Robert Michael “Mike” Campbell, age 56, of Mount Vernon, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, while living at the Echoing Hills Residential Center in Warsaw, Ohio. He was born on March 11, 1966, in Clarksburg, West Virginia, the son of Edgar M. and Patricia M. (Finnell) Campbell.
MOUNT VERNON — The three Food For The Hungry Community Partners - Interchurch Social Services of Knox County, Salvation Army of Mount Vernon, and Center of Hope - were presented with First Quarter Distributions by FFTH Interim President Austin Swallow. Interchurch Social Services of Knox County is a Christian...
CENTERBURG — According to Kleinfelder consultant Jack Jones, the village is in an “enviable position” regarding its sewer fund. Now the village must perform a balancing act to keep revenue, expenses, and reserves in proper proportion. Jones and Paula Henrion presented the results of Kleinfelder's 2023 sewer...

