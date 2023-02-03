Read full article on original website
Related
72% of Middle-Income Americans Say Their Paychecks Can't Keep Up With Inflation. Do These Things if You Feel the Same
There are steps you can take to gain more financial breathing room.
Inflation has led to a credit card debt crisis as a staggering 35% of Americans carry balances month to month, new study says
43% of U.S. adults that carry balances don’t know all of the interest rates on their cards that carry a balance. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by Getty Images. Rising prices have led the Fed to make a slew of interest rate increases over the past year in...
The number of Americans earning over $100,000 who are living paycheck to paycheck is climbing as inflation squeezes households, survey shows
51% of people earning more than $100,000 surveyed by Pymnts.com said they were living month to month.
Figure Inflation Into Your Financial Plan
Inflation can be a "silent killer" of your financial goals. Here's why and how you can protect yourself.
Guy cut hole in the Wall and was shocked by what comes pouring out.
Nick Castro, who runs Nick’s Extreme Pest Control in California, has been in business for over 20 years but in all that time, he’s never encountered something quite like this.
Business Insider
I'm a financial planner, and I can tell you inflation means you're losing money by keeping it in a CD right now
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. With inflation high and interest rates on...
Inflation relief checks in January 2023: which states will issue and how much will they cost
Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics summary of the Consumer Price Index (CPI), the year-on-year inflation rate was 6.5 percent at the end of December last year, a decrease from 7.1% in November.
5 Jobs That Are Most Vulnerable to a Recession
As the U.S. looks like it could enter a recession, one might be concerned about job loss. During the Great Recession of 2007 to 2009, unemployment rates rose as high as 9.5%, according to the Bureau...
CNBC
64% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck — here's how to keep your budget in check
As the cost of living surged in 2022, the number of Americans living paycheck to paycheck jumped to 64% as of December, according to a recent report. Compared with 2021, 9.3 million more Americans said they are stretched too thin. A few key money moves can keep your budget in...
Americans taking 'egg-stream' measures to crack inflation
Rent the Chicken owner Phil Tompkins claims business is booming for their at-home chicken coops as American consumers try to "crack" sky-high egg-inflation costs.
Stimulus checks update: Which states will receive inflation relief for hard working Americans?
Inflation in the United States reached unprecedented levels in 2012. A number of government institutions approved sending stimulus checks or tax refunds as inflation relief for hard-working Americans in light of rising prices, particularly for basic goods. Despite the recent decline in inflation, aid continues to be sent. Here are...
Prepare for More Inflation: Inflation Relief Checks to Cost Billions, Make Inflation Even Worse
After creating one of the worst inflation crises in history, the solution is more inflation. The U.S. inflation rate has hit all-time highs. This has prompted some states to continue sending out inflation relief checks, also known as stimulus checks or tax refunds, throughout January 2023 and beyond as a measure of relief from high prices.
CNET
What Is the Average Credit Card Debt in the US?
Carrying thousands in credit card debt has become normal for many Americans. The average credit card balance is $5,589, according to a 2022 Experian report. Last year, total credit card debt in the US rose by $38 billion from Q2 to Q3, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. With high inflation driving up the cost of everyday essentials, it's not surprising that some are turning to credit cards to finance purchases.
CNET
What Is a Negative Balance on a Credit Card?
It can be alarming to log into your credit card portal and see a negative account balance. But a negative credit card balance typically means you've overpaid your credit card bill or received a refund or credit. Unlike noticing a negative balance on your bank account, a negative balance on...
msn.com
‘Our kids say our small house is embarrassing’: My husband and I earn $160K, have $1 million in retirement savings, cook at home and drive an old Honda. Are we missing out?
I’m a pretty fortunate person who lives a pretty fortunate life, and our annual household income at $160,000 is high compared to the rest of the world. However, we are still pretty frugal — we cook at home, drive old Hondas and do home repairs ourselves where possible.
Truth About Cars
Americans Are Falling Behind On Auto Loans at an Alarming Rate
The economy hasn’t tumbled into the massive recession that some predicted, but there are signs of trouble brewing in the automotive lending industry. At the end of last year, more subprime borrowers were 60 days or more behind on their auto loans than at any point since the Great Recession in 2009.
Used Car Loan Interest Over 12 Percent: Are You Buyers Crazy?
Things are crazy when it comes to financing a used car. There are many pitfalls, so what should you do if you need another car? The post Used Car Loan Interest Over 12 Percent: Are You Buyers Crazy? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Moms Can Make Money Flipping Products from Home: Retail Arbitrage
You can make money with Amazon by becoming an Amazon Seller and flipping products from discount stores like Ross, Marshalls, clearance items from stores like Walmart and Target and more!
76% of Middle-Income Americans Are Cutting Back on Entertainment and Dining Out. Here's How to Enjoy Life While Spending Less
You don't have to spend a lot to have fun and be social.
Inflation may be falling — but not the cost of your car insurance
If you think news that inflation is easing means you're not going to get hit with any more higher prices, think again.
Comments / 0