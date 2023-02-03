ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Little-Known Park Near Cleveland That Transforms Into A Snow & Ice Palace In The Winter

The might of the seasons is stunning in Northeast Ohio. From the sun-warmed palette of summer to the monochromatic sparkle of winter, our landscape offers something for everyone. Exploring the beauty of each season is a particular treat in the Cleveland Metroparks. Their southernmost property, Hinckley Reservation, is one of the most breathtaking places to take in the magic of Greater Cleveland’s beauty. In the winter, one of the little-known parks in this mighty reservation transforms into the best winter hike near Cleveland. Are you ready to get up close to some of Northeast Ohio’s most awe-inspiring beauty? Bundle up, because this breezy hike’s beauty will give you literal chills.
Isla Chiu

Looking for Donuts in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Eastlake, Ohio

As a resident of a westside suburb, I tend to stick to neighborhoods near me: Parma, Westlake, North Olmsted, Middleburg Heights, et cetera. But the other day, when I saw that this one movie was playing at only one theater in Greater Cleveland, and that movie theater was all the way in Willoughby - a 35-minute car drive away from me - I decided to make a day of it and also get some food on the eastside.
Isla Chiu

3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for a bakery with great baked goods?. If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these places (this list is not at all comprehensive!). This bakery in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood offers wonderful treats that are made from scratch with high-quality ingredients. Check out their delectable cupcakes. You can find flavors such as strawberry cassata (vanilla cake with vanilla buttercream and pastry cream plus strawberry preserves), chocolate fig and cheese (devil's food cake with fig and wine compote plus cream cheese filling), and lemon raspberry (lemon cake with lemon curd and raspberry jam). They also have great brioche donuts that are made fresh every day and frequently sell out, so if you want one, try to come to the bakery early in the morning. If you don't have much of a sweet tooth, check out their croissants and breakfast sandwiches, which come on their brioche bread.
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for delicious Italian food in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you find yourself on the westside, you should check out this restaurant, which is located at a strip mall in Middleburg Heights. For decades, Santo's has been offering great Italian food with great portions that won't leave you hungry. Patrons can't get enough of their homemade spaghetti, linguini, and fettuccini. You can't go wrong with the linguini with alfredo and fresh broccoli, chicken marsala (which incorporates a freshly made and delectable mushroom, onion, and marsala wine sauce), and baked manicotti, which are sweet crepes stuffed with seasoned ricotta and topped with either red or alfredo sauce. Their pizzas and Stromboli are also delicious and use homemade dough that's freshly made on a daily basis.
Cleveland Scene

The Most Quintessential Cleveland Dates You Can Go On

If you've dated in Cleveland, you've had your ups and downs. Mainly downs. Okay let's move on. Anyway, if you've dated in Cleveland you've also definitely done all if not most of the following, because they're so utterly Cleveland to their core, and because they're fun and proven winners. Haven't done them all? Check off one on your next date night.
Cleveland Jewish News

Heck’s Cafe Beachwood now open in former Blu, Moxie space

Heck’s Cafe, at 3355 Richmond Road in Beachwood, was slated to open Feb. 2. The third location for the restaurant, Heck’s Cafe takes over the space left behind by Cleveland restaurateur Brad Friedlander’s Blu, the Restaurant, which closed in April 2022 after opening in late 2018. The...
Kristen Walters

Beloved Ohio cupcake shop sells out on opening day

A popular new cupcake shop in Ohio drew in such a crowd during its grand opening that they sold out of cupcakes. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, Rocco's Cupcake Cafe opened its new Ohio location in Kent to a sizeable crowd of eager patrons. The grand opening went so well that the cafe sold out of cupcakes, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
