com
Toledo man sentenced to more than 16 years in prison for armed bank robbery, carjacking, escape
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was sentenced to more than 16 years in prison by U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Helmick on Feb. 2 after he pleaded guilty to using firearm to steal a vehicle, robbing a bank, possessing a firearm as a felon and escaping from jail. According...
hometownstations.com
Three arrested hours later in Wood County after police pursuit ends in Allen County
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol has arrested three individuals in Wood County who were involved in a chase that started in Hancock County and ended in Allen County. According to officials at the Ohio State Highway Patrol, just before 3 a.m. Tuesday morning, a trooper...
13abc.com
Experts discuss importance of gun safety following the accidental death of a 15-year-old
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Last Friday, Toledo Police responded to reports of a person shot on Shasta Drive. When they arrived, they found 15-year-old Donald Hogan suffering from a gunshot wound. According to Hogan’s grandmother, Hogan was with a relative who was handling a weapon when it accidentally went off....
TPD: Vehicle shot at, crashes in west Toledo Saturday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Jan. 25, 2023. Police responded to a call for shots fired in west Toledo on Saturday at approximately 9:15 p.m. They spoke with two residents who said they had been shot at while driving.
Girl shot at east Toledo apartment complex, in critical condition
TOLEDO, Ohio — A girl is in critical condition and a shooting investigation is underway at an apartment complex in east Toledo. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert Monday night in the 600 block of Leach Avenue, according to a Toledo Police Department report. While en route to the scene, the call changed to a person shot.
Highway Patrol arrests suspects after chase from Findlay to Bowling Green
LIMA — A Toledo man and six other individuals are in custody after fleeing the Ohio State Highway Patrol and crashing a stolen car on the Bluelick Road ramp in Lima. Marvin Burwell, 20, was stopped in Bowling Green for a traffic violation with six passengers in the car. According to the Findlay Post, Burwell was the driver in the early Tuesday morning pursuit, but officers don’t yet know if anyone else who was in the car in Bowling Green was involved.
Man who robbed bank, tricked authorities into releasing him from jail sentenced to more than 16 years in prison
TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man who pleaded guilty to robbing a bank and escaping jail learned his fate Thursday. Don Woodson Ellis, 32, was sentenced to over 16 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to crimes committed in 2018. On Aug. 13, 2018, Ellis used a gun...
nbc24.com
Lucas County sees Ohio's 5th highest amount of fatal car crashes in past 5 years
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says fatal car accidents have been a rising trend for years and the newest data has shown no improvement. "Since 2018 there's over 60,000 distracted driving-related crashes across the state," Sgt. Ryan Purpura said. From phones to DUIs, Highway Patrol...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police Division investigating report of attempted rape
Bowling Green Police Division is investigating a reported incident of attempted rape that occurred Sunday evening. A woman reported that she had been sexually assaulted by a male friend in her vehicle. She told police that she had been in communication with the man for several months but had never met him in person. The woman said she pulled over into the parking lot of an apartment complex when he asked her to do so.
Central Avenue near Wildwood Metropark to close for 150 days
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: the above video first aired Feb. 6 and is regarding a proposed project in Oregon. A section of Central Avenue in west Toledo will close at the end of the month for approximately 150 days. The Ohio Department of Transportation is replacing the bridge...
19-year-old deceased, two others injured in Blissfield Twp. crash Monday afternoon
BLISSFIELD, Mich. — The Lenawee County Sheriff's Office has identified a 19-year-old killed in a car crash Monday afternoon. Two others were injured in the crash. According to a report, a Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling southbound on Carrol Road in Blissfield Township at approximately 12:10 p.m. on Monday. Sheriff deputies determined the driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a turn near Berry Road.
Family of 15-year-old shooting victim mourn teen with a bright future
In Toledo, 2023 has so far been a deadly year for the city's youth. Three teens have been shot and killed this year. Each of them were either 15 or 16 years old. Donald Hogan, 15, who died after being shot in a home in the 500 block of Shasta Street in south Toledo Friday, is the most recent victim.
WTOL-TV
East Toledo shooting victim identified as 17-year-old girl in critical condition
The 17-year-old girl was shot in the 600 block of Leach Ave. Monday. There is no info on any suspects. Call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111 with information.
hometownstations.com
Driver and passengers of a Nissan hatchback flee the scene of a crash after injuring 3 others
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The driver and passengers of a vehicle fled the scene of a crash in Putnam County. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office reports around 9:30 p.m. last night, a Nissan hatchback going southbound on State Route 66 failed to yield the right of way at U.S. 224 and hit an SUV in the intersection. The driver and passengers ran from the crash and have not yet been located. The sheriff's office believes alcohol is a possible factor in the crash. The SUV that was hit was driven by 66-year-old Danney Trewyn of Ottawa. He and two passengers, 65-year-old Joy Trewyn and 82-year-old Sharon Patterson were taken to St. Rita's for their injuries. The incident remains under investigation.
toledo.com
Justice Bus and Toledo Bar Association Providing Free Legal Services at the Toledo Library
The Ohio Justice Bus is making four stops to the Toledo Library this year. The mobile legal aid office is partnering with the Toledo Bar Association Pro Bono Legal Services to offer free legal advice to low-income residents. Residents can talk to a Toledo Bar Association volunteer attorney privately about civil legal matters - each clinic is either Domestic Relations and Family Law or Consumer Law. View each clinic below for specific program type, dates, and locations. Services are available on a first come, first served basis. Please bring any documents that would be helpful to the attorneys.
13abc.com
TPD: driver rolls car after hitting parked car
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a rollover crash on Saturday night after the driver hit another vehicle. The crash occurred on East Indiana Avenue when the driver hit a parked car at a high rate of speed, flipping his vehicle, TPD says. Officers arrested the...
One person shot Friday in south Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was shot Friday afternoon in south Toledo. Toledo police were called to the 500 block of Shasta Street in south Toledo about 3:30 p.m. A detective said one person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. There are no suspects at this...
13abc.com
TPD looking for suspect accused of shooting man at Zingers bar
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking to identify an unknown suspect accused of shooting a man at a Toledo bar overnight. Police say an unknown suspect shot a 31-year-old man after two people assaulted two others, including the shooting victim, at Zingers Bar & Grill in the 900 block of Matzinger late Thursday night. Police do not know the identities of the two assailants. It’s unclear what led up to the assault and the shooting.
