3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
NFL Superstar Seriously InjuredOnlyHomersCleveland, OH
Ohio residents are paying for houses with cash in these two citiesEllen EastwoodOhio State
The Little-Known Park Near Cleveland That Transforms Into A Snow & Ice Palace In The Winter
The might of the seasons is stunning in Northeast Ohio. From the sun-warmed palette of summer to the monochromatic sparkle of winter, our landscape offers something for everyone. Exploring the beauty of each season is a particular treat in the Cleveland Metroparks. Their southernmost property, Hinckley Reservation, is one of the most breathtaking places to take in the magic of Greater Cleveland’s beauty. In the winter, one of the little-known parks in this mighty reservation transforms into the best winter hike near Cleveland. Are you ready to get up close to some of Northeast Ohio’s most awe-inspiring beauty? Bundle up, because this breezy hike’s beauty will give you literal chills.
'Land That I Love': Meet the hype woman behind Cleveland Vibes
CLEVELAND — For Kaitie Nickel, Cleveland has become a part of her. "It's just a wonderful place to live," she tells 3News. Want to know her commitment to our city? Well, just take a look at the tattoo on her right arm that reads "CLEVE." "I just decided to...
WKYC
Twinsburg native Hannah Whitley comes home to Cleveland to perform in 'Hadestown'
Hannah Whitley graduated from Twinsburg High School in 2018. Just five years later, she's realizing a dream of performing at Playhouse Square.
Twinsburg native comes home to perform in 'Hadestown' at Playhouse Square
CLEVELAND — "Hadestown," Broadway's Tony and Grammy-winning best musical, has come to Cleveland. The national touring show opened its three-week run at the Connor Palace on Saturday. There's a special buzz about this show — beyond the great story and performances. Not only does one of the leads in...
As a resident of a westside suburb, I tend to stick to neighborhoods near me: Parma, Westlake, North Olmsted, Middleburg Heights, et cetera. But the other day, when I saw that this one movie was playing at only one theater in Greater Cleveland, and that movie theater was all the way in Willoughby - a 35-minute car drive away from me - I decided to make a day of it and also get some food on the eastside.
Enjoy sweet treats at these Cleveland area chocolate shops
Several Cleveland area shops can satisfy your sweet tooth when you're craving a chocolaty treat. They offer everything from classic favorites to one-of-a-kind creations. The chocolate shops include:
Concord Casimir, Cleveland's Feline Answer to Punxsutawney Phil, Predicts Spring Weather by Eating Pierogies
The cat calls for flip-flopping weather
80-year-old woman robbed, knocked to ground in Akron's Merriman Valley
An 80-year-old woman living with her husband of 51 years in Akron's Merriman Valley was knocked to the ground and robbed, but surveillance video led police to the purse snatcher, who was arrested.
Are you looking for a bakery with great baked goods?. If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these places (this list is not at all comprehensive!). This bakery in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood offers wonderful treats that are made from scratch with high-quality ingredients. Check out their delectable cupcakes. You can find flavors such as strawberry cassata (vanilla cake with vanilla buttercream and pastry cream plus strawberry preserves), chocolate fig and cheese (devil's food cake with fig and wine compote plus cream cheese filling), and lemon raspberry (lemon cake with lemon curd and raspberry jam). They also have great brioche donuts that are made fresh every day and frequently sell out, so if you want one, try to come to the bakery early in the morning. If you don't have much of a sweet tooth, check out their croissants and breakfast sandwiches, which come on their brioche bread.
St. Jude Dream Home: Tickets include chance to win a car
In just a few weeks, you will be able to buy a ticket for the 2023 Fox 8 St. Jude Dream Home.
Archie Garner continues Hough Bakery legacy despite the challenges
BEACHWOOD, Ohio – Archie Garner arrives at his Beachwood bake shop most mornings before dawn. “When I come into the shop in the morning, I am in my own little world,” he says. “It’s one in which I get to do what I love doing. And everything I bake, I sprinkle a lot of love into it.”
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for delicious Italian food in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you find yourself on the westside, you should check out this restaurant, which is located at a strip mall in Middleburg Heights. For decades, Santo's has been offering great Italian food with great portions that won't leave you hungry. Patrons can't get enough of their homemade spaghetti, linguini, and fettuccini. You can't go wrong with the linguini with alfredo and fresh broccoli, chicken marsala (which incorporates a freshly made and delectable mushroom, onion, and marsala wine sauce), and baked manicotti, which are sweet crepes stuffed with seasoned ricotta and topped with either red or alfredo sauce. Their pizzas and Stromboli are also delicious and use homemade dough that's freshly made on a daily basis.
Cleveland Scene
The Most Quintessential Cleveland Dates You Can Go On
If you've dated in Cleveland, you've had your ups and downs. Mainly downs. Okay let's move on. Anyway, if you've dated in Cleveland you've also definitely done all if not most of the following, because they're so utterly Cleveland to their core, and because they're fun and proven winners. Haven't done them all? Check off one on your next date night.
cleveland19.com
Downtown Cleveland restaurant closing after more than 30 years in business
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It is an end of an era at a downtown Cleveland restaurant. Karl’s Inn of the Barristers on West 3rd Street has announced it will soon be closing. The beloved restaurant sits across the street from the Justice Center. Owner Karl Abounader told 19 News...
WKYC
Mission Possible: Cleveland Museum of Art embraces tech to connect the public with art
The Cleveland Museum of Art has a world class collection of art, spanning thousands of years. It can be intimidating and become a barrier for the public.
Malley's Chocolates enters 'recapitalization' agreement with Chicago-based Promise Holdings LLC
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Malley's Chocolates has been a Cleveland institution for 88 years. The company hopes to continue its legacy of success thanks to a "recapitalization" agreement with Chicago-based Promise Holdings LLC. In an email to 3News, Malley's President Mike Malley says his family "will remain actively involved" in...
Cleveland Jewish News
Heck’s Cafe Beachwood now open in former Blu, Moxie space
Heck’s Cafe, at 3355 Richmond Road in Beachwood, was slated to open Feb. 2. The third location for the restaurant, Heck’s Cafe takes over the space left behind by Cleveland restaurateur Brad Friedlander’s Blu, the Restaurant, which closed in April 2022 after opening in late 2018. The...
Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter seeks potential adopters as kennel becomes full
VALLEY VIEW, Ohio — "We don't say this too often, but we are packed to the gills. It's what keeps us up at night." That was the message from the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter Monday, with officials saying the kennel is now full. Now, workers are scrambling to find families willing to either foster or adopt the scores of dogs looking for Furever Homes.
Beloved Ohio cupcake shop sells out on opening day
A popular new cupcake shop in Ohio drew in such a crowd during its grand opening that they sold out of cupcakes. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, Rocco's Cupcake Cafe opened its new Ohio location in Kent to a sizeable crowd of eager patrons. The grand opening went so well that the cafe sold out of cupcakes, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
'Packed to the gills': Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter at capacity
Thinking about getting a new four-legged friend for your family? Now is the time; the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter has reached capacity and is "packed to the gills."
