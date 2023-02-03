Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Manchester United 0-0 Everton: Reds stumble in title race, held goalless by Blues
Marc Skinner’s Manchester United lost their top spot in the WSL following a dour and disappointing goalless draw against Everton at home. In what was United’s first game since Arsenal made a record bid for Alessia Russo, the Reds knew that Chelsea’s stiff game against Tottenham could hand them an advantage in the title race. But fifth-placed Everton were not going to be pushovers, especially considering their league form over the last few weeks.
SB Nation
Manchester City charged with over 100 breaches of Premier League financial rules
Manchester City’s paper-thin disguise of playing fair with football finances has been pulled back today by the Premier League, who have charged the club with over 100 breaches of various financial rules and regulations, including ones over (self-)sponsorship income, player and manager remuneration, as well as Premier League and UEFA profit and sustainability rules. The charges relate to matters as far back as the 2009-10 season, all the way through the 2017-18 season.
SB Nation
City Accused: What the Premier League Allegations Mean for MCFC
Manchester City Football Club and its owners City Football Group have been referred to an Independent Commission by the Premier League on 113 separate charges. The allegations stretch all the way back to the 2009/10 season and cover the time period up to the end of the 2017/18 campaign. Here, we will take some time to lay out what prompted the investigation, what the possible consequences are, and what the likely outcome will be.
SB Nation
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Wednesday, February 8
One of my favourite bands most recently discovered is Dry Cleaning, particularly because of their bass-forward sound. The first time I heard Scratchcard Lanyard I was hooked. The video was unsettling, and I was worried I wouldn’t like any of their other stuff, but it turns out I like them quite a lot.
SB Nation
LAFC ‘in talks about potentially signing’ Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Chelsea — reports
Chelsea were back in training today after the weekend off following Friday night’s 0-0 draw against Fulham. It’s unclear at the moment whether Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was back and involved as expected after his trip to Milan; presumably yes, but I have not seen confirmation either way. He did not feature in any of the pictures that the players have posted on their Instagrams so far.
SB Nation
Tactical Analysis: Is there cause for concern following the Crystal Palace match?
A last second draw and a loss to Arsenal in the space of four days may have momentarily made it seem that things around Old Trafford are far gloomier than they actually are. In reality, Manchester United have won six of their last eight Premier League matches, 13 of their last 15 matches in all competitions, and 13 straight at Old Trafford. They were also the only team in the top four to take all three points last weekend.
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City: Match Thread and How to Watch
Tottenham Hotspur host the current champions Manchester City today at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, just a little over a week since facing them at the Etihad Stadium. Spurs may be without Antonio Conte for the match after he underwent surgery to remove his gall bladder. There were some reports that he might be ready for the touchline, but we’ll wait to see if he is ready to lead the squad. As for the match itself, Spurs are four points back of Newcastle United for the final Champions League spot while City are five points behind Arsenal, who finally dropped points yesterday against relegation-threatened Everton. Both clubs need all the points they can get for their respective seasons, so it should be a good one today.
SB Nation
How Manchester City FFP charges might end up impacting Newcastle
On Monday morning, news broke that perennial Premier League contenders Manchester City were hit with over 100 charges that stem from violations that are alleged to have taken place between the 2009 and 2018 seasons. This led to every media outlet discussing these allegations and how they may affect newer...
SB Nation
Newcastle 1-1 West Ham - Match Report: Magpies battle for draw against much improved Hammers
Newcastle United went into this fixture knowing they would be without the suspended Bruno Guimaraes, a player who is nothing short of irreplaceable for Eddie Howe’s side. The issue forced a change in Howe’s plans. Joelinton had to drop deeper down the field opening a hole on the left wing. Enter Allan Saint-Maximin, coming in relief for the Brazilian.
SB Nation
Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: Onana and McNeil reactions, Arteta’s curse and DCL fitness worries
Check out the three takeaways from the great victory over Arsenal. [RBM]. There are reports that Everton are sweating on Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s fitness for the Merseyside Derby after he left the Arsenal match after 60 minutes. [Echo]. An interesting view from Alan Myers on what is required to get...
SB Nation
WATCH: Lauren James amazing goal to retake Chelsea’s lead over Tottenham, 2-1!
This goal is simply a work of beauty which words will fail to properly describe. Still, watch as Lauren James seamlessly takes on and beats several Tottenham players to take Chelsea back in the lead against Spurs.
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Manchester City: Harry Kane becomes the all-time leading scorer in Tottenham history
When Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City square off against one another, fireworks always come about. Leading 2-0 in the first meeting and facing defeat with a 4-2 loss, Spurs came out and gave the home fans a lot to like. With Antonio Conte still recovering back in Italy after his...
SB Nation
BREAKING: Manchester City Accused of Breaching Financial Regulations
The Premier League have accused Manchester City of breaking its financial rules. Following an investigation into the club’s finances, football’s top-tier body have referred the blues to an independent commission over breaches they allege happened between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons. The club are yet to make a...
SB Nation
Liverpool 2, Reading 0: Reds Put On A Thrilling Second Half Show
Liverpool: Missy Bo Kearns 62’, Ceri Holland 65’. Liverpool are ready to take on Reading in the league as both teams try to get a bit further away from relegation. The match promises to be a good one if the previous time Liverpool played Reading is any indication. Stengel will hopefully get a couple here and given Reading is without Natasha Dowie (who has just been loaned back to Liverpool from Reading), we will hopefully see fewer goals from them.
SB Nation
SB Nation
WATCH: Guro Reiten adds a third for Chelsea against Tottenham, 3-1!
Sam Kerr plays the role of holding striker by playing with her back to the goal and heading the ball towards a marauding Guro Reiten on the left flank. The Norwegian winger beats her marker and drives towards Tottenham’s box to score Chelsea’s third goal of the day.
SB Nation
On This Day (6th February 2016): It’s the late show for Big Sam’s Sunderland at Anfield!
After the fuss that was made over convincing Dick Advocaat to stay on as Sunderland manager in the summer of 2015, it was almost inevitable it wouldn’t end well. However, we probably expected it to last longer than eight league games, which was what happened when Advocaat and the club amicably parted ways following a 2-2 draw against Slaven Bilic’s West Ham United at the Stadium of Light in early October.
SB Nation
Editorial: A week of optimism, frustration, and immense resilience for Sunderland
When Dennis Cirkin went in where it hurts to head home Alex Pritchard’s inch-perfect cross on Saturday, it felt like a huge release of pressure at the end of a trying week. Cirkin took a fearful blow to the head for his trouble and was briefly knocked unconscious, but sometimes that’s what you must do in order to earn the rewards. Having fallen behind to a sloppy goal from Jake Cooper, the Lads rallied well, and having taken four points off Gary Rowett’s side this season, we can consider it a job well done.
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Mason Mount Chelsea Contract Talks Stall (Yet Again)
Mason Mount’s seemingly constantly stalling contract talks with Chelsea and Liverpool’s supposed interest in the midfielder have begun to take on something of a purgatorial air, with each fresh month bringing with it news that said talks have reached an impasse and speculation as to what that might mean for the Reds.
SB Nation
Chelsea appoint consultant to create ‘a winning culture’ — report
The Abramovich Era officially began in the summer of 2003, but the true transformation of Chelsea into the Chelsea we had come to know and love during his ownership didn’t start until a year later, with the appointment of José Mourinho. Claudio Ranieri was a nice guy with nice ideas who loved to tinker, but it was José, The Special One who truly turned Chelsea into a winning machine, who set the tone for the next two decades and established the culture that produced more trophies than any other team in England during that time.
Comments / 0